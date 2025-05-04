AI Screen Recorder

Capture your screen, webcam, and audio with HeyGen’s AI screen recorder. Record in perfect sync, clean background noise, and generate captions automatically. Create high-quality, shareable videos in minutes without downloads or editing software.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Screen Recorder

Record more intelligently, more quickly, and better

HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder gives you everything you need to capture, enhance, and share professional-quality videos in one intuitive platform. Whether you’re creating tutorials, product demos, onboarding videos, or team presentations, HeyGen help you save time, boost productivity, and maintain studio-level quality right from your browser.

With AI-powered enhancements, multi-source recording, and instant sharing tools, every video you record looks polished and sounds crystal clear.

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Screen recording software shows a woman speaking, with a pink cursor on the 'Start Recording' button.
AI Screen Recorder

Automatic Enhancement with AI

Take your recordings from basic to brilliant automatically. HeyGen’s advanced AI cleans up your audio in real time by removing background noise, balancing sound levels, and cutting filler words.No editing required. You get smooth, professional-quality recordings every time.

You can fine-tune your output with built-in enhancement settings that keep your voice sharp and natural, perfect for creators, educators, and professionals.

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A video player interface showing a presentation slide titled "Q4 Market Expansion Results" with a bar chart and key metrics.
AI Screen Recorder

Seamless Multi-Source Capture

Capture your screen, webcam, and microphone in perfect sync all at once.Switch between views easily while recording to highlight key visuals or facial expressions.

Before recording, plan your script using the AI video script generator to structure your message clearly and save time.

This flexible setup is ideal for tutorials, product walkthroughs, or remote presentations, giving your videos a personal touch that keeps viewers engaged.The streamlined interface ensures no lag or audio delay, even when switching sources mid-recording.

Get Started For Free →
Video player displaying a "Q4 Market Expansion Results" presentation slide with a bar chart, a man's headshot, and key metrics for partnerships and revenue.
How It works?

Record Your Screen in 4 Simple Steps

Effortlessly capture your screen and turn recordings into engaging, professional videos with HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder.

Step 1

Open the AI Screen Recorder

Launch the HeyGen Screen Recorder directly in your browser. No downloads or installations are needed, just open the tool and get ready to record within seconds.

Step 2

Choose what to capture

Select exactly what you want to record: your screen, webcam, or both with audio. You can switch views anytime to keep your audience focused on what matters most.

Step 3

Let AI Enhance Your Recording

Once you hit record, HeyGen’s AI works automatically in the background. It removes background noise, trims long pauses, balances audio, and even adds captions to make your video smooth and professional without any manual editing.

Step 4

Preview and Share Straightaway

When you’re done, preview your recording and export it in seconds. Download your polished video in HD or 4K, or share it instantly via a secure link, perfect for tutorials, presentations, and team updates.

Screen Recorder FAQs

What is an AI screen recorder?

An AI screen recorder captures your screen, webcam, and audio whilst automatically enhancing your video. HeyGen improve clarity by removing noise, trimming silences, and generating captions so your recordings look professional without manual editing.

Can I record my screen and webcam at the same time?

Yes. HeyGen allows simultaneous screen, webcam, and microphone capture with perfect sync. You can switch between layouts during recording, making it ideal for tutorials, demos, and walkthroughs that need both visuals and presenter context.

Does the AI screen recorder work directly in the browser?

Absolutely. HeyGen runs fully online with no installation or setup required. You can record straightaway on Windows, Mac, or mobile browsers, and all files are saved securely in the cloud for easy access.

Can HeyGen improve audio quality in my recordings?

Yes. The built-in AI removes background noise, balances sound levels, trims filler words, and boosts clarity automatically. For even cleaner results, you can enhance audio later using the Increase Volume of Video Tool

Does the screen recorder generate subtitles automatically?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and transcripts during recording. This makes your videos more accessible, easier to follow, and ready for platforms like YouTube, Reels, and internal training portals

Can I edit my recordings after capturing them?

You can make quick edits using AI features such as silence removal, scene detection, trimming, and caption adjustments. For further refinement—such as cutting sections, use the Online Video Trimmer

Is HeyGen’s AI screen recorder free to use?

Yes. You can record, enhance, and export videos for free with the basic version. Upgrading unlocks premium features for teams, longer recordings, and more advanced workflows. You can sign up here

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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