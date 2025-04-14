Generate multilingual, natural voiceovers with accurate lip sync. No reshoots or manual edits. Support multiple human-like AI voices in one video with advanced text-to-speech technology.
Need a polished and professional AI voiceover for your video content?
HeyGen’s AI Video Generator lets you create high-quality voiceovers in just minutes. Whether you are making explainer videos, promotional content, or tutorials, it offers a straightforward way to add impactful narration to your projects.
With HeyGen, you can choose from a wide range of AI voices to match your video’s tone and connect with your audience with ease.
Best Practices for Using Our AI Voice Generator
Maximise the effectiveness of your AI voiceover with these tips:
Make Your Content More Engaging with Professional AI Voiceovers
Adding a professional voiceover can significantly elevate your video’s impact. A clear and engaging AI voiceover enhances storytelling, builds trust, and keeps your viewers engaged, making your message more memorable.
HeyGen’s Voice Over Generator uses advanced AI voice cloning technology to deliver precise, natural-sounding voiceovers tailored to your needs. Trusted by professionals in marketing, education, and entertainment, our platform ensures high-quality results with ease, helping you create polished AI-generated video content.
How to Use the HeyGen AI Voice Generator
Generate natural-sounding AI voiceovers that match your content; fast, accurate and scalable.
Start with a clean audio file or type your script; HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech.
Use a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery. Selecting the right avatar can enhance how engaging your AI-generated videos are.
Select from 300+ voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, providing flexibility for various types of video AI generators.
HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export and share your AI voiceover videos in seconds. This quick export feature is ideal for marketers and content creators who need immediate results.
It is a tool that turns your text or uploaded audio into natural, studio-quality voiceovers that sync perfectly with avatars or real footage. You can also pair it with the AI Text to Speech Video Tool
Yes. You can adjust tone, speed, pacing and delivery using simple controls so the narration fits your content. This helps you match voices to training videos, social posts or marketing material.
Yes. You can upload your own audio to clone a voice or generate a new voice from text prompts. You can customise accent, emotion and speaking style for unique results.
Yes. It works with AI avatars or any uploaded footage. You can even enhance videos by adding photos using the Add Photo to Video Tool
Yes. Paid plans allow full commercial usage for marketing, sales, tutorials, adverts and branded content without watermark limitations.
You can choose from more than 300 AI voices across over 175 languages and accents, making it ideal for global training content and multilingual campaigns.
Yes. The platform automatically synchronises lips, voice and expressions on AI avatars or real speakers so your video looks natural and cohesive.
Yes. You can generate voiceovers and instantly turn them into complete videos using avatars, scenes and templates. For structured video creation, try the text to video.
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