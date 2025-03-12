Record 15 seconds of yourself and get a custom avatar that looks, moves, and sounds like you. Type a script, generate a polished video, and avoid sitting through long filming sessions again.
Features of HeyGen Custom Avatars
One 15-Second Video, One Digital Twin
Upload a single 15-second clip and Avatar V creates a persistent personal avatar that captures your face, voice, and subtle micro-expressions across wide, medium, and close-up shots. Your identity remains consistent for up to 30-minute videos, so every custom avatar video truly feels like you.
Customise Your Avatar’s Look Without Re-Filming
Avatar V separates who you are from what you wear. Swap outfits, settings, and camera angles in the editor without recording anything new. One recording session covers your product launch, quarterly business update, and social clips, each styled for its channel and audience.
Your Cloned Voice in 175+ Languages
Pair your twin with AI Voice Cloning so the delivery sounds like you, not a generic narrator. Phoneme-level lip-sync keeps mouth movement accurate in 175+ languages and dialects, which means one script can reach every market you sell in, without re-recording a single line.
Direct Gestures in Simple English
Custom Motion lets you type directions the way a producer would give them: look at the camera, lean in, keep the energy low. The same custom avatar can deliver a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut from a single script, so the delivery matches your personality without needing a re-shoot.
Cinematic Scenes Featuring Your Twin
Place your avatar inside cinematic footage with Seedance 2.0, the only integration that runs the model on real, verified human faces. Physics-accurate motion and director-level camera control transform a simple webcam recording into brand films, ads, and B-roll that are ready to publish.
Filming trainers for every module slows down L&D schedules. Instead, build each training video with a custom avatar of your subject-matter expert: update the script, regenerate the lesson, and keep courses up to date without booking even a single reshoot.
Creator-style ads need a steady stream of fresh faces and ideas. Generate scroll-ready clips every day with your avatar in different outfits and settings, test hooks quickly, and keep your feeds active while competitors are still waiting for their shoots.
Generic text outreach often gets ignored. Send each prospect a video where your avatar greets them by name, recorded zero times, so that the personal touch can scale far beyond what any calendar would normally allow.
Traditional dubbing agencies can take months and you lose your own voice in the process. Simply run your finished videos through the AI video translator and your custom avatar will present in 175+ languages, with lip-sync perfectly matched and your cloned tone preserved.
Leaders usually block hours for every important business message. A digital twin delivers weekly updates, all-hands recaps, and investor notes in minutes, keeping communication frequent while the calendar stays free for key decisions.
Course creators often end up spending their weekends filming lessons. Simply type your modules into the AI video generator and your avatar will teach each one, enabling a solo educator to publish a complete curriculum without ever needing to use a camera again.
How the custom avatar maker works
Go from a simple phone recording to a polished, custom avatar video in four easy steps, most of them taking just a few minutes.
Record yourself on a phone or webcam in a well-lit space. Speak naturally; your movements will be learned from this clip.
Read a unique on-camera consent code. This verifies identity and blocks unauthorised avatar creation.
Choose outfits, backgrounds, and camera angles. Add your cloned voice or select from 300+ options.
Paste a script, adjust the pacing, and render. Download the finished video in HD or 4K and publish it anywhere.
A custom AI avatar is a digital representation of a real person, sometimes called a personal avatar or digital twin. The model learns your face, voice, and mannerisms from a short clip, then performs any script you run through the text to video workflow, producing a talking avatar video without any new shooting.
Avatar V learns motion from your reference clip rather than trying to guess it from a photo, which removes the stiffness seen in older models. It is rated #1 for the most realistic AI avatars on G2, and a single expressive 15-second recording is enough to create a highly expressive twin.
One 15-second clip is enough. Record on a phone or webcam in even lighting, speak with natural energy, and use the same gestures you want your personal avatar to use, since the model replicates exactly what it sees in that recording.
Other AI video platforms need studio shooting or several days of processing to build a custom avatar. HeyGen needs just 15 seconds of footage and a few minutes of processing, supports 175+ languages compared to the usual 100 to 160, and lets you change outfits without having to re-record.
Yes, and the numbers are specific. Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week and has reached over 1 million students with his avatar at 40x lower production cost than traditional filming. Read the full breakdown in his customer story.
You can start for free and try out the platform before paying. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators, and business teams can add extra video avatar slots as add-ons, so pricing scales with how many people you turn into avatars.
Only with their on-camera consent. The person in the footage must record their own consent statement, which our verification process checks against the training clip. The finished avatar remains private to your account and is never added to any public library.
Yes. Your cloned voice carries over into 175+ languages and dialects with phoneme-level lip-sync, so mouth movement matches each language instead of looking dubbed. Teams routinely localise one finished video for dozens of markets in a single afternoon.
No. A phone camera or webcam is fine, and phone cameras often give better results than laptop webcams. Recording is simple: find a quiet place with even lighting on your face, keep the background steady, and use small, natural movements. No green screen or production crew needed.
Minutes, not days. Processing usually finishes within about 10 to 15 minutes of uploading your clip and consent code. Platforms that depend on studio pipelines often quote 5 to 15 working days for the same deliverable.
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