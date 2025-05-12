AI Podcast Generator
HeyGen's Avatar IV AI Podcast Generator lets you create podcasts straightaway. Just write or upload your script.
No mic needed. Our AI turns text into clear and realistic voices, ready for broadcast. Ideal for stories, interviews, or discussions.
Story and narrative podcasts
Turn written stories into polished podcast episodes without recording. The AI podcast generator delivers clear narration and consistent pacing, making it easy to publish engaging storytelling content at scale.
Interview and discussion podcasts
Create interview-style podcasts from prepared scripts or structured conversations. The AI produces natural back-and-forth delivery, helping you share insights and discussions without coordinating hosts or guests.
Marketing and brand podcasts
Launch branded podcast episodes that explain products, share updates, or tell brand stories using a free AI podcast generator. The AI podcast generator enables fast production while maintaining a professional sound across episodes.
Training and internal communications
Convert training materials, onboarding guides, or internal updates into audio content. Employees can consume information on demand without attending live sessions or reading long documents.
Educational and learning content
Transform lessons, lectures, or written materials into accessible podcast episodes. The AI podcast generator helps learners review topics through audio, improving flexibility and retention.
Multilingual podcast publishing
Create podcast episodes in multiple languages from a single script. The AI adapts voice and delivery for each language, making global content distribution fast and cost-effective for your professional podcast.
Why teams use HeyGen’s AI podcast generator
When searching for the best AI podcast generator, specific features help distinguish some tools from others. These capabilities play a crucial role in determining how realistic, versatile, and useful the generated podcasts will be, ensuring high-quality audio production every time with our AI video generator.
Create a polished 30-minute podcast in just a few minutes, without spending countless hours on scripting, recording, and editing thanks to our AI podcast generator. HeyGen eliminate the need for expensive microphones, acoustic treatments, and studio rentals, making it a quite effective AI podcast maker.
HeyGen offer natural-sounding AI voice cloning that expresses tone, emotion, and emphasis clearly. These voices keep your audience engaged, removing the need for professional voice actors or lengthy recording sessions, allowing you to create professional podcasts efficiently.
HeyGen allow you to generate podcast episodes in various languages from a single script using our AI video maker. This feature enables consistent messaging whilst seamlessly expanding into international markets without needing translators or voice actors.
Text-to-Podcast Generation
Turn written scripts into complete podcast episodes automatically. The AI converts text into clear, natural-sounding audio without microphones, recording sessions, or manual editing. This removes technical barriers and speeds up podcast production.
Realistic AI Voice Cloning
Choose from lifelike AI voices that deliver tone, emotion, and emphasis naturally. The generator produces consistent, human-like speech across long episodes, keeping listeners engaged without the need for voice artistes.
Voice, Music and Captions in One Flow
Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synchronised to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.
Flexible Styles and Motion Control
Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like 'slow pan' or 'zoom on subject'. This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.
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How Our AI Podcast Generator Works
Making an AI-generated podcast is easier than traditional recording methods. You can produce professional audio content effortlessly without speaking into a microphone or editing sound files, creating podcasts in minutes. Here is how to create a podcast with AI in four simple steps.
Upload Your Photo
Choose a high-quality image where the face is clearly visible. Supported formats include PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP (up to 200MB).
Choose and Prepare Your Script
Start with a script, blog post, article, meeting notes, or even a PDF. Ensure the text is clear, conversational, and free of visuals or formatting unsuitable for audio to turn your content into a podcast seamlessly.
Select the Right AI Voice
Choose a voice that matches your content's tone, with options for gender, age, accent and delivery style.
Generate with AI Avatar and Finalise Delivery
Enhance your podcast by pairing the audio with a realistic AI avatar for a video version. Preview the results, make any final tweaks, and then export in video or audio format for distribution.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an AI podcast generator?
HeyGen’s Podcast Generator is an AI tool that turns text, audio, or images into professional-quality podcast videos ready to share. It uses AI voice cloning to create natural-sounding voices and lifelike avatars, enhancing the overall quality of your podcast in minutes. You do not need a mic or voice actor. It’s fast, supports many languages, and saves time and money.
Is there an AI that creates podcasts?
Yes, several AI tools create podcasts. HeyGen’s Podcast Generator turns text or audio into video podcasts using AI voice cloning and avatars. It works without a mic or voice actor.
What file formats can AI podcast generators handle?
Most AI podcast generators accept TXT, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and HTML files, converting the text into audio whilst preserving structure and readability.
How much does an AI podcast generator usually cost?
Pricing can vary widely depending on features, but generally ranges from free to premium plans that can cost between $15 and $50 per month. Start exploring the HeyGen platform for free here.
Can AI podcast generators create content in multiple languages?
Yes, AI podcast generators support multiple languages, making it easy to turn any content into a podcast with voice and accent customisation. Experience this feature on HeyGen here.
How long does it take to generate a podcast with AI?
A 2,000-word script can typically be generated in under five minutes, especially when paired with advanced features such as AI Avatars.
Can I customise the AI voices in my podcast?
Yes, you can adjust pitch, speed, emotion and emphasis to suit your podcast’s tone and style. Try out these features on HeyGen here.
How do I distribute podcasts created with a free AI podcast generator?
Podcasts can be exported for popular audio platforms or visually enhanced with AI avatars for distribution on video platforms.
Start creating with HeyGen
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