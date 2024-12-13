Meet your digital twin—free for all users.

Meet your digital twin—free for all users. With HeyGen’s free avatar updates, you can create a lifelike version of yourself in minutes. This is perfect for tutorials, presentations, and much more, all without needing a camera. Starting this August, every free-tier user gets one personalized free ai video generation avatar to bring their videos to life. Building your digital presence has never been this easy. Start exploring HeyGen platform today for amazing options.