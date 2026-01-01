יוצר סרטוני AI לאונבורדינג כדי ליצור סרטוני אונבורדינג

צור סרטון אונבורדינג מקצועי מתסריט פשוט בתוך דקות. בלי מצלמות, בלי תוכנות עריכה. הדבק את הטקסט, בחר סגנון, וקבל סרטון ברור ובטוח במותג לקבלת עובדים חדשים או לקוחות.

AI onboarding video maker creating an engaging onboarding video from a script.
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מיליונים ברחבי העולם סומכים עלינו כדי להפיח חיים בסיפורים שלהם.
תכונות עיקריות

יכולות של יוצר סרטוני אונבורדינג

ניקוי דיבור לטייקים חלקים ומדויקים

Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded onboarding video into a flawless take.

יצירת סרטוני אונבורדינג מטקסט

אפשר לוותר על המצלמה והצוות. מדביקים סקריפט או פרומפט, בוחרים סטייל נקי, ופלטפורמת הווידאו עם הבינה המלאכותית עושה את כל השאר. עם טקסט לווידאו, HeyGen עוזרת לך ליצור תוכן אונבורדינג מקצועי מצעדים כתובים ומדיניות, מוכן לפרסום בלחיצה אחת.

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Creating onboarding videos from text with an AI-powered video platform.

קריינות AI במגוון שפות

Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.

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AI voiceovers generating onboarding narration in diverse languages.

Customize captions and on-screen text

Make onboarding content easy to follow anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customizable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.

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Customizing captions and on-screen text on an onboarding video.

Turn slides and templates into video

Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.

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Turning slides and templates into a narrated onboarding video.

Onboarding video ideas and use cases

Employee onboarding for new hires

Employee onboarding for new hires

Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.

אונבורדינג לקוחות והדרכות מוצר

אונבורדינג לקוחות והדרכות מוצר

Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.

Compliance training across departments

Compliance training across departments

Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.

מדריכי תוכנה ומדריכי איך-לעשות

מדריכי תוכנה ומדריכי איך-לעשות

Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.

Self-serve help and marketing content

Self-serve help and marketing content

Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.

How it works

How an onboarding video maker works

Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.

שלב 1

בחר טמפלייט

לבחור סטייל ולייאאוט שמוכנים לאונבורדינג, ואז להגדיר יחס מסך וצבעי מותג.

Step 2

Add your script

Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.

שלב 3

להתאים אישית ולנקות

Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and pauses.

שלב 4

ייצוא ושיתוף

Render your finished onboarding video and download or share it with new hires and customers.

Picking an onboarding video template with a style and layout.
Adding a script to an onboarding video and refining the pacing.
Customizing narration and captions, then cleaning up an onboarding video.
Exporting a finished onboarding video to share with new hires.

שאלות נפוצות (FAQs)

What is an AI onboarding video maker and how does it work?

זה כלי שמטפל ביצירת סרטוני אונבורדינג מתוך סקריפט כתוב, בלי צילום ובלי עריכה. מדביקים את הטקסט, בוחרים סגנון, ו-HeyGen מנהלת את הקריינות והתזמון. מחולל הווידאו עם הבינה המלאכותית הופך את היצירה לכמה קליקים מהירים.

How do I make an onboarding video that is effective?

להיות קצר וברור. טיפ מקצועי: להשתמש ברעיון אחד לכל סצנה. תסריט נקי, קריינות טבעית וכתוביות יוצרים סרטון אונבורדינג אפקטיבי שמחזיק את תשומת הלב. כשהכול בנוי על תסריט לווידאו, אונבורדינג יעיל מעלה את המעורבות בלי צורך בצילומים חוזרים.

אפשר ליצור סרטוני אונבורדינג מעניינים בעזרת טמפלייטים?

כן. אפשר להתחיל מטמפלייטים מוכנים של סרטוני אונבורדינג, להדביק את הסקריפט שלך ולהתאים את המראה. יש טמפלייטים חינמיים לסרטוני אונבורדינג להתחלה, וגם לייאאוטים של מצגות מונפשות שיעזרו לך ליצור סרטוני אונבורדינג מעניינים תוך דקות.

כמה זה פשוט ליצור סרטוני אונבורדינג גם בלי ניסיון קודם?

כן. הפלטפורמה הופכת יצירת וידאו לפשוטה, כך שכל אחד יכול לבנות סרטוני אונבורדינג מתוך טקסט שכבר קיים אצלך. אתה מקבל מרכז תוכן עם טמפלייטים ואפשרות לסרטונים בלי פנים, מה שמקל ליצור תוצאות מלוטשות בלי צוות הפקה.

למה להשתמש ביוצר סרטוני אונבורדינג עם בינה מלאכותית, והאם זה בחינם?

יש תוכנית חינמית בלי צורך בכרטיס אשראי, כדי שתוכל לחקור את כלי הליבה והטמפלייטים. התוכניות בתשלום מתחילות מכ־$29 לחודש וכוללות סרטונים ללא הגבלה, יותר קולות ודיבוב AI, כדי לאפשר חוויית אונבורדינג חלקה לכל עובד חדש שמצטרף.

האם הפלטפורמה תומכת במעקב LMS ובשמירה על פרטיות נתונים?

כן. מודולים אינטראקטיביים מוסיפים חידונים ואינטראקציות בתוך הווידאו, והם יוצאים בפורמט SCORM ל‑LMS שלך כסרטון הדרכה. התחברות מאובטחת, לוגים לביקורת ופרטיות נתונים קפדנית מבטיחים שכל סרטון אונבורדינג ישקף באמת את המותג שלך.

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להפוך סקריפטים ומדיניות לסרטוני אונבורדינג מרתקים עם בינה מלאכותית.

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