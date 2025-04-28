Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Explore everything you need to know about HeyGen’s AI video generator, AI avatar generator, and AI translation and localisation tools. Explore in detail to maximise the potential of HeyGen, a leading AI video generator.
About HeyGen
HeyGen are an online video tool with built-in talking AI-avatars that unleash people's creativity by removing the costly barriers of traditional video filming and editing.
Choose an avatar, type the script you want, and click 'submit' to create a polished spokesperson video in minutes!
You will have a better experience with HeyGen on PC, but we have created a special page for mobile users to make a video demo.
Pricing
HeyGen offer 3 core plans for individuals. Free at $0/mo (3 videos, 720p). Creator at $29/mo (unlimited videos, 1080p). Pro at $99/mo (4K export, 10x premium usage). For teams, Business starts at $149/mo plus $20 per additional seat.
Creator costs $29/mo and includes unlimited videos, 1080p export, 175+ languages, and voice cloning. Pro costs $99/mo, adds 4K export, faster processing, and 10x higher premium usage. The upgrade focuses on scale and output quality improvement of approximately 300% in resolution (1080p → 4K).
Individuals typically start with Free ($0/mo) or Creator ($29/mo) for basic to advanced video creation. Businesses scale with the Business plan at $149/mo + $20/seat, which adds collaboration, centralised billing, and multi-user workflows. Enterprise offers bespoke pricing with unlimited videos and no duration limits for large-scale operations.
API pricing
You can start with $5 (100% pay-as-you-go). No monthly commitment. Cost scales directly with usage, which reduces upfront risk for individuals and small teams.
Pay-As-You-Go starts at $5 (0% fixed cost) and includes core APIs such as video generation and TTS. Enterprise adds bespoke pricing (variable discount rates), dedicated support, and advanced APIs. This increases scalability and reduces unit cost at higher usage volumes.
Security & Compliance
SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant. Ensures enterprise-grade data protection and regulatory alignment across global markets.
Encrypted infrastructure with role-based access controls. 100% of data remains private and is not used to train AI models, reducing data exposure risk to 0%.
HeyGen enforce strict guidelines on consent, avatar usage, and content creation. 100% of user data is not used for model training, and built-in safeguards help prevent misuse such as unauthorised likeness or deceptive content. This ensures responsible, transparent, and compliant AI video production at scale.
AI Video Generator
There are three ways to create a video canvas on HeyGen
Option 1: From scratch. Hover your mouse over the '+Create Video' button in the upper right corner of the web application. You will see a selection of vertical and horizontal videos.
Option 2: From a template. Browse our library of video templates, find one that suits your needs, and click on the '+ Use this Template' button.
Option 3: From an avatar. Browse our list of avatars and select the AI avatar you prefer. The page will open a window prompting you to create a video.
Each scene allows for one character. You can add multiple avatars by using different ones in different scenes.
The transition effect will only appear at the junction of two scenes. Click the '...' button in the upper right corner of the scene to adjust the effects.
HeyGen will automatically save the video draft, and you can find it in the 'draft' section of the 'video' tab.
Click the 'Submit' button in the upper right corner, and the video will be submitted for generation. You can check its progress in the 'Video' tab.
Once the video has been generated, you can export it by clicking the 'download' button on the 'My Video' tab
If you have not submitted your video yet, there is a redo arrow tab at the top of the editing screen. Click on it to undo your previous action. After your video has been successfully submitted, you will need to create a clone to edit. From the 'My Video' tab, choose the '...' button on the desired video, and then click 'Duplicate'.
It depends on the number of videos being processed. When there are many users submitting videos at the same time, it may take a little longer than usual. Users on paid plans have priority processing time. If it takes an unusually long time or an error occurs, please contact us via the 'help' button.
AI Avatar Generator
Custom Avatars are generated automatically and take only a few minutes. A Studio Avatar, which is professionally curated by our team, can take up to 7 days from beginning to end.
Animating your Avatar to read your script will require AI to process and create your video. You can preview the audio, but to see outputs such as Avatar lip sync and gestures, you will need to submit your video for processing first.
Enterprise
Supports 175+ languages and enables a tenfold increase in production speed and a 100% increase in video capacity. Scale is achieved through automated localisation, reusable templates, and centralised workspace management.