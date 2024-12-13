Published August 15th, 2024

Proofread Updates, Free Instant Avatar, and New Dashboard

In today’s fast-paced world of digital storytelling, staying ahead is essential for businesses and creators. At HeyGen, we’re continuously evolving to offer the most innovative tools to elevate your video production. This month, we’re thrilled to announce some exciting free avatar updates designed to make your creative process smoother, faster—and more enjoyable than ever!

Product Updates You’ll Love

Video Avatars

Meet your digital twin—free for all users.

Meet your digital twin—free for all users. With HeyGen’s free avatar updates, you can create a lifelike version of yourself in minutes. This is perfect for tutorials, presentations, and much more, all without needing a camera. Starting this August, every free-tier user gets one personalized free ai video generation avatar to bring their videos to life. Building your digital presence has never been this easy. Start exploring HeyGen platform today for amazing options.

HeyGen pricing plans comparison highlighting free plan with 1 custom video avatarHeyGen pricing plans comparison highlighting free plan with 1 custom video avatar

User Experience Enhancement

New HeyGen Dashboard

New HeyGen Dashboard Our redesigned dashboard makes video creation faster and easier. The "Create Video" button is front and center, and the updated “Projects” view simplifies managing drafts and finished videos. Less clutter means more creating.

HeyGen dashboard redesign demo highlighting create video button and personalized creation optionsHeyGen dashboard redesign demo highlighting create video button and personalized creation options

Avatar Video

Simply Add Slides with PPT and PDF Uploads

Simply Add Slides with PPT and PDF Uploads Upload PowerPoint or PDF files directly into HeyGen, and your avatar will guide the presentation with personalized narration. It’s a fast, polished way to share insights, pitches, or updates—no camera or editing needed.

PPT and PDF upload demo showing avatar presentation creation with personalized narration.PPT and PDF upload demo showing avatar presentation creation with personalized narration.

AI Translator

Proofread Studio Updates for Video Translation

Proofread Studio Updates for Video Translation Easily edit multilingual scripts, track speakers, and keep your message clear. Upload SRT subtitles and use CSV lists to manage key translation terms seamlessly.

Proofread Studio UI showing bilingual video translation script editing and lip sync timeline previewProofread Studio UI showing bilingual video translation script editing and lip sync timeline preview

Avatar Looks, Generate Avatars, Text Translate, and More

Description: Transform video storytelling with HeyGen’s latest tools to create, translate, and personalize videos effortlessly.

altalt

Proofread Updates FAQ

To create your first video avatar, log into HeyGen, go to the Avatars section, and select "Create Avatar." More details are available at the HeyGen Help Center. Start exploring HeyGen platform today to see what you can create.

HeyGen offers Avatar IV, Photo Avatar, AI-Generated Avatars, and Video Avatars as customization methods. Use these flexible methods to bring your creative ideas to life with the HeyGen platform.

Yes, HeyGen avatars can guide presentations with personalized narration using uploaded PPT or PDF files. It's an amazing feature to try on the HeyGen platform and enhance your presentations seamlessly.

HeyGen's avatars are hyper-realistic, allowing you to create a lifelike digital twin that can narrate videos just like you. Experience this uniqueness by exploring the HeyGen platform.

Additional resources are available on HeyGen's website and their community resource page. Sign up on the HeyGen platform to start accessing these resources and enhance your avatar creation process.

