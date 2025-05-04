Share your videos quickly and easily with HeyGen’s Share Video Tool. Upload, optimise, and deliver HD or 4K videos without worrying about file size limits, formatting issues, or loss of quality. Ideal for marketers, educators, creators, and teams who want smooth playback and professional-looking results on every device.
Why Share Your Videos Using HeyGen
HeyGen gives you a fast and reliable way to share videos without worrying about file size, playback errors, or platform restrictions. It is designed for creators, marketers, educators, and teams who want consistent, high-quality results.
• Share Across Any Platform: Post your videos on social media, websites, or messaging apps — everything stays compatible.
• Keep Your Quality Intact: Share HD or 4K videos without losing clarity.
• Smarter, Faster Uploads: Automatically reduces file sizes so videos upload quickly and play smoothly.
• Built for Any Use Case: Ideal for marketing videos, tutorials, training content, and more.
• AI Optimisation Included: Fixes formatting, adjusts quality, and gets your video ready to share instantly.
If you need to reduce large videos first, try the Free Video Size Compressor for quick and reliable results.
Best Practices for Sharing Videos
Want more people to watch your videos? Follow these tried-and-tested tips:
• Choose the right platform
Share your video where your audience spends the most time.
• Keep File Sizes Reasonable
Compression helps videos load quickly without compromising on quality.
If you need to record your screen or create a tutorial before sharing, the HeyGen Screen Recorder is an easy way to capture clean footage.
• Use an Engaging Thumbnail
A strong thumbnail increases clicks and watch time.
• Add a Clear Call to Action
Tell your viewer what to do next, whether it’s clicking, subscribing, or visiting a link.
• Stick to Compatible Formats
MP4 is the safest option for clean, error-free playback.
Promote on Multiple Channels
Sharing your video in more places naturally improves reach.
Boosting Engagement Through Video Sharing
• Share on Any Platform: Publish your video on social media, websites, LMS tools, or send a share link. Your content remains compatible everywhere.
• High-Quality Playback: Your HD and 4K videos retain their clarity and colour so your audience sees them exactly as you created them.
• Smart Video Optimisation: HeyGen reduces file size and adjusts formatting automatically for faster uploads and smoother playback.
• AI-Assisted Distribution: AI manages thumbnails, formatting, and performance adjustments so your videos look excellent on every platform.
• Secure Cloud Sharing: Send private links and control access. Ideal for teams sharing training material or internal communications.
• Performance Insights: Track engagement to understand how viewers interact with your shared video.
Showcase Your Video in 4 Simple Steps
Deliver polished, impactful videos with our customisable video player, ready to publish and share in no time.
Drag and drop your file, or import it from your device or cloud storage.
HeyGen compresses and formats your video for smooth playback without any loss of quality.
Select your platforms or copy a shareable link. Your video is ready to publish with clean, high-quality playback on any device.
View impressions and interactions to understand how your video is performing.
You upload your video, let HeyGen optimise it for smooth playback, and then share it using a direct link or a platform-ready file. The tool prepares your content automatically, making distribution quick and reliable. If you need to reduce the file size first, use the Free Video Size Compressor.
Yes. HeyGen automatically compresses large files so they upload faster and play smoothly without needing any manual settings. Your HD or 4K quality still remains intact after optimisation, making it ideal for long videos, lessons, and demos.
MP4 provides the most reliable playback across different devices, but HeyGen supports all major formats and converts them as required. This ensures your content displays properly on social platforms, websites, and mobile screens.
No. HeyGen preserves HD and 4K clarity while reducing file size to improve speed and compatibility. Your colours, sharpness, and detail remain consistent so viewers experience your video exactly as you intended.
Yes. HeyGen works very well for tutorials, ads, product demos, onboarding content, and internal communication. You can also record new footage using the text-to-video feature before sharing it.
Yes. The Share Video Tool works in any browser on desktop, tablet, or mobile. You can upload, optimise, and share videos from any device without installing any software.
Yes. You can create private links, control access, and share videos securely from your cloud dashboard. This makes the tool ideal for internal training, business communication, and confidential client content.
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