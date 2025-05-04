Capture your screen, webcam, and audio with HeyGen’s AI screen recorder. Record in perfect sync, clean background noise, and generate captions automatically. Create high-quality, shareable videos in minutes without downloads or editing software.
Record more intelligently, more quickly, and better
HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder gives you everything you need to capture, enhance, and share professional-quality videos in one intuitive platform. Whether you’re creating tutorials, product demos, onboarding videos, or team presentations, HeyGen help you save time, boost productivity, and maintain studio-level quality right from your browser.
With AI-powered enhancements, multi-source recording, and instant sharing tools, every video you record looks polished and sounds crystal clear.
Automatic Enhancement with AI
Take your recordings from basic to brilliant automatically. HeyGen’s advanced AI cleans up your audio in real time by removing background noise, balancing sound levels, and cutting filler words.No editing required. You get smooth, professional-quality recordings every time.
You can fine-tune your output with built-in enhancement settings that keep your voice sharp and natural, perfect for creators, educators, and professionals.
Seamless Multi-Source Capture
Capture your screen, webcam, and microphone in perfect sync all at once.Switch between views easily while recording to highlight key visuals or facial expressions.
Before recording, plan your script using the AI video script generator to structure your message clearly and save time.
This flexible setup is ideal for tutorials, product walkthroughs, or remote presentations, giving your videos a personal touch that keeps viewers engaged.The streamlined interface ensures no lag or audio delay, even when switching sources mid-recording.
Record Your Screen in 4 Simple Steps
Effortlessly capture your screen and turn recordings into engaging, professional videos with HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder.
Launch the HeyGen Screen Recorder directly in your browser. No downloads or installations are needed, just open the tool and get ready to record within seconds.
Select exactly what you want to record: your screen, webcam, or both with audio. You can switch views anytime to keep your audience focused on what matters most.
Once you hit record, HeyGen’s AI works automatically in the background. It removes background noise, trims long pauses, balances audio, and even adds captions to make your video smooth and professional without any manual editing.
When you’re done, preview your recording and export it in seconds. Download your polished video in HD or 4K, or share it instantly via a secure link, perfect for tutorials, presentations, and team updates.
An AI screen recorder captures your screen, webcam, and audio whilst automatically enhancing your video. HeyGen improve clarity by removing noise, trimming silences, and generating captions so your recordings look professional without manual editing.
Yes. HeyGen allows simultaneous screen, webcam, and microphone capture with perfect sync. You can switch between layouts during recording, making it ideal for tutorials, demos, and walkthroughs that need both visuals and presenter context.
Absolutely. HeyGen runs fully online with no installation or setup required. You can record straightaway on Windows, Mac, or mobile browsers, and all files are saved securely in the cloud for easy access.
Yes. The built-in AI removes background noise, balances sound levels, trims filler words, and boosts clarity automatically. For even cleaner results, you can enhance audio later using the Increase Volume of Video Tool
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and transcripts during recording. This makes your videos more accessible, easier to follow, and ready for platforms like YouTube, Reels, and internal training portals
You can make quick edits using AI features such as silence removal, scene detection, trimming, and caption adjustments. For further refinement—such as cutting sections, use the Online Video Trimmer
Yes. You can record, enhance, and export videos for free with the basic version. Upgrading unlocks premium features for teams, longer recordings, and more advanced workflows. You can sign up here
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