AI Yourself를 사용하면 AI를 통해 당신과 똑같이 닮은 현실감 있는 디지털 캐릭터를 만들 수 있습니다. HeyGen을 이용하면, 계속해서 촬영하거나 사진 촬영을 하거나 제작 작업을 할 필요 없이, 당신처럼 보이고 말하며 발표하는 AI Yourself 콘텐츠를 손쉽게 생성할 수 있습니다.
무료 이미지 투 비디오 생성기를 사용해 보세요
Creators use AI yourself to maintain a strong presence across social platforms without filming every day. This keeps content consistent while reducing production effort.
Professionals deliver insights, announcements, and explanations using their AI self while staying visually consistent. Messaging remains polished across all channels.
Instructors use AI yourself to teach lessons, share feedback, and deliver training content at scale. This enables repeatable, high quality educational videos.
Executives and leaders share updates and internal messages using an AI version of themselves without scheduling recordings. Communication stays timely and professional.
AI yourself enables global communication by translating scripts while preserving the same on screen identity. Audiences receive localized content without re-recording with the video translator.
Turn written content into videos featuring your AI self to expand reach across formats. This maximizes existing content without additional production work.
HeyGen이 최고의 AI 분신 제작 도구인 이유
AI Yourself는 맞춤형 콘텐츠를 통해 진정성을 잃지 않으면서도 자신의 존재감을 확장하고 싶은 사람들을 위해 만들어졌습니다. HeyGen은 사실감, 정체성 일관성, 그리고 손쉬운 제작에 중점을 둡니다.
AI Yourself는 모든 에셋 전반에서 당신의 얼굴 특징, 스타일, 그리고 존재감을 그대로 유지합니다. 이를 통해 AI 동영상 생성기로 대규모로 콘텐츠를 제작하더라도, 시청자들이 언제나 당신을 알아볼 수 있습니다.
촬영이나 재촬영 일정을 잡는 대신, 기존의 영상 자료와 스크립트를 활용해 AI로 콘텐츠를 생성하여 제작 시간을 획기적으로 단축합니다.
AI Yourself를 사용하면 매번 직접 나서지 않아도, 다양한 플랫폼과 언어, 형식 전반에 걸쳐 언제나 당신이 존재하는 것처럼 나타날 수 있습니다.
Identity consistent AI generation
AI yourself creates a stable digital version of you that looks the same. Facial structure, proportions, and visual identity remain consistent, avoiding random or distorted results. This makes the AI version clearly recognizable as you.
사진 기반 AI 자기 생성
소량의 사진을 업로드해 나만의 AI 페르소나를 설정하세요. 시스템이 사용자의 외형을 학습해 핵심 정체성을 바꾸지 않으면서도 현실감 있는 이미지를 생성합니다. 이를 통해 반복적인 사진 촬영이나 새로운 이미지 업로드가 필요 없어집니다.
Voice and expression alignment
AI yourself content aligns facial movement and expression with speech. Subtle motion and timing help the AI version feel natural instead of robotic or exaggerated. This improves viewer trust and engagement.
다국어 AI 셀프 제공
당신의 AI 페르소나는 동일한 외형을 유지하면서 여러 언어로 말할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 시각 자료를 다시 제작하거나 시장마다 자신을 다시 소개할 필요 없이 전 세계와 소통할 수 있습니다.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
AI Yourself 도구 사용 방법
Turn your photos into an AI version of yourself with four simple steps.
AI 분신을 만들 수 있도록 선명한 사진을 제공하세요. 시스템이 사용자의 외모와 정체성을 학습합니다.
AI 분신이 말하길 원하는 내용을 입력하세요. 녹음은 필요하지 않습니다.
HeyGen creates realistic visuals or videos that look and feel like you.
웹사이트, 소셜 미디어, 사내 채널 전반에 걸쳐 AI로 생성한 콘텐츠를 직접 활용하세요.
‘AI yourself’는 AI를 활용해 당신을 닮은 디지털 캐릭터를 만드는 것을 의미합니다. 이를 통해 수작업으로 제작하지 않고도 당신과 닮은 이미지나 영상을 생성할 수 있습니다.
AI Yourself는 사용자의 정체성을 일관되게 유지하도록 설계되었습니다. 얼굴 특징과 비율이 안정적으로 유지되어, AI 버전의 당신이 분명히 ‘당신’으로 인식될 수 있습니다.
일반적으로 선명한 사진 몇 장이면 충분합니다. 이러한 이미지들은 시스템이 사용자의 모습을 학습하고 더 정확한 결과를 생성하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
네, AI Yourself는 이미지와 동영상을 모두 생성하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 다양한 콘텐츠 형식과 플랫폼에 유연하게 활용할 수 있습니다.
Your AI self can deliver content in multiple languages by changing the script. The visual identity remains the same across languages.
No. AI yourself content is created through a simple workflow using photos and text, without advanced tools or editing knowledge.
네, 한 번 생성된 AI 셀프는 무제한 프로젝트에서 재사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 확장 가능하고 일관된 콘텐츠 제작이 가능합니다.
AI Yourself는 끊임없이 촬영하지 않고도 자신의 존재감을 확장하고 싶은 크리에이터, 교육자, 전문가, 그리고 리더에게 이상적인 서비스입니다.
AI 도구 더 탐색해보세요
Avatar IV를 사용하여 사진에 초현실적인 목소리와 움직임을 불어넣으세요.
AI로 당신의 아이디어를 전문적인 영상으로 바꾸세요.