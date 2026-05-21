Seedance 2.0 AI Video Generator by ByteDance
ByteDance's most advanced video model, now on HeyGen. Turn text and images into smooth, multi-shot clips with realistic motion. Start generating in seconds, for free.
- High-fidelity motion
- Multi-shot continuity
- Custom prompts
What you can create with Seedance 2.0
Seedance 2.0 is an AI video model built for creators and teams. Turn text and images into cinematic clips, direct every shot, and deliver production-ready video without leaving HeyGen.
Cinematic Avatar Scenes
Use your AI digital twin in fully directed scenes with customised locations, wardrobe, lighting, gestures, and camera movement. Seedance 2.0 keeps your likeness on-model across every cut, so each AI avatar video feels like the same person on the same day of the shoot.
AI-generated B-roll
Create cinematic cutaways, product visuals, social clips, transitions, and motion scenes from a simple written prompt. Seedance 2.0 works as an AI b-roll generator, turning text into ready-to-edit footage with no stock library needed.
Stack shots into sequences and keep character, wardrobe, and environment consistent across every cut.
Endless Creative Styles
Go from text to video in any style you can imagine. Create product demos, founder videos, surreal visuals, lifestyle shots, educational explainers, and cinematic ads from the same model, all in HeyGen.
Style locks stay consistent with the character — same lighting, same outfit, same vibe — even when the camera angle and surroundings change.
Director-level Prompting
Control the subject, scene, camera, lighting, movement, mood, and pacing in a single prompt. Seedance 2.0 understands camera language, so a slow dolly, Dutch angle, or macro pull-back turns out exactly the way you describe it.
Captions are added automatically and resize correctly for vertical, square, and horizontal cuts.
How creators and brands are using Seedance 2.0
From founder messages and product launches to explainer videos and short-form social content, Seedance 2.0 suits the way modern teams create and deliver video. Generate cinematic AI video for any channel, format, or audience, all in a single workflow inside HeyGen.
Social-first Creative Clips
Generate short-form videos tailored for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Create hooks, transitions, visual metaphors, avatar scenes, and branded social media videos without needing a full video editing team.
Founder & Brand Videos
Transform announcements, product updates, thought leadership pieces, and founder messages into cinematic founder videos using your AI digital twin. Add motion, environments, and B-roll to make every message feel truly premium.
Educational & Explainer Videos
Make complex ideas easier to understand with visual examples, animated concepts, lifestyle scenes, and supporting B-roll. Ideal for courses, AI explainer videos, onboarding, training, and educational video content.
Product Launch Content
Create scroll-stopping product launch videos with cinematic product shots, feature demos, abstract visuals, and polished transitions. Designed for social posts, landing pages, ads, and product demo video campaigns.
Teams deliver faster with Seedance 2.0
Hear from creators and brands who use Seedance 2.0 to scale up storytelling and launch campaigns within hours.
Frequently asked questions
What is Seedance 2.0 all about?
Seedance 2.0 is a cinematic AI video model from ByteDance that converts text and images into realistic, motion-rich video clips. It manages camera direction, character consistency, and complex scenes in a single generation. On HeyGen, you can use Seedance 2.0 alongside your AI digital twin and other models within a single workflow.
What can I create using Seedance 2?
Seedance 2 generates cinematic, on-brand video from text prompts, reference imagery and storyboards. Use it for ads, trailers, explainer videos, social cuts and full-length scenes with consistent characters and camera direction.
Is Seedance 2.0 free to try out?
Yes. You can try Seedance 2.0 for free on HeyGen with credits included in every account, with no credit card required to get started. Once you have tested it, paid plans unlock higher resolutions, longer clips, and more generations per month.
How can I use Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen?
Sign in to HeyGen, open the video editor, and select Seedance 2.0 from the model picker. Type a prompt or drop in a reference image, set your shot direction, and generate. You can chain Seedance 2.0 clips with your AI avatar, B-roll, voice, and music in the same project.
Does Seedance 2 support multiple aspect ratios?
Generate 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5 from the same prompt. Cuts come back ready for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts and paid social — no need to recrop.
Is the output safe for commercial use in India?
Videos generated with Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen can be used for commercial work, including ads, social posts, product launches, and client deliverables, under the commercial licence of your HeyGen plan. Output from the Free plan has watermarks. Paid plans remove these and grant full commercial rights.
Can Seedance 2.0 generate lip sync, voice, and music?
Yes. Seedance 2.0 supports synced lip movement, ambient sound, and on-brand music in the same generation, which means you do not need a separate voiceover or audio pass. On HeyGen, you can swap in your own AI voice clone or upload custom audio if you want complete control.
How does Seedance 2.0 compare with Sora, Veo, and Kling?
Seedance 2.0 holds its own against OpenAI's Sora, Google Veo, and Kling on visual quality and motion realism, and it leads on character consistency across cuts and native audio in the same pass. The bigger advantage with HeyGen is the workflow. You get Seedance 2.0 plus avatars, voice, captions, and editing in one place, instead of stitching outputs across multiple tools.
Whatever you wish to create, you can create it now
Start creating with Seedance 2 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and get started.