Custom Avatar Creator

Record 15 seconds of yourself and get a custom avatar that looks, moves, and sounds like you. Type a script, generate a polished video, and avoid sitting through long filming sessions again.

Person recording a 15-second clip on a phone as HeyGen builds a consistent custom avatar digital twin across wide, medium, and close-up shots.
15,10,05,337Videos generated
12,63,51,645Avatars generated
2,09,86,059Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of HeyGen Custom Avatars

One 15-Second Video, One Digital Twin

Upload a single 15-second clip and Avatar V creates a persistent personal avatar that captures your face, voice, and subtle micro-expressions across wide, medium, and close-up shots. Your identity remains consistent for up to 30-minute videos, so every custom avatar video truly feels like you.

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HeyGen custom avatar panel showing one 15-second recording turned into a consistent digital twin across wide, medium, and close-up shots.

Customise Your Avatar’s Look Without Re-Filming

Avatar V separates who you are from what you wear. Swap outfits, settings, and camera angles in the editor without recording anything new. One recording session covers your product launch, quarterly business update, and social clips, each styled for its channel and audience.

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The same HeyGen custom avatar shown in different outfits and backgrounds, restyled in the editor without re-filming.

Your Cloned Voice in 175+ Languages

Pair your twin with AI Voice Cloning so the delivery sounds like you, not a generic narrator. Phoneme-level lip-sync keeps mouth movement accurate in 175+ languages and dialects, which means one script can reach every market you sell in, without re-recording a single line.

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HeyGen voice cloning panel with a language list and audio waveform, showing a custom avatar speaking in 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync.

Direct Gestures in Simple English

Custom Motion lets you type directions the way a producer would give them: look at the camera, lean in, keep the energy low. The same custom avatar can deliver a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut from a single script, so the delivery matches your personality without needing a re-shoot.

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HeyGen Custom Motion panel with plain-English direction chips like look at camera, lean in, and keep energy low over a custom avatar.

Cinematic Scenes Featuring Your Twin

Place your avatar inside cinematic footage with Seedance 2.0, the only integration that runs the model on real, verified human faces. Physics-accurate motion and director-level camera control transform a simple webcam recording into brand films, ads, and B-roll that are ready to publish.

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HeyGen custom avatar placed inside a cinematic film frame with director-level camera controls powered by Seedance 2.0.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases

An expert’s custom avatar delivering an employee training and onboarding module in HeyGen.

Employee Training and Onboarding Programmes

Filming trainers for every module slows down L&D schedules. Instead, build each training video with a custom avatar of your subject-matter expert: update the script, regenerate the lesson, and keep courses up to date without booking even a single reshoot.

Vertical creator-style UGC and social ad clips generated with a custom avatar in different outfits in HeyGen.

Custom avatar UGC and social ads

Creator-style ads need a steady stream of fresh faces and ideas. Generate scroll-ready clips every day with your avatar in different outfits and settings, test hooks quickly, and keep your feeds active while competitors are still waiting for their shoots.

A custom avatar greeting a prospect by name in a personalised sales outreach video in HeyGen.

Personalised Sales Outreach Videos

Generic text outreach often gets ignored. Send each prospect a video where your avatar greets them by name, recorded zero times, so that the personal touch can scale far beyond what any calendar would normally allow.

A custom avatar localised into multiple languages with its cloned voice preserved, using the HeyGen AI video translator.

Multilingual Content Localisation

Traditional dubbing agencies can take months and you lose your own voice in the process. Simply run your finished videos through the AI video translator and your custom avatar will present in 175+ languages, with lip-sync perfectly matched and your cloned tone preserved.

An executive's digital twin delivering a weekly company update without any filming in HeyGen.

Executive Updates Without Any Filming

Leaders usually block hours for every important business message. A digital twin delivers weekly updates, all-hands recaps, and investor notes in minutes, keeping communication frequent while the calendar stays free for key decisions.

An educator's custom avatar teaching an online course module without a camera in HeyGen.

Online Courses and Creator Content

Course creators often end up spending their weekends filming lessons. Simply type your modules into the AI video generator and your avatar will teach each one, enabling a solo educator to publish a complete curriculum without ever needing to use a camera again.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How the custom avatar maker works

Go from a simple phone recording to a polished, custom avatar video in four easy steps, most of them taking just a few minutes.

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Step 1: Record for 15 seconds

Record yourself on a phone or webcam in a well-lit space. Speak naturally; your movements will be learned from this clip.

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Step 2: Confirm consent

Read a unique on-camera consent code. This verifies identity and blocks unauthorised avatar creation.

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Step 3: Style your avatar

Choose outfits, backgrounds, and camera angles. Add your cloned voice or select from 300+ options.

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Step 4: Type and generate

Paste a script, adjust the pacing, and render. Download the finished video in HD or 4K and publish it anywhere.

Custom Avatar FAQs

What is a custom AI avatar and how is it created?

A custom AI avatar is a digital representation of a real person, sometimes called a personal avatar or digital twin. The model learns your face, voice, and mannerisms from a short clip, then performs any script you run through the text to video workflow, producing a talking avatar video without any new shooting.

Will my custom avatar look too stiff or feel a bit uncanny and unnatural?

Avatar V learns motion from your reference clip rather than trying to guess it from a photo, which removes the stiffness seen in older models. It is rated #1 for the most realistic AI avatars on G2, and a single expressive 15-second recording is enough to create a highly expressive twin.

How much video footage do I need to create a custom avatar?

One 15-second clip is enough. Record on a phone or webcam in even lighting, speak with natural energy, and use the same gestures you want your personal avatar to use, since the model replicates exactly what it sees in that recording.

Why should you choose HeyGen instead of other custom avatar platforms?

Other AI video platforms need studio shooting or several days of processing to build a custom avatar. HeyGen needs just 15 seconds of footage and a few minutes of processing, supports 175+ languages compared to the usual 100 to 160, and lets you change outfits without having to re-record.

Do creators get tangible results from using a custom avatar?

Yes, and the numbers are specific. Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week and has reached over 1 million students with his avatar at 40x lower production cost than traditional filming. Read the full breakdown in his customer story.

How much does it cost to create a custom avatar on HeyGen?

You can start for free and try out the platform before paying. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators, and business teams can add extra video avatar slots as add-ons, so pricing scales with how many people you turn into avatars.

Can I create a custom avatar of a teammate or another person?

Only with their on-camera consent. The person in the footage must record their own consent statement, which our verification process checks against the training clip. The finished avatar remains private to your account and is never added to any public library.

Can my custom avatar speak languages that I do not know?

Yes. Your cloned voice carries over into 175+ languages and dialects with phoneme-level lip-sync, so mouth movement matches each language instead of looking dubbed. Teams routinely localise one finished video for dozens of markets in a single afternoon.

Do I need a studio or green screen to record avatar videos?

No. A phone camera or webcam is fine, and phone cameras often give better results than laptop webcams. Recording is simple: find a quiet place with even lighting on your face, keep the background steady, and use small, natural movements. No green screen or production crew needed.

How long will it take for my custom avatar to be ready for generating videos?

Minutes, not days. Processing usually finishes within about 10 to 15 minutes of uploading your clip and consent code. Platforms that depend on studio pipelines often quote 5 to 15 working days for the same deliverable.

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