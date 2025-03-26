Turn static slide decks into compelling video presentations that inform, persuade, and stay memorable. HeyGen transforms your outline or slides into a narrated, on-brand video with lifelike presenters, captions, and studio-quality pacing, so you deliver consistent, high-engagement stories across meetings, training, and marketing.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.
Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.
Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.
Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.
Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.
Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.
Why Use HeyGen for Video Presentations
Create presentations that work on-demand and on any schedule, and develop a video presentation that suits your requirements. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Produce asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches, and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.
Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing — all in one place.
Auto-captions, subtitles, and brand kit support ensure your presentation is inclusive and instantly recognisable.
Export multiple aspect ratios and versions for your LMS, email, social, and landing pages without having to re-record.
AI Script & Outline Builder
Paste slide notes or a short brief and HeyGen produces a concise, presentation-ready script with hooks, transitions, and a clear CTA. Save time on structuring and keep your narrative tight and focused on your audience.
Realistic Presenters & Voice Options
Choose from expressive AI presenters or clone your own voice to narrate slides. Natural gestures and multilingual voices make your message feel human and trustworthy, without needing a studio.
Auto-Captions & Subtitles
Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localised subtitles. Improve accessibility, viewer retention, and watch-through rates across formats and regions.
Scene Composer & Slide Sync
Sync slide visuals, animations, and b-roll to the narration automatically. Easily swap stock clips, logos, or screenshots and fine-tune the timing for each scene.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the Video Presentation Creator
Three simple steps take you from idea to a shareable video.
Start with slides, a document, or a simple brief. HeyGen generates a storyboard and multiple script options, optimised for length and tone, to help you make your videos more engaging.
Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions, and pacing within the editor.
Tailour your scenes with brand colours, layouts, and on-screen elements to suit training, marketing, or internal updates.
Export high-quality videos, SRT subtitle files, and thumbnail images within minutes, or publish directly to your LMS, CMS, or social platforms.
A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synchronised visuals. It is ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.
Yes. Upload PPT, PDF, or images and HeyGen will automatically sync the slides with the narration and scene transitions, so you do not need to re-record.
No, use HeyGen’s AI presenters and text-to-speech to narrate. If you prefer, you can upload your own video or voice and blend real footage with AI elements.
HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localised subtitles before export.
Absolutely. Upload your logos, set brand fonts and colours in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations.
Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16) formats, along with SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimised for sharing, using our online video presentation maker.
Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for customised security and hosting requirements.
Yes, you can translate scripts, switch to localised TTS voices, and export multiple language variants to reach audiences across the world with video translator.
Many presentations can be generated and refined within minutes; the final editing time depends on the length and the level of customisation you choose when you create a video presentation.
We provide onboarding, training resources, and dedicated support for Team and Enterprise customers to help you scale video production and create impactful video presentations.
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