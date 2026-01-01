Transform any script into a refined business video within minutes with an AI business video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software required. Paste your text, choose a style, and publish across all your channels.
Features of the business video creator
Speech Cleanup for flawless delivery
Record once and skip the endless retakes. The AI video editor removes filler words, pauses, and false starts, then stitches your best video clips together with invisible transitions, so your high-quality business video looks recorded perfectly the first time with no jarring jump cuts.
Business video templates and AI videos
Start with a ready-made template instead of a blank page. The text-to-video engine automatically builds scenes and pacing, so you can create professional videos and speed up video production, turning any business video template into a finished output in minutes.
AI voiceovers in 175+ languages
Give every online video a clear, confident voiceover without hiring voice talent. The AI voice generator reads your AI script in a natural tone, and you can clone your own voice once to keep narration consistent across regions, campaigns, and updates in 175 languages.
Online video creator with AI tools
Upload footage, add text, remove the background, and animate scenes from a single, clean dashboard in the online video editor designed for non-editors. The subtitle generator adds captions in one click, and editing tools plus a brand kit help keep every business video on brand.
Localise a professional business video
Reach every market without recreating a single video. Run your script through AI dubbing to translate the business video into new languages with matched voice and lip-sync, so one recording becomes dozens of localised versions of your video content that sound native.
Business video ideas and use cases
Agency production drags on for weeks and burns budget. Write your script, pick a style, and generate marketing videos and a promo in minutes that reach your target audience and drive results.
Filming step-by-step instruction eats time and money, and updates mean reshoots. Drop in your notes to build a training video the team watches right away, then edit the script anytime to keep video content current.
Generic email blasts get ignored, and recording a clip per prospect does not scale. Spin up an AI talking head that delivers a tailored pitch, so reps send personal video at volume to lift replies.
Long memos get skimmed and leadership filming takes hours. Convert a deck with ppt to video into a corporate video, the simplest of videos for your business to share company-wide in seconds.
Filming a demo needs planning, a presenter, and edits. Describe the workflow and generate a product demo video for new features and product launches, an eye-catching, dynamic video that helps customers understand the value quickly.
Posting daily clips is slow and hard to keep consistent. Turn quick ideas into AI social media content for TikTok and Instagram Reels, so your brand stays active across social media platforms.
How a business video maker works
Make a business video in four steps that take you from a blank script to a polished, share-ready video.
Pick a template, set the format and aspect ratio, and choose the look that aligns with your business goals.
Paste or type your script, then refine the tone, pacing, and emphasis so the message lands clearly.
Add captions, branding, and backgrounds, then clean up takes and adjust timing in the editor.
Render the final video in HD or 4K, then download or publish it across your channels within minutes.
An online business video maker is an AI video generator that converts a script into a professional business video without any filming. With HeyGen, you can create business videos and complete video production within minutes, with no video editing software or studio required.
Yes. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, long pauses, and false starts, then smoothens the gaps so there are no jump cuts. Combined with AI lip sync, your video editing comes together as one seamless, high-quality video without any manual trimming.
Yes. Pick a ready-made business video template from a library of well-designed video templates, then add your own video clips with image to video, or pull from the stock library and media library of stock footage and stock videos. Upload anything and add video with a click. Free business video templates give you a polished starting point.
Type your idea or pick a template, choose an AI avatar or a real presenter, and the AI builds your video. Add animation, choose a font, use colour from your palette, and layer in background music with music and sound effects, then fine-tune the video and let it render into a compelling business video that feels impactful.
Yes. A free video plan lets you create and download a free business video with no credit card, and a faceless video needs no camera at all. Anyone can streamline online video work with ready video editing tools, from a quick promo to a full set of business video templates. Paid plans start at $24 per month.
Yes. Embed the finished video on your website or online store, and share it for any promotion with clear CTAs. The AI video translator makes repurposing one cut for global markets effortless, so you tell your story, market your products and services, and make your video pop with cutting-edge AI.
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