Turn your audio into engaging video content with HeyGen. Convert podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio into videos featuring AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required. Just upload and share.
Want to turn your audio into striking videos?
HeyGen’s AI-powered audio-to-video converter allows you to easily transform podcasts, voiceovers, music, or speeches into engaging video content. Enhance viewer engagement with bespoke AI avatars, subtitles, and dynamic visuals—ideal for social media, marketing, and presentations.
With 400+ video templates, AI-driven animations, and customisable visuals, our audio to video converter lets you bring your audio to life without needing editing skills. Join HeyGen today and help your content stand out.
Make the Most of Audio to Video AI
To ensure engaging and polished videos, follow these key tips: choose appropriate audio formats, select the right avatars, and make effective use of multimedia content to engage your audiences.
Enhance Your Content with Audio to Video Conversions
Converting audio to video boosts visibility, engagement, and shareability. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn prefer video content, making it essential for reaching a wider audience. Furthermore, multilingual translation via our free video translator allows you to connect with global viewers easily.
Learn about the importance of multimedia content for engaging audiences to maximise your content’s potential reach.
HeyGen are more than just an audio-to-video tool; they’re a complete AI video generator. With AI avatars, voice cloning, and auto-subtitles, your audio content can engage a wider audience through engaging visuals.
Convert Your Audio to Video with AI in 4 Simple Steps
Transform podcasts, voiceovers, or speeches into dynamic videos—no editing skills required.
Drag and drop your podcast, narration, or music file to get started. Common formats such as MP3 and WAV are supported.
Select from 300+ avatars and 400+ templates to present your message visually with the right tone and style.
Auto-generate captions, insert background visuals or effects, and include music to boost viewer engagement. Discover how to add subtitles to videos effectively to ensure your content is accessible and appealing.
Export your polished video for social, internal communications, or brand use—ready to publish in minutes. Sign up with HeyGen and start creating today.
HeyGen'sAudio to Video AI converts audio files such as podcasts and speeches into engaging videos using AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. It helps users enhance their content and reach a global audience with ease.
HeyGen support formats such as MP3 and WAV for audio uploads, allowing users flexibility in using the audio content they have got.
Yes, you can customise your video by selecting from over 1,000 AI avatars and 400 templates, adding subtitles, background visuals, and effects to match your brand's identity.
No, HeyGen are designed for users without prior video editing experience. Its intuitive interface allows you to create professional-quality videos easily.
Yes, HeyGen can automatically generate subtitles from your audio. Just upload your video (or audio), and it will transcribe the speech and create captions you can review, edit, and style before exporting. This makes your content more accessible and easier to watch without sound.
The processing time varies depending on the video's length and complexity but typically takes a few minutes.
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