Background

AI UGC Video – Create Viral UGC Adverts in Minutes

Instantly generate AI videos that are ad-ready without the need for filming. Build multiple variations, experiment with an ad script or hook generator, and accelerate campaign growth using AI avatars.

Get started for free
Pick an avatar
No credit card. Cancel anytime
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Cast AI actors and creators without ever being on camera

HeyGen’s AI UGC avatars are lifelike, customisable, and ready on demand. They act as your digital AI creators, delivering authentic AI videos at scale without stepping in front of the camera.

Get started for free
Five-image collage: A smiling woman in a blue shirt with a microphone clip is central, flanked by two images each of a man in a blue shirt and a woman in orange sunglasses.
Choose from thousands of UGC avatars

Choose from thousands of UGC avatars

Explore more than 1,100 avatars across industries, age groups, and styles. Whether you need a relatable Gen Z influencer, a polished professional, or a friendly educator, you can find the right fit.

Customise every detail

Customise every detail

Control appearance, outfits, backgrounds, and tone. Switch between casual social-style video adverts and polished professional messaging in seconds.

Speak in any language, in any voiceover style

Speak in any language, in any voiceover style

Localise videos with support for 175+ languages and dialects, complete with natural text-to-speech and accurate lip sync. One bespoke AI avatar can speak to every market.

Scale without limits

Scale without limits

Deploy hundreds of AI persona variations by mixing faces, voices, and tones. Run A-B testing and refine advert scriptwriting until you find the highest conversions without hiring or reshooting.

Test hundreds of AI creators and scripts

Have complete creative freedom to try bold ideas without the usual risk. Test ad scripts, tones, and visuals as often as you like until you find the formula that delivers a strong return on ad spend (ROAS). If something does not land, you can pivot straightaway.

Get started for free
Mobile app screen with three video frames; the center one, labeled 'Winning Script', shows a woman in a car with the text '1 thing i'd do differently if i was starting UGC from scratch:'. Below is the text 'Testing Scripts'.
Benefits

Why teams choose HeyGen AI UGC

Video production used to be slow, expensive, and hard to scale. With HeyGen, you get the same authenticity as creator-made UGC but with the reliability and flexibility of AI. The result is more content, quicker turnarounds, and campaigns that reach further for less.

Lower production costs

Save on talent fees, equipment, and editing. With AI avatars, you can generate unlimited variations for a fraction of the price, making it easier to scale campaigns without increasing budgets.

A smiling woman depicted in a collage of various professional roles including office worker, news reporter, and chef.

Quicker campaign cycles

Speed is everything in marketing. Instead of waiting weeks for filming and edits, you can create ads in a single day. Stay ahead of trends with quick video generation and get results more quickly.

Multiple overlapping images of a smiling woman in various roles, including a news anchor and a chef.

Consistent branding

Avatars never disappear, never demand higher rates, and always deliver the same polished look. Your brand voice stays consistent across every channel, every campaign, and every market.

A smiling woman depicted in a collage of various professional roles including office worker, news reporter, and chef.

Global reach

One avatar can connect with audiences everywhere. With multilingual text-to-speech (175+ supported languages and dialects) and instant translation, your campaigns go worldwide without localisation headaches.

A smiling woman depicted in a collage of various professional roles including office worker, news reporter, and chef.

Designed for long-term use

Unlike freelancers, avatars never burn out or go off-brand. With HeyGen, you’re not just creating one campaign. You’re building a workflow automation engine that delivers month after month.

Multiple overlapping images of a smiling woman in various roles, including a news anchor and a chef.

Authenticity at scale

AI actors replicate the natural feel of talking product videos. They make eye contact, use conversational voices, and feel real, delivering content that encourages viewers to stop scrolling and keep watching.

A smiling woman depicted in a collage of various professional roles including office worker, news reporter, and chef.
How it works

Create AI UGC videos straightaway

Produce professional UGC-style videos without filming. From avatar selection to multilingual voiceover output, every step is designed for fast video generation, flexibility, and scale.

Get started for free
Step 1

Choose your avatar

Pick from 1,100+ ready-made avatars across industries, or generate your own bespoke AI avatar from a photo or text description.

Step 2

Customise with prompts

Refine every detail with text prompts to adjust style, outfits, and environments to suit your advert creation project.

Step 3

Speak any language

Create content in 175+ languages and dialects so your AI UGC videos connect with global and local audiences.

Step 4

Generate and share

Produce professional AI-generated UGC videos in minutes and export them for social media, training, or marketing campaigns.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Have questions? We have answers

What is an AI UGC video generator?

An AI UGC generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC generator lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, eliminating the need for cameras or on-screen actors.

What is the best AI advert tool for UGC?

HeyGen's AI avatar generator allows you to upload a script, select an avatar, and create a marketing video with lifelike AI avatars quickly and efficiently. Try it for free by signing up to HeyGen.

Can I create a free AI avatar for UGC videos?

HeyGen offer multiple options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore their versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.

Can HeyGen AI talking avatars be used in UGC videos?

Yes, HeyGen AI talking avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.

Can I produce AI UGC videos in different languages with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen’s video translator lets you create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip sync for seamless, native-quality localisation.

How customisable are HeyGen AI avatars?

HeyGen AI avatars are highly customisable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customise your avatar today for free by signing up here.

Who uses HeyGen AI avatars for UGC videos?

HeyGen AI avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to produce user-style testimonial videos without relying on real customers or creators. It’s ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and drives engagement across platforms.

Can it create testimonial-style or TikTok-style videos?

Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial-style and TikTok-style videos using AI avatars, customisable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions quickly.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with highly realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorImage To VideoText to videoAI podcast generatorAI Voice CloningAdd Text to VideoAI DubbingFace swap videoAI Voice ActorAI Voice GeneratorCreate AI Lip Sync VideosCaption Generator

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Get started for free
CTA background