Turn raw event footage into a polished event recap video in minutes. Add a script, clean up every take automatically, and get a finished highlight reel ready to share. No cameras or editing skills needed.
פיצ׳רים של כלי יצירת סרטוני סיכום לאירועים
עריכת AI שבונה את ההיילייטים
דלג על הטיימליין והחיתוכים הידניים. ה‑AI סורק את הצילומים שלך, בוחר את הרגעים הכי חזקים ומרכיב מהם סרטון היילייטס קצבי עם מוזיקה, מעברים וקצב שמטופלים אוטומטית. אתה מקבל סיכום וידאו קוהרנטי ואיכותי, בלי לגעת בתוכנת עריכה.
Speech Cleanup for Flawless Takes
להישמע מושלם בלי להקליט מחדש. ה‑AI מסיר אוטומטית מילות מילוי, פאוזות, התחלות שווא וטייקים מיותרים, ואז מגשר על הפערים הוויזואליים עם סנכרון שפתיים טבעי ב‑AI, כך שסיכום האירוע שלך נראה כאילו הוקלט במעבר חלק אחד. בלי קפיצות חדות, בלי חיתוכים ידניים.
להפוך תסריט לסצנות מדובבות
אין צילומים מהאירוע? כתוב כמה שורות על מה שקרה, ומנוע הסקריפט‑לווידאו יבנה סביבן סצנות מדובבות, כולל ויז׳ואלים, גרפיקות וקריינות טבעית. אפשר להוסיף פתיח מותאם אישית, הודעת תודה או ציטוטים של דוברים בתוך שניות.
טמפלייטים וקיטים למיתוג מובנים במערכת
להתחיל מספריית טמפלייטים לריקאפים במקום ממסך ריק. להעלות פעם אחת את הלוגו, הצבעים והפונטים שלך, וכל סרטון יישאר מותאם למותג. מחולל הווידאו עם בינה מלאכותית נותן לצוות שלך שליטה יצירתית, כך שסדרת אירועים חוזרת תיראה תמיד מקצועית ואחידה.
Localize Recaps Into 175+ Languages
להגיע לכל משתתף בשפה שלו. לתרגם את סיכום האירוע עם דיבוב AI טבעי ליותר מ־175 שפות, עם קולות ותנועות שפתיים מסונכרנים לכל סצנה. סרטון סיכום אירוע אחד הופך לנכס שיווקי גלובלי שמגדיל נראות בין אזורים, צוותים וקהלים.
Event recap video ideas and use cases
Editing days of conference footage takes weeks and an agency budget. Capture the excitement in a fast recap instead, then share it as a promo video that fuels your next marketing campaign and drives signups.
Internal event footage often sits unused because editing it is nobody's job. Turn it into a recap that engages your whole company, and add an AI spokesperson to communicate the highlights and key takeaways.
Trade show leads cool off while footage waits for editing. Skip the videography crew and ship an effective booth recap that pairs the best moments with a product demo video while the event is fresh.
Recapping a long webinar by hand means scrubbing hours of recording. Turn the slides and key clips into an engaging summary with PPT To video, so registrants who missed it still get the value.
Posting event clips manually means resizing and recutting for every social media feed. Generate vertical highlights with the reel generator instead, and publish recaps to Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts the moment the event wraps.
Team offsites and all-hands rarely get a recap because no one has time to cut one. Drop the clips into an AI video editor, arrange the best moments, and capture the essence of the experience.
איך עובד כלי ליצירת סרטוני סיכום אירועים
HeyGen takes you from raw clips to a finished event recap video in four simple steps, with the editing handled automatically.
להעלות קליפים, תמונות או תסריט קצר מהאירוע שלך, ולשלב צילומים מוקלטים עם סצנות חדשות.
Speech Cleanup מסיר מילות מילוי, השהיות וטייקים חוזרים, ואז מחבר יחד את הרגעים הטובים ביותר.
הוסף מיתוג, מוזיקה, כתוביות ומעברים. התאם את הקצב וסדר הסצנות כך שיתאימו לסיפור.
רנדר ב‑HD או 4K, ואז הורד או פרסם את הריקאפ שלך ישירות לרשתות החברתיות, למייל או לעמוד האירוע.
סרטון סיכום אירוע הוא ריל קצר שמדגיש את הרגעים הכי טובים מכנס, השקה או מפגש. יוצרים אותו על ידי העלאת צילומי וידאו או התחלה מטקסט לווידאו, ואז נותנים ל‑AI לערוך, לדבב ולהרכיב הכל לסרטון סיכום מוכן.
כן. למשוך לריקאפ את הרגעים הכי חזקים של הדוברים והתובנות המרכזיות מהפאנלים, ולהשתמש במחולל הקליפים כדי לחתוך את הסשנים להיילייטים שאפשר לשתף. להוסיף קטעי סטוק כדי לגשר על פערים, ולשמור על האנרגיה של החוויה החיה הרבה אחרי שהאירוע נגמר.
Yes. Save your recap as a reusable project and duplicate it for future events, so each new highlight reel keeps a consistent look. Many teams build a small library of recap templates to scale marketing videos across an entire event series.
Yes. The AI handles pacing, transitions, and clean cuts so the recap looks studio-made, not auto-generated. You can match your brand colors and fonts, and add lifelike presenters powered by Avatar IV to carry the emotion and energy of the day.
עריכה מסורתית אומרת שעות על הטיימליין וחשבונית מסוכנות. HeyGen הופכת את כל התהליך לדקות, ומצמצמת את עלויות הפקת הווידאו בעד 70%. סיכום אירוע מופק היטב עוזר לצוותי הפקת אירועים להראות ללקוחות את הערך שלהם בכל ערוצי המדיה.
You can start free with no credit card and create recaps to explore the core features. Paid plans begin at $24 per month and unlock longer videos, voice cloning, more languages, and higher-resolution exports for frequent or larger event recaps.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
להפוך את צילומי האירוע שלך לסרטוני סיכום מלוטשים בעזרת AI.