Create learning courses and reach global audiences

Whether you're creating online learning courses, lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen’s AI video maker simplifies the process of producing professional, engaging videos. These AI videos captivate global audiences and help deliver lasting impact.

Woman speaking in a HeyGen video with an on-screen course introduction and chapters checklist overlay
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Benefits and value

Engage, scale, and simplify course creation with AI video production

Save time creating online learning courses without sacrificing quality

Skip lengthy production cycles and create high-quality AI videos in minutes. Whether you’re delivering a lecture, inspiring learners with motivational talks, or guiding them through tutorials, our AI video generator enables faster production without cutting corners on content quality. Embrace AI allows for tailored learning experiences and enjoy Enhancing personalization, efficiency, and engagement through advanced AI technologies.

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Captivate learners in online learning courses with lifelike AI avatars

Choose from a library of diverse AI avatars or create your digital twin that reflects your unique style and voice. With precise facial expressions, natural gestures, and advanced lip-syncing, learners stay focused on the material you're presenting in your online learning courses.

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Scale content for global audiences using AI video generators

Translate and localize your AI videos into over 170 languages and dialects using AI-powered tools with just a couple of clicks. Provide meaningful content to learners worldwide with accurate translations that synchronize lip movements in your online learning courses.

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Explore how L&D professionals transform learning content with AI video creator tools

TechMix

TechMix

See how TechMix empowers international partners with AI video creation.

Equity Trust

Equity Trust

Learn how Equity Trust creates 12 AI videos an hour with HeyGen.

AI Smart Ventures

AI Smart Ventures

Discover how AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 learners AI videod.

‘We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged. Using HeyGen’s avatars, we could create content that is informative, fun, and interactive. It makes learning a more dynamic experience.’

John Suncansky

Marketing coordinator at TechMix

John Suncansky

How to create online learning courses with HeyGen

  1. Find the ideal learning template

Browse a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for online learning courses. Whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or motivational talk, select a layout that matches your teaching style. Instantly apply your brand kit for seamless branding.

  1. Add your talk track, avatar, and background
  1. Customize your AI video
  1. Get creative with additional design elements
  1. Submit your final video

FAQs

What types of learning content can I create with HeyGen’s AI course creator?

You can produce diverse learning materials—video lectures, tutorials, motivational videos, and more—thanks to the platform’s AI features.

Can I use an AI course creator like HeyGen for online courses?

Absolutely. Whether it's for e-learning platforms, employee training, or a classroom environment, HeyGen helps you deliver engaging videos that maintain learners’ attention.

How do AI avatars work for teaching videos?

Our AI avatars act as virtual presenters, with realistic facial expressions and synchronised lip-syncing. You can choose from pre-made avatars or create your own.

Can HeyGen translate my learning videos for a global audience?

Yes, translating your videos into 170+ languages is quick and straightforward, thanks to HeyGen’s advanced localisation features.

Is HeyGen suitable for beginners with no video editing experience?

Definitely. HeyGen are user-friendly, offering templates and intuitive editing to help newcomers create polished, professional videos.

How does HeyGen save time compared to traditional video production?

Typical production involves hiring a team, filming, and multiple editing rounds. With HeyGen, you can generate polished videos in minutes—ideal for educators who want content produced quickly.

Can I customise the look and feel of my videos?

Absolutely. You can choose backgrounds, graphic elements, fonts, and colours that align with your branding or course style.

What are the benefits of using AI avatars compared with live video?

AI avatars eliminate the need for on-camera appearances, reshoots, or extensive editing. They’re ideal for scaling your content consistently.

How do I get started with HeyGen for my learning courses?

Simply sign up, pick a template or start from scratch, choose your avatar, and upload your script. Our user-friendly interface guides you through each step.

What video export formats do HeyGen support?

HeyGen support multiple video export formats, making it straightforward to share content on platforms like YouTube or within internal systems.

Is HeyGen affordable for small businesses or individual educators?

Yes, flexible pricing plans accommodate everyone from solo educators to large enterprises.

Can I use HeyGen to create interactive learning experiences?

Yes, HeyGen’s advanced features support interactive elements, such as quizzes or branching scenarios, creating a more personalized experience for your learners.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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