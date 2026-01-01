Engaging and effective
Fast-track content creation and static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, bespoke editable templates, and screen recording directly in the platform.
Built for learning and development (L&D), HeyGen’s AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle to deliver engaging, scalable, and localised training content in over 175 languages and dialects.
Fast-track content creation and static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, bespoke editable templates, and screen recording directly in the platform.
With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can create dynamic, personalised and interactive training videos effortlessly to reduce production time and costs without compromising quality.
Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.
Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time-intensive edits.
Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can seamlessly integrate content and track completion rates.
Fast-track content creation and static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, bespoke editable templates, and screen recording directly in the platform.
With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can create dynamic, personalised and interactive training videos effortlessly to reduce production time and costs without compromising quality.
Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.
Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time-intensive edits.
Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can seamlessly integrate content and track completion rates.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as teams grow.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as teams grow.
Educate new employees and keep existing ones updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Educate new employees and keep existing ones updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as teams grow.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as teams grow.
Educate new employees and keep existing ones updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Educate new employees and keep existing ones updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Costly video production with long lead times
Limited localisation capabilities
Static slides that fail to capture attention
Generic, one-size-fits-all training
Difficult to update content after rollout
Personalised training ready in minutes
Localise into 175+ languages and dialects
Engaging videos that improve understanding
Role-specific content for every learner
Instantly refreshed videos to reflect updates
Costly video production with long lead times
Limited localisation capabilities
Static slides that fail to capture attention
Generic, one-size-fits-all training
Difficult to update content after rollout
Personalised training ready in minutes
Localise into 175+ languages and dialects
Engaging videos that improve understanding
Role-specific content for every learner
Instantly refreshed videos to reflect updates
From the initial upload to final delivery, your data is safeguarded by industry-leading protocols.
Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.
Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats.
This report examines how AI video technology has become a highly effective solution to various challenges in L&D and training, presenting a strong case for AI video as a strategic tool.
This report examines how AI video technology has become a highly effective solution to various challenges in L&D and training, presenting a strong case for AI video as a strategic tool.
This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programmes and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and cost-effectively.
This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programmes and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and cost-effectively.
Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernise and scale learning.
Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernise and scale learning.
This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost.
This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost.
An AI training video generator is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to automatically create training content in video format. Instead of needing cameras, actors, or studios, AI video generators let learning and training teams quickly turn scripts, documents, or presentations into professional training videos with lifelike AI presenters, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip-syncing. These platforms make it easy to scale training programmes globally whilst keeping costs and production time low.
AI training videos support L&D by making it faster and easier to create, update and deliver engaging learning content. L&D teams can:
AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing a useful tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow more quickly.
AI video avatars and AI voiceovers both help create training videos, but they serve different purposes:
In short: avatars create a more immersive, human-like learning experience, whilst voiceovers are better for simple, lecture-style training content.
HeyGen helps Learning & Development (L&D) teams create training videos in minutes by replacing traditional production with AI-powered avatars. Instead of spending weeks on scripting, filming and editing, you simply:
The result is professional-quality training content produced at scale—without cameras, studios, or costly reshoots. HeyGen also makes it easy to update and translate videos in minutes, so teams can keep training content relevant for audiences worldwide.
Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into over 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across different regions.
Avatar-led videos hold attention better than static slide decks or long webinars. This results in reduced drop-off rates and better knowledge retention.
By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduce both costs and lead times, whilst still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.
HeyGen videos can be exported and uploaded into most LMS platforms, making it straightforward to add AI-powered training to your existing workflows.
Security and privacy are a top priority. Videos and data are protected with enterprise-grade security protocols, ensuring your training content remains safe.
Explore more use cases
See how teams across industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and support growth with the most innovative AI video.