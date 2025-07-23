Prompting Best Practices

Be Specific

The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.

Start with Structure

Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.

Include Context & Intent

Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.

Use Descriptive Language

Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).

Iterate & Refine

Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!

Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating

Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!