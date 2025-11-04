ELB Learning is a full-service professional services and learning tech provider that helps organisations move learning online and enhance it. Rich Vass, Senior Vice President of Global Learning, leads both ELB’s US and India operations for the services team, working on custom learning, advisory strategy, and learning technology deployments.
ELB’s client roster includes roughly 90 % of the Fortune 100. They build everything from VR training tools and asset libraries to AI‑driven micro‑learning platforms. As video becomes central to learning, ELB needed a smarter, faster way to produce scalable, high‑quality content. That’s where HeyGen came in.
Resolving bottlenecks in traditional video workflows
For over a decade, ELB Learning’s teams created explainer videos, talking-head segments, and motion graphics using traditional tools like Adobe After Effects and Camtasia. As Rich put it, “video is such an important medium for learning.” Yet, the process remained labour-intensive and rigid.
Creating videos the traditional way involved scripting, shooting, editing, and graphics, which is costly in terms of both time and human effort. Translating content into multiple languages meant redoing major parts of the workflow. Moreover, clients increasingly asked, “Which tool are you using?”, putting pressure on ELB to adopt more modern, transparent approaches.
Rich explained how ELB first tried out Colossyan, but then shifted to HeyGen when their in-house engineers and client requirements pushed them in that direction. One client specifically insisted on HeyGen, which sped up their decision. “The flexibility you offered us was exactly what we needed,” Rich said.
What once took months for versioning, translation, and rework was becoming a major strategic friction point. ELB had to find a video solution that would enable speed, scale, localization, and lower cost while maintaining quality.
Transforming production and sales through implementing HeyGen
When ELB adopted HeyGen, it became a strategic tool not just within their production pipeline, but also in sales and solutioning. Rich explains that AI video is now part of their standard offering: “Before we sign a statement of work, we include video as a solution. Clients ask which tool we are using — we tell them HeyGen.”
For one large micro-learning project, ELB estimated over 200 hours of design, scripting, review, and build time. Using HeyGen, they completed it in around 70 hours, a reduction of nearly 65–75%.
ELB’s sales teams now present HeyGen as a value driver and not just a way to make cheaper videos. As Rich says, they avoid calling it a “cheap route” and instead position it as a “cost-effective, value-based” delivery option.
HeyGen also helped ELB win new business. Rich mentioned a content aggregator client who awarded ELB a contract for hundreds of micro-courses principally because ELB could meet tight timelines using HeyGen.
Finally, ELB continues to be transparent with clients about their tool stack. “They ask which tool we use,” Rich said. “We open up the code and explain it. Using HeyGen gives them confidence that we are using cutting‑edge solutions.”
Shaping ELB’s competitive edge with fast, authentic AI video
Since adopting HeyGen, ELB has accelerated delivery, expanded capability, and improved its market positioning:
- 65–75% reduction in development hours: For a micro‑learning project with a SaaS scope, ELB went from about 200+ hours to around 70 hours using HeyGen.
- Speed becomes a key selling point in proposals: ELB can now confidently commit to shorter timelines for both upcoming projects and sales proposals.
- New client wins powered by AI capability: HeyGen helped ELB secure a contract to build “hundreds of micro-courses” by offering faster delivery timelines and lower production costs.
Rich noted that internal teams and acquired engineering leaders pushed the move: “Engineers were recommending HeyGen saying ’it’s the best on the market’ and a key client asked us to use it, so we pulled the trigger.” Today, HeyGen is routinely embedded in ELB’s solution packages.
Beyond the metrics, Rich highlighted the less tangible shift: clients, internal stakeholders, and prospects now see ELB as a progressive, highly capable partner in AI video. “They know enough to ask which tool we are using,” Rich said. “HeyGen is now a key part of how we stand out.”