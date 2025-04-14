Add Photo to Video

Add any photo, PNG, logo, or graphic to your video quickly. Upload your video, place images exactly where you want, and customise everything in a simple online editor that works on any device.

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125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Add photo to video

Tips for Using Photos Effectively with HeyGen

Enhance your videos by adding photos, transparent PNGs, stickers, or branded graphics in just a few clicks. For more creative elements, you can also use tools like the Add Stickers to Video Tool to customise your visuals.

Upload any image format including PNG, JPG, SVG, or WebP, then place and resize your photo anywhere on the timeline. Whether you need a logo, product image, or tutorial graphic, the editor gives you full control over placement, size, and opacity.

Since everything runs online, no software is required. It works on iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows, keeping your files private whilst exporting sharp, high-quality videos. The whole process is fast, simple, and beginner friendly.

You can also add visual elements for extra creativity. Try the Add Stickers to Video Tool if you want to enhance your video even further.

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Video editing software displaying a 'Weekly Report' title card, with media uploads on the right and a timeline below.
Add Photo to Video

Transform Your Videos into Engaging Experiences

Adding photos to videos is straightforward, and with a few smart techniques you can make your final result look clean and professional:
• Use high-quality images: Choose HD PNGs or JPGs to avoid pixelation, especially on larger screens.
• Place visuals carefully: Position photos where they don’t cover faces or key actions. Corners often work best for logos or small graphics.
• Use transparency for smoother blending: Lower opacity or use transparent PNGs to integrate logos naturally into the scene.
• Select the right size: Keep your photo large enough to stand out on mobile without overwhelming the frame.
• Incorporate B-roll and accents: Add supporting photos, stock images, or icons to highlight ideas and make content more engaging.
• Preview on mobile: Ensure visibility, alignment, and correct positioning for vertical or horizontal formats.
• Refine timing on the timeline: Adjust start and end times so photos appear exactly when needed for smooth pacing.

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A video editing interface shows a woman in a video, with a "Set as BG" option and a side panel displaying office background images.
Add Photo to Video

Boosting Engagement with Photo-Enhanced Videos

HeyGen makes it easy to add and customise images in your videos with simple, professional controls.

• Add Image Overlays: Upload photos or PNGs and place them anywhere. Resize, rotate, or adjust opacity in seconds.
• Insert Logos & Watermarks: Add branding with clean, transparent PNG logos.
• Use Stickers & Graphics: Add icons or visuals to highlight key points, or explore deeper branding with the Personalised Video Platform.
• Add Multiple Photos: Build simple slideshows or show multiple steps by placing several images on the timeline.
• AI Media Enhancements: Generate images, suggest B-roll, or auto-adjust placement with AI tools.
• Picture-in-Picture: Add small floating images for reactions or tutorials.
• Full Format Support: Works with PNG, JPG, SVG, WebP, GIF and adds them to MP4, MOV, AVI, or WebM videos without losing quality.

Get started for free →
Video editing software showing a woman, with a timeline, background image options, and a text box to "Modify anything in this image."
How it works

Add Photos to Your Video in 4 Simple Steps

Create visually engaging videos by seamlessly adding images, no editing experience needed. Edit in your browser and export in high quality without a watermark. Start now and see for yourself how quick it is to add a photo to your video.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload MP4, MOV or another supported format.

Step 2

Upload Your Photo or PNG

Add your image, logo or graphic.

Step 3

Position and Customise Your Image

Drag and drop to place the image. Resize, rotate, crop or change opacity. Set the timing on the timeline.

Step 4

Export and Download Your Video

Export in HD or 4K and share to TikTok, Instagram or YouTube.

Add Photo to Video FAQs

How do I add a picture to a video online?

Upload your video, insert your image and drag it into place using HeyGen’s straightforward browser editor. You can resize, position and time your photo easily. Try it using the Add Photo to Video Tool.

Can I add a photo or logo to a video for free?

Yes. You can add photos, PNGs and logos at no cost using HeyGen’s online editor. Watermark-free exports are also available depending on your plan.

Will my video lose quality after adding images?

No. HeyGen preserve your original HD or 4K quality whilst keeping your added images clean and sharp. Transparent PNGs remain smooth and crisp on export.

What image formats can I upload?

You can upload PNG, JPG, SVG, WebP or GIF files. Transparent PNGs work best for logos, clean overlays and professional branding.

Can I add multiple photos to a single video?

Yes. Add several images across the timeline to build slide shows, explain steps or highlight product features. Each image has independent control for placement and timing.

Is this tool suitable for branding, tutorials and social content?

Absolutely. You can add logos, product photos and graphics for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. For extra creative elements, try the Add Stickers to Video Tool.

What video formats can I upload and export?

You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM videos, then export your final project in HD or 4K for smooth playback on all major platforms

Can AI help position or adjust my photos?

Yes. AI assists with alignment, spacing and visual balance for a polished result. For more in-depth brand control, explore the text to video.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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