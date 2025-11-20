AI Girl Generator for Realistic Girl Videos

HeyGen's platform is built with security and ethics at its core. All content is screened through ML-powered automated tools and human moderators to enforce strict content policies. The platform is certified under GDPR, SOC 2 Type II, CCPA, and the EU AI Act, and protected by encryption, firewalls, and annual penetration testing. HeyGen do not use customer data to train their AI models, and a dedicated Trust & Safety team continuously monitors and evolves these safeguards.

Learn more on HeyGen's Trust & Safety page.