Whether you're creating online learning courses, lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen’s AI video maker simplifies the process of producing professional, engaging videos. These AI videos captivate global audiences and help deliver lasting impact.
Skip lengthy production cycles and create high-quality AI videos in minutes. Whether you’re delivering a lecture, inspiring learners with motivational talks, or guiding them through tutorials, our AI video generator enables faster production without cutting corners on content quality. Embrace AI allows for tailored learning experiences and enjoy Enhancing personalization, efficiency, and engagement through advanced AI technologies.
Choose from a library of diverse AI avatars or create your digital twin that reflects your unique style and voice. With precise facial expressions, natural gestures, and advanced lip-syncing, learners stay focused on the material you're presenting in your online learning courses.
Translate and localize your AI videos into over 170 languages and dialects using AI-powered tools with just a couple of clicks. Provide meaningful content to learners worldwide with accurate translations that synchronize lip movements in your online learning courses.
See how TechMix empowers international partners with AI video creation.
Learn how Equity Trust creates 12 AI videos an hour with HeyGen.
Discover how AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 learners AI videod.
‘We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged. Using HeyGen’s avatars, we could create content that is informative, fun, and interactive. It makes learning a more dynamic experience.’
John Suncansky
Marketing coordinator at TechMix
How to create online learning courses with HeyGen
Browse a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for online learning courses. Whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or motivational talk, select a layout that matches your teaching style. Instantly apply your brand kit for seamless branding.
You can produce diverse learning materials—video lectures, tutorials, motivational videos, and more—thanks to the platform’s AI features.
Absolutely. Whether it's for e-learning platforms, employee training, or a classroom environment, HeyGen helps you deliver engaging videos that maintain learners’ attention.
Our AI avatars act as virtual presenters, with realistic facial expressions and synchronised lip-syncing. You can choose from pre-made avatars or create your own.
Yes, translating your videos into 170+ languages is quick and straightforward, thanks to HeyGen’s advanced localisation features.
Definitely. HeyGen are user-friendly, offering templates and intuitive editing to help newcomers create polished, professional videos.
Typical production involves hiring a team, filming, and multiple editing rounds. With HeyGen, you can generate polished videos in minutes—ideal for educators who want content produced quickly.
Absolutely. You can choose backgrounds, graphic elements, fonts, and colours that align with your branding or course style.
AI avatars eliminate the need for on-camera appearances, reshoots, or extensive editing. They’re ideal for scaling your content consistently.
Simply sign up, pick a template or start from scratch, choose your avatar, and upload your script. Our user-friendly interface guides you through each step.
HeyGen support multiple video export formats, making it straightforward to share content on platforms like YouTube or within internal systems.
Yes, flexible pricing plans accommodate everyone from solo educators to large enterprises.
Yes, HeyGen’s advanced features support interactive elements, such as quizzes or branching scenarios, creating a more personalized experience for your learners.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.