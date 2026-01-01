“Great support and quality”
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team
HeyGen empower over 100,000 businesses to create, localise, scale, and collaborate on video, with no camera or crew needed. Recognised as G2’s number one fastest-growing product of 2025, we make professional video creation quite a bit easier.
£0.00/mo
Ideal entry point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, such as HeyGen’s AI video maker.
£21.00/month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features such as the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
£74.00/month
Built for advanced individuals creating premium content at scale. Unlock 10× more access to premium features and export in high-quality 4K video.
£0.00/mo
Ideal entry point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, such as HeyGen’s AI video maker.
£21.00/month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features such as the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
£74.00/month
Built for advanced individuals creating premium content at scale. Unlock 10× more access to premium features and export in high-quality 4K video.
£111.00/mo
Additional seats are $20/seat. Secure, scalable video creation for teams and businesses
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Studio-quality video creation bespoke to your business needs.
Compare pricing plans and features
Free
Get started →
Creator
Get started →
Pro
Get started →
AI studio editor
Full access
Full access
Full access
Maximum duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Faster
Export resolution
720P
Up to 1080p
Up to 4K
Video templates
75+
75+
75+
PowerPoint & PDF Imports
Audio input
Screen recorder
Save designs as templates
Watermark removal
Stock Video Avatars
500+
700+
700+
Bespoke Digital Twins
1
1+
1+
Bespoke Digital Twin Looks
500
500
500
AI Voice
1,000+
1,000+
1,000+
Voice Cloning
1 voice clone
Unlimited
Unlimited
Photo Avatars
Up to 3
Unlimited
Unlimited
Avatar IV Gen Minutes
Avatar IV maximum duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Motion / Gesture Control
Generate looks
AI Model Training
Look Packs
Product Placement
Custom Voice Emotion
Additional Digital Twins
Add-on
Add-on
AI background removal
Maximum duration per video
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Fastest
Global Language Suite
30+ languages
175 languages & dialects
175 languages & dialects
Brand voice (Brand glossary)
Upload transcription as source
Edit and proofread translation script
Switch voice
Interactive Video
Video Link Embedding
Interactive Quizzes
Video Branching & Decision-Making
SCORM Export
User seats
1
1
1
Video comments
Brand kit
Video draft collaboration
Tag and assign tasks
Collaborative workspace
Team templates
Role controls
Content access controls
Detailed content access controls
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
SAML/SSO
SCIM
Password-protected URLs
Audit log
Team Member 2FA Enforcement
Live chat support
You can use HeyGen for free and generate up 3 videos a month, no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation. For individuals creating short-form videos, HeyGen Creator plan costs £21.00 per month (or £18.00/month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high quality videos and collaborate, HeyGen Business Plan plan costs £111.00/month and $20/per additional seat/month.
When you cancel your subscription, you are canceling your billing cycle renewal. This means you will still have access to your subscription features until the end of the active billing cycle. However, you will not be charged for any more renewals.
The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year. The actual monthly cost of the annual subscription is less than the monthly subscription.
You can switch your plan in the web application. Upgrades to your plan will take effect immediately. Downgrades will be scheduled to occur at the end of your billing cycle.
Yes. We donʼt limit how you use or distribute the videos once you make them, as long as the materials and input you use are within acceptable guidelines (for example, no copyright violation of your uploads, no sensitive or bad words for character inputs).
You can pay via credit card, US bank account, Cash App, Google Pay, Klarna, Link by Stripe, or additional local payment methods based on your region.
You can directly go to your account page to find the pause or cancel option for your subscription.
What customers are saying about us
Spoiler, they’ve got some pretty nice things to say.
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
"This is revolutionary for our content creation. It saves time, money, and the results are highly professional. Truly impressive."— Manuel R. on Capterra
"I love the lifelike avatars and how simple the UI is. Even our non-designers can create great videos with HeyGen."— Thomas V. on Product Hunt
"The versatility of this tool is impressive. We make everything from ads to tutorials. HeyGen is intuitive and requires minimal effort."— Umair B. on Product Hunt
"I love that I don`t need any camera or crew now. I just type my script and get a video. It`s incredibly convenient and the results are great."— Wendy D. on Product Hunt
"HeyGen’s multi-language support is perfect for reaching a global audience. The translations and voice overs sound very natural."— Xiao L. on Product Hunt
"Coming from image generation, I found the video creation experience with HeyGen to be outstanding. It unlocks so much creativity with ease."— Bella M. on Capterra
"As a solo entrepreneur, HeyGen helps me create professional content without any production team. It`s very straightforward and effective."— Alexis N. on Product Hunt
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.