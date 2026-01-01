צור סרטון אונבורדינג מקצועי מתסריט פשוט בתוך דקות. בלי מצלמות, בלי תוכנות עריכה. הדבק את הטקסט, בחר סגנון, וקבל סרטון ברור ובטוח במותג לקבלת עובדים חדשים או לקוחות.
יכולות של יוצר סרטוני אונבורדינג
ניקוי דיבור לטייקים חלקים ומדויקים
Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.
יצירת סרטוני אונבורדינג מטקסט
אפשר לוותר על המצלמה והצוות. מדביקים סקריפט או פרומפט, בוחרים סטייל נקי, ופלטפורמת הווידאו עם הבינה המלאכותית עושה את כל השאר. עם טקסט לווידאו, HeyGen עוזרת לך ליצור תוכן אונבורדינג מקצועי מצעדים כתובים ומדיניות, מוכן לפרסום בלחיצה אחת.
קריינות AI במגוון שפות
Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.
Customize captions and on-screen text
Make onboarding content easy to follow anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customizable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.
Turn slides and templates into video
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.
Onboarding video ideas and use cases
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
How an onboarding video maker works
Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.
לבחור סטייל ולייאאוט שמוכנים לאונבורדינג, ואז להגדיר יחס מסך וצבעי מותג.
Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.
Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and pauses.
Render your finished onboarding video and download or share it with new hires and customers.
זה כלי שמטפל ביצירת סרטוני אונבורדינג מתוך סקריפט כתוב, בלי צילום ובלי עריכה. מדביקים את הטקסט, בוחרים סגנון, ו-HeyGen מנהלת את הקריינות והתזמון. מחולל הווידאו עם הבינה המלאכותית הופך את היצירה לכמה קליקים מהירים.
להיות קצר וברור. טיפ מקצועי: להשתמש ברעיון אחד לכל סצנה. תסריט נקי, קריינות טבעית וכתוביות יוצרים סרטון אונבורדינג אפקטיבי שמחזיק את תשומת הלב. כשהכול בנוי על תסריט לווידאו, אונבורדינג יעיל מעלה את המעורבות בלי צורך בצילומים חוזרים.
כן. אפשר להתחיל מטמפלייטים מוכנים של סרטוני אונבורדינג, להדביק את הסקריפט שלך ולהתאים את המראה. יש טמפלייטים חינמיים לסרטוני אונבורדינג להתחלה, וגם לייאאוטים של מצגות מונפשות שיעזרו לך ליצור סרטוני אונבורדינג מעניינים תוך דקות.
כן. הפלטפורמה הופכת יצירת וידאו לפשוטה, כך שכל אחד יכול לבנות סרטוני אונבורדינג מתוך טקסט שכבר קיים אצלך. אתה מקבל מרכז תוכן עם טמפלייטים ואפשרות לסרטונים בלי פנים, מה שמקל ליצור תוצאות מלוטשות בלי צוות הפקה.
יש תוכנית חינמית בלי צורך בכרטיס אשראי, כדי שתוכל לחקור את כלי הליבה והטמפלייטים. התוכניות בתשלום מתחילות מכ־$29 לחודש וכוללות סרטונים ללא הגבלה, יותר קולות ודיבוב AI, כדי לאפשר חוויית אונבורדינג חלקה לכל עובד חדש שמצטרף.
כן. מודולים אינטראקטיביים מוסיפים חידונים ואינטראקציות בתוך הווידאו, והם יוצאים בפורמט SCORM ל‑LMS שלך כסרטון הדרכה. התחברות מאובטחת, לוגים לביקורת ופרטיות נתונים קפדנית מבטיחים שכל סרטון אונבורדינג ישקף באמת את המותג שלך.
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להפוך סקריפטים ומדיניות לסרטוני אונבורדינג מרתקים עם בינה מלאכותית.