HeyGen's free tribute video maker quickly turns your pictures, clips, and music into a polished tribute video in just a few minutes. Add photos and short clips, include narration and captions, and then share a memorial video to honour a loved one with family, wherever they are.
Features of the Tribute Video Maker
Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion
Static pictures can only convey so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favourite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one seems to breathe, turn, and look back at the room during the service or on screen at home.
Elegant Memorial Video Templates
Browse customisable templates created for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout organises scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customise a beautiful tribute without needing any design skills.
AI Narration in Your Preferred Voice
Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Choose a tone that suits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only seen.
Set the Mood With Music and Titles
Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to the right length, fade it in and out, and keep each photo on screen long enough so viewers have space to reflect and remember.
Captions and Subtitles in Any Language
Personalise on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so that quotes, poems, and spoken words are easy to follow. The editor is simple to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.
Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.Explore the Tool
A celebration of life should feel warm, not sombre. Curate joyful photos, home video clips, and heartfelt messages from friends into a tribute video that makes people both smile and cry, then play it at the reception to honour the dearly departed.
Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than just a card. Bring together photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honour with a personalised tribute that makes the perfect present.
When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute helps you capture years of memories in just a few minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the farewell gathering.
Anniversaries and weddings are the perfect time to look back at the journey. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add your first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.Explore Tool
Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.
How the tribute video maker works
Create a tribute video online in four simple steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.
Add your photos and video clips, or record a new message using the built-in recorder.
Choose a memorial or celebration template, or start from a blank timeline and arrange each scene.
Trim a song, then layer in spoken narration, captions, dates, and quotations to tell the complete story.
Preview the final video, export an MP4 or MOV in the format you need, and then share your tribute as an online video link with family members wherever they are.
A tribute video is a short film that honours a person using their photos, video clips, music, and words. A tribute video maker allows you to create heartfelt tribute videos by uploading those memories, placing them into a template, adding narration and captions, and then exporting a finished video to share.
Collect 25 to 40 favourite photos and any short clips, then upload them in the order you prefer. Choose a template, add a song and title cards for names and dates, record or generate the narration, and export the video for the service or to share online. You do not need any video editing experience to complete one in an afternoon.
For a funeral or memorial service, aim for five to ten minutes so viewers have time to reflect without losing focus. For social media or a group chat, keeping it closer to one to three minutes usually holds attention better.
With consent and a clear audio sample, AI Voice Cloning can recreate a voice to read a message or poem in the tribute. Use it with care, and only when the family agrees that it feels appropriate and respectful.
Yes. Avatar IV animates a still portrait into subtle, lifelike motion, so a single treasured photo can gently move on screen. It works well for a closing shot or a title image that holds everyone’s attention in the room.
Many tools only stitch photos into a slideshow. HeyGen also animates still photos into motion, adds natural narration in a voice you choose, and can rebuild the entire tribute in another language, so relatives anywhere can watch it in the way they speak. The same quality carries through every video you make.
Yes. The AI video translator can recreate your tribute in 175+ languages with translated captions and voice, so grandparents and relatives living abroad can watch it in their own language without needing a separate edit.
You can upload a meaningful song or choose from the built-in music library. If you plan to post the video publicly on social platforms, please ensure that you have the rights to the song, as copyrighted tracks may be muted or blocked on some sites.
Yes, and at a fraction of studio cost. Educator Anton Voroniuk reported production to be up to 40x cheaper and 15.5 hours saved each week using HeyGen, which shows how much one person can achieve without a full content creation team.
Yes, it is free to get started, so you can create a tribute video with no upfront cost. Paid plans, starting from around $24 per month, offer longer exports, 4K downloads, and more creative options, which are helpful for a keepsake you want to project or preserve.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.