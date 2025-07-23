Bienvenido a tu guía rápida de videos con IA
¿Quieres crear más contenido en video pero sientes que te frenan el poco tiempo, el presupuesto o la falta de recursos de producción? No eres la única persona. La buena noticia es que, con HeyGen, tu equipo puede crear videos que se ven incluso mejor que las producciones tradicionales, a una fracción del costo y del tiempo.
Esta guía está diseñada para agencias que quieren llevar al siguiente nivel el marketing y el contenido de sus clientes con video con IA. Vas a aprender cómo pasar de la idea a la campaña, creando contenido de alta calidad y escalable sin necesidad de cámaras, estudios ni talento frente a la cámara.
No te pierdas el ejercicio práctico de creación de video en la sección Creando tu primer video. Está diseñado para ayudarte a aprender haciendo y ponerte al día en muy poco tiempo. ¡Comencemos!
Principales casos de uso: cómo las agencias están usando HeyGen
HeyGen es más que una herramienta de video. Es un motor creativo diseñado para equipos que necesitan moverse rápido, escalar contenido y obtener resultados sin sacrificar la calidad. Desde anuncios con influencers hasta flujos de onboarding, así es como agencias y clientes de distintas industrias están usando HeyGen para crear videos de alto impacto a gran escala.
Videos para influencers en redes sociales
Campañas de video personalizadas
- Publicis Groupe usó HeyGen para personalizar 100,000 notas de agradecimiento de su CEO para los empleados, usando sus nombres e idiomas nativos
- Videoimagem triplicó el engagement con campañas personalizadas para aficionados al futbol
Presentaciones y propuestas para clientes
Por qué el video es clave para el crecimiento de tu negocio hoy
El reto
- La producción tradicional es costosa, lenta y está limitada por los presupuestos
- Los equipos tienen que hacer más con menos: presupuestos más ajustados, menos tiempo y presión por superar a la competencia
Lo que desbloquea el video con IA
Velocidad
- 40 horas/semana de tiempo de producción de video ahorradas, lo que permitió a Reply.io hacer crecer la cuenta de TikTok de su CEO hasta un cuarto de millón de seguidores en menos de un año
- Cronograma de producción 5 veces más rápido para contenido de video educativo en la empresa líder de servicios financieros Equity Trust
Ahorro de costos
- Reducción del 60% en los costos de producción de video por Tomorrow.io
- €1,000 ahorrados por minuto de contenido de capacitación por Sibelco
Escalabilidad
- Pruebas A/B 6 veces más rápidas, lanzando 50 anuncios únicos de influencers con IA en Favoured
- 80-90% de tasa de finalización promedio en los videos de capacitación para clientes y socios en Komatsu
Localización
- 30 mercados diferentes alcanzados, 3-4 meses de tiempo de postproducción ahorrados por Trivago
Personalización
- Más de 50k videos personalizados con 3 veces más engagement creados por Videoimagem para AB InBev
¿Quieres profundizar más?
→ Estrategia de video con IA para marketing eBook
→ 5 formas de aprovechar mejor tu presupuesto de marketing eBook
→ Visita nuestra guía práctica para profesionales de L&D eBook
HeyGen para agencias asociadas
El programa Agency Partners de HeyGen está diseñado para equipos creativos y de marketing que quieren escalar la producción de videos de alta calidad con la velocidad y eficiencia de la IA. Desde agencias globales como Ogilvy y Publicis hasta equipos boutique que se mueven rápido, los partners confían en HeyGen para entregar contenido de video atractivo a una fracción del costo y del tiempo tradicionales.
Lo que obtienen las agencias asociadas
- Creación ilimitada de videos
- Gestión flexible de asientos para equipos
- Espacios de trabajo organizados para clientes con soporte para subespacios de trabajo
- Consentimiento remoto de uso de imagen y herramientas eficientes para la creación de avatares
- Seguridad de nivel empresarial, controles de administrador y SSO
- Soporte al cliente dedicado y recursos para el éxito de socios
- Programa de certificación y posible inclusión en el directorio de agencias de HeyGen
- Acceso anticipado a funciones y precios empresariales con descuento
Por qué las agencias eligen HeyGen
- Producción de contenido 10x más rápida
- Más de 50% de reducción en costos de video
- Permite ofrecer un servicio de atención personalizada a gran escala
- Onboarding estructurado, capacitación en vivo y acceso a la comunidad
- Ideal para estrategias de video modernas y escalables
→ Conoce más sobre HeyGen para agencias asociadas
→ Habla con nuestro equipo para agencias: enlace al calendario
→ Mira: cómo el video con IA puede confirmar tu estrategia de contenido con Marketing AI Institute
Crea tu primer video con IA
Introducción
¿Nuevo en el mundo del video o usando HeyGen por primera vez? Tú puedes. En esta sección te guiaremos paso a paso para que crees un gran video, rápido.
Video para influencer en redes sociales
Ideal para videos verticales en redes sociales
Videos de capacitación
Ideal para onboarding, capacitación y comunicaciones internas
¿Te gusta aprender en acción?
Elige un tipo de video de arriba para abrir una plantilla lista en HeyGen y síguela mientras avanzas.
¿Todavía no estás listo para empezar?
No te preocupes. Échale un ojo rápido a los pasos ahora y regresa al tutorial completo cuando estés listo.
¿Listo para empezar? Comienza con este recorrido de 2 minutos por el AI Studio Editor de HeyGen y luego ¡vamos a profundizar!
Para más información, visita nuestros tutoriales en video paso a paso
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
visión general amplia de todas las funciones de HeyGen
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
profundiza en la edición de video
Paso 1: prepárate para escalar: Brand Kit y subespacios de trabajo
Los equipos eficientes no empiezan desde cero cada vez: crean sistemas que pueden escalar.
Con HeyGen, es fácil mantener los videos de tus clientes alineados con su marca configurando un Brand Kit para cada uno, haciendo que sus tipografías, colores, logotipos y recursos estén fácilmente disponibles dentro del editor AI Studio de HeyGen.
Just paste in your client’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
¿Tienes prisa? No hay problema. Siempre puedes regresar y terminar este paso después.
Certified HeyGen for Agency Partners program members also have access to Sub-Workspaces, which are separate workspaces within a HeyGen account that allow for better team and project management. Each Sub-Workspace has its own members, permissions, and settings, allowing your team to control access, billing, and API usage across different clients and campaigns.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Write Your Script
The script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most)
- End with a clear CTA (call to action)
- Keep it simple, direct and jargon-free
Pro Tip: Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
Si estás siguiendo el proceso en HeyGen, estos scripts ya vienen integrados en tu plantilla.
Profundiza en la creación de guiones
Explora plantillas de guiones y más consejos para los tipos de videos de marketing y comunicación más populares
Anuncios en video - Videos de influencers en redes sociales - Videos tutoriales - Videos explicativos de producto - Videos de marca - Webinars y podcasts - Newsletters - Cursos de aprendizaje - Videos explicativos - Capacitación corporativa - Capacitación en habilidades - Capacitación de RH y onboarding - Capacitación en cumplimiento - Capacitación en seguridad - Tutoriales de IA - Actualizaciones de liderazgo y comunicación interna
Mejores prácticas: escribe guiones mejor y más rápido con IA
¿Quieres trabajar de forma más inteligente y no más duro? Aquí tienes algunos consejos para aprovechar herramientas como ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini u otras para acelerar la escritura de guiones.
Dale a la IA un prompt directo y detallado que describa el video que estás creando. Agrega contexto importante, como:
- Qué tipo de video estás creando (anuncio con influencer, tutorial de producto, video de marca)
- Para quién es (público objetivo)
- El objetivo del video (generar clics, explicar un concepto, educar)
- Tono o voz que te gustaría que usara (amigable, profesional, conversacional)
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Escribe un guion de video de 60 segundos para un anuncio con influencer que promocione una nueva línea de cuidado de la piel llamada HeySkin para una audiencia Gen-Z. El tono debe ser seguro y claro. Termina con un llamado a la acción muy fuerte."
Paso 2: agrega los puntos clave
Puedes obtener resultados más precisos si incluyes una lista breve con viñetas de los puntos que quieres que el video cubra.
Ejemplo:
- Nombre del producto/servicio
- Propuesta de valor clave
- Llamado a la acción
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Incluye los siguientes puntos: HeySkin te ayuda a mantenerte hidratado todo el día. CTA: Usa mi código de descuento para obtener 10% de descuento."
Paso 3: pide el formato correcto
Hazle saber a la IA que necesitas el guion en un formato que funcione bien para un video.
Ejemplo:
- Un guion hablado presentado por una influencer de belleza de la generación Z
- Un tono casual y humano
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Escribe esto como un guion hablado leído por una influencer de belleza de la Generación Z. Usa un lenguaje natural, juguetón y conversacional."
Paso 4: revisa y ajusta
Después, copia y pega el guion en HeyGen y haz clic en el botón de vista previa para que tu avatar lo lea en voz alta. ¿Suena natural? ¿Fluye como tú quieres? Si no, pídele a ChatGPT que lo revise con prompts como:
- Haz que esto sea más casual/formal
- Agrega un gancho más fuerte al inicio
- Incluye una línea sobre [feature or benefit]
- Convierte esto en una versión de 30 segundos
- Dame tres versiones del CTA
Profundiza más en la creación de guiones
Paso 3: crea un avatar hiperrealista
Tu vocero marca el tono. HeyGen tiene más de 700 Public Avatars listos para usarse, pero crear un Custom Avatar hiperrealista te da la flexibilidad para adaptarte a las necesidades de cualquier cliente.
HeyGen ofrece varias opciones para crear avatares personalizados. Haz clic en los enlaces de abajo para conocer los detalles a fondo.
Tipo de avatar
Vas a necesitar
Vas a obtener
Ideal para
Video de capacitación de 2 a 5 minutos
Apariencia, movimiento, voz y sincronización labial más realistas basados en tu video de entrenamiento
Gemelo digital hiperrealista
10-15 fotos
Apariencia realista basada en tus fotos, con movimiento, voz y sincronización labial generados con IA
Gemelo digital realista
Prompt de texto
Apariencia, movimiento, voz y sincronización labial totalmente generados con IA
Personajes ficticios en estilos de animación realistas o variados
Avatar IV (¡nuevo!)
1 foto
Apariencia muy realista basada en una foto, con movimiento, voz y sincronización labial generados con IA. Requiere créditos para generar.
Videos de menos de 30 segundos, incluyendo sincronización labial con música
Cuando crees un avatar personalizado, recuerda: calidad de entrada = calidad de salida. Entre mejores sean tus fotos, videos y prompts escritos, más realista y pulido será tu avatar.
Todo lo que aparezca en tu video de entrenamiento de Hyper Realistic Avatar, desde los gestos hasta las expresiones faciales o la entonación de la voz, se verá reflejado en el resultado final.
Tipo de avatar
Vas a necesitar
Mejores prácticas
Video de capacitación de 2 a 5 minutos
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Optimize and Iterate like a Performance Marketing Pro
With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, and cheaper. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start boosting conversions, maximizing performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale
In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.
Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.
Use Case #1: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen
How Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to keep viewer attention and increase completion rates.
- Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition is conveyed within the first few seconds
- Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style, and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
- Think mobile first. Optimize framing and pacing for small screen consumption.
- Make your edits pop. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
- Test and optimize performance.A/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars, and CTAs to find what converts.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #2: Social Influencer Videos
Customer Stories & Examples
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance
Use Case #3: Personalized Videos
Customer Stories & Examples
Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customize 100,000 thank you notes from their CEO to employees, using their names and native languages
Videoimagem 3X’ed engagement with personalized customer campaigns for football fans
Best Practices
- Segment your audience for relevance
Break your audience into meaningful groups (leads, customers, event attendees, etc.) so each video feels tailored and intentional.
- Create a flexible base script
Write one strong script with clearly marked variables (like [First Name], [Company], [Product]) that can be easily swapped out without disrupting flow.
- Use natural tone and pacing
Keep a consistent, neutral delivery across both the static script and dynamic variables, avoiding exaggerated emphasis on names or custom inserts.
- Keep it short and sharp
Aim for 30–60 seconds. Focus on one key message or CTA to drive results without losing attention.
- Be strategic with dynamic elements
Add personalization through names, logos, and visuals, but don’t overload. Let the message stay clear and focused.
- Test before scaling
Run small test batches to check that variables render smoothly and don’t sound awkward in context.
- Stay on-brand
Use your client’s fonts, colors, and tone of voice. Personalization should feel like an extension of their brand.
- Include a clear, personal CTA
End with a call-to-action that aligns with your campaign goal like “Schedule your demo, [Name]” or “Let’s connect this week.”
- Track performance and optimize
Use video analytics or UTM links to measure watch rates, clicks, and conversions and refine your approach based on what works.
Top Features
- Personalized Video: Create personalized videos that greet new hires by name and customize other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
- Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, branded voice.
- Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colors, and assets.
- Integrations: Browse our partners and distribute your personalized videos through Zapier, Clay, HubSpot, Make, and more