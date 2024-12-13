Published August 15th, 2024
Proofread Updates, Free Instant Avatar, and New Dashboard
In today’s fast-paced world of digital storytelling, staying ahead is essential for businesses and creators. At HeyGen, we’re continuously evolving to offer the most innovative tools to elevate your video production. This month, we’re thrilled to announce some exciting free avatar updates designed to make your creative process smoother, faster—and more enjoyable than ever!
Product Updates You’ll Love
Video Avatars
Meet your digital twin—free for all users.
Meet your digital twin—free for all users. With HeyGen’s free avatar updates, you can create a lifelike version of yourself in minutes. This is perfect for tutorials, presentations, and much more, all without needing a camera. Starting this August, every free-tier user gets one personalized free ai video generation avatar to bring their videos to life. Building your digital presence has never been this easy. Start exploring HeyGen platform today for amazing options.
Avatar Video
Simply Add Slides with PPT and PDF Uploads
Simply Add Slides with PPT and PDF Uploads Upload PowerPoint or PDF files directly into HeyGen, and your avatar will guide the presentation with personalized narration. It’s a fast, polished way to share insights, pitches, or updates—no camera or editing needed.
Discover HeyGen’s latest updates, community milestones, and a glimpse of what’s coming in 2025.
Discover HeyGen’s latest updates, community milestones, and a glimpse of what’s coming in 2025.
Avatar Prompts, AI Screen Recorder, and API Suite
Description: Create videos of yourself using just text prompts. HeyGen makes video production 10 times faster and more affordable than traditional methods.
Proofread Updates FAQ
To create your first video avatar, log into HeyGen, go to the Avatars section, and select "Create Avatar." More details are available at the HeyGen Help Center. Start exploring HeyGen platform today to see what you can create.
HeyGen offers Avatar IV, Photo Avatar, AI-Generated Avatars, and Video Avatars as customization methods. Use these flexible methods to bring your creative ideas to life with the HeyGen platform.
Yes, HeyGen avatars can guide presentations with personalized narration using uploaded PPT or PDF files. It's an amazing feature to try on the HeyGen platform and enhance your presentations seamlessly.
HeyGen's avatars are hyper-realistic, allowing you to create a lifelike digital twin that can narrate videos just like you. Experience this uniqueness by exploring the HeyGen platform.
Additional resources are available on HeyGen's website and their community resource page. Sign up on the HeyGen platform to start accessing these resources and enhance your avatar creation process.