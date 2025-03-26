Video Presentation Maker for Instant Presentations

Turn static slide decks into compelling video presentations that inform, persuade, and stay memorable. HeyGen transforms your outline or slides into a narrated, on-brand video with lifelike presenters, captions, and studio-quality pacing, so you deliver consistent, high-engagement stories across meetings, training, and marketing.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free image-to-video generator

Get Started for Free
Choose an avatar
Lip sync will be applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Remote onboarding & training

Remote onboarding & training

Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.

Sales demos & product walkthroughs

Sales demos & product walkthroughs

Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.

Executive reports and investor updates

Executive reports and investor updates

Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.

Asynchronous team updates

Asynchronous team updates

Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.

Customer education & help centre videos

Customer education & help centre videos

Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.

Conference and event submissions

Conference and event submissions

Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.

Why Use HeyGen for Video Presentations

Create presentations that work on-demand and on any schedule, and develop a video presentation that suits your requirements. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Produce asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches, and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.

Get started at no cost
Fast creation, seamless delivery

Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing — all in one place.

Accessible, on-brand content

Auto-captions, subtitles, and brand kit support ensure your presentation is inclusive and instantly recognisable.

Repurpose across channels

Export multiple aspect ratios and versions for your LMS, email, social, and landing pages without having to re-record.

AI Script & Outline Builder

Paste slide notes or a short brief and HeyGen produces a concise, presentation-ready script with hooks, transitions, and a clear CTA. Save time on structuring and keep your narrative tight and focused on your audience.

Start for free →
A mobile screen transforms from a text document to a grid of image thumbnails.

Realistic Presenters & Voice Options

Choose from expressive AI presenters or clone your own voice to narrate slides. Natural gestures and multilingual voices make your message feel human and trustworthy, without needing a studio.

Start for free →
A smiling woman with a voice tone selection interface showing "Calm" highlighted, and a text input reading "Slowly breathe in and out."

Auto-Captions & Subtitles

Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localised subtitles. Improve accessibility, viewer retention, and watch-through rates across formats and regions.

Get Started For Free →
A broadly smiling woman, with a 'CC' icon and 'AI Captions' text overlay.

Scene Composer & Slide Sync

Sync slide visuals, animations, and b-roll to the narration automatically. Easily swap stock clips, logos, or screenshots and fine-tune the timing for each scene.

Get started for free →
A woman smiles into a microphone on a video call, with an interface overlay for creating slides and two other people in smaller video calls.

Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Video Presentation Creator

Three simple steps take you from idea to a shareable video.

Get started for free
Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Start with slides, a document, or a simple brief. HeyGen generates a storyboard and multiple script options, optimised for length and tone, to help you make your videos more engaging.

Step 2

Choose presenter & refine

Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions, and pacing within the editor.

Step 3

Customise for any audience

Tailour your scenes with brand colours, layouts, and on-screen elements to suit training, marketing, or internal updates.

Step 4

Export and distribute

Export high-quality videos, SRT subtitle files, and thumbnail images within minutes, or publish directly to your LMS, CMS, or social platforms.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video presentation?

A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synchronised visuals. It is ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.

Can I convert my existing slides into a video presentation?

Yes. Upload PPT, PDF, or images and HeyGen will automatically sync the slides with the narration and scene transitions, so you do not need to re-record.

Do I need a webcam or a microphone?

No, use HeyGen’s AI presenters and text-to-speech to narrate. If you prefer, you can upload your own video or voice and blend real footage with AI elements.

How accurate are the automatic captions?

HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localised subtitles before export.

Can I use my company’s branding?

Absolutely. Upload your logos, set brand fonts and colours in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations.

What export formats are available?

Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16) formats, along with SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimised for sharing, using our online video presentation maker.

Is HeyGen secure enough for confidential presentations?

Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for customised security and hosting requirements.

Can I create versions in multiple languages?

Yes, you can translate scripts, switch to localised TTS voices, and export multiple language variants to reach audiences across the world with video translator.

How much time does it take to create a presentation?

Many presentations can be generated and refined within minutes; the final editing time depends on the length and the level of customisation you choose when you create a video presentation.

Do you provide team onboarding or support?

We provide onboarding, training resources, and dedicated support for Team and Enterprise customers to help you scale video production and create impactful video presentations.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYouTube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background