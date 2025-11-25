Easily create lifelike AI video avatars

Engage your audience with HeyGen’s AI avatar video generator. Instantly create professional AI video avatars from text, scripts, or uploaded images. Perfect for marketers, educators, and creators, our platform lets you generate high-quality videos without studios, actors, or editing skills. Just type, animate, and share.

  • No credit card
  • AI Voice Clone
  • 175+ languages and dialects
125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Talk on camera without being on camera

Enhance your digital presence with HeyGen’s AI video avatar generator that creates realistic avatars in minutes. Whether you are producing educational content, marketing videos, or social media clips, your avatar replicates gestures, expressions, and voice with notable precision. Take control of your digital spokesperson and create engaging videos without ever stepping in front of a camera.

Get started for free →
Stock Avatar
Avatar IV Model
Digital Twin

Types of AI video avatars

Pick from stock options or clone yourself to create a spokesperson that fits your brand, lessons, or campaigns. Whether you are a business, educator, or creator, HeyGen give you the flexibility to build dynamic, professional videos at scale.

Get started for free →

Stock video avatars

Drop any script into AI Studio and let your avatar deliver it with a natural tone, gestures, and expressions. Create training tutorials, marketing content, and social clips that come to life in seconds using our AI video creator tools.

Stock UGC avatars

Skip the casting calls and production days. Our stock user-generated content (UGC) avatars are ready to create on demand. Designed to mirror the style and personality of real online creators, they deliver scripts with an authentic, social-native feel.

Clone yourself

Generate an AI video avatar that matches your look, expressions, and voice. With support for 175+ languages and dialects, your avatar connects with audiences worldwide whilst keeping your message authentic.

Expressive AI avatars that match your script

Your AI avatar does not just mirror gestures and speech, it enhances them. Create engaging and persuasive videos with avatars that adapt naturally to your script whilst maintaining speed and quality.

Get started for free →
language feature icon 0

Emotion that aligns with your message

Deliver a keynote or heartfelt announcement with avatars that adjust tone in real time. With AI Studio’s text-based editor, you can craft quite impactful vocal performances for your video avatar.

language feature icon 1

Choose a pre-built avatar or customise your own

Select from a wide range of personalities, each designed with distinct tones and gestures. For a more personalised approach, adjust voice, expressions, and delivery to match your brand.

language feature icon 2

No more awkward pauses, your avatar now has context

Say goodbye to robotic delivery. Features such as Voice Director and Voice Mirroring ensure AI-generated videos feel authentic and natural, creating a smoother viewing experience.

Create your AI video avatar

Transform how you create AI videos with a lifelike avatar that mirrors your expressions and voice. Reach audiences globally with digital tools for engagement.

Get started for free →

Narrate anything for audiences worldwide

Convert any script into a high-quality AI-generated video in just a few clicks. Whether for marketing, training, or educational purposes, your AI video avatar delivers smooth, natural speech without needing a camera.

Step 1 image

Sound like you in any language

Speak to a worldwide audience with AI video that translates and lip-syncs in 70+ languages and 175+ dialects. Our AI video creation software ensures tone, pronunciation, and expression remain accurate in every language.

Step 2 image

Scale content with limitless versions of your avatar

Need multiple video versions for different markets? Your AI avatar software allows you to localise, edit, and customise videos straightaway. Update scripts, adjust expressions, and scale production without additional filming.

Step 3 image

Stay consistent and personal at all times

Your avatar clone does more than copy your appearance. It reflects your energy, gestures, and charm. This makes every video feel personal and true to your brand, whether it’s for your audience, customers, or team.

Step 4 image
Quotation icon
Sam saves 20 hours of filming each week
Sam quadrupled his email subscribers to 100,000 by using landing pages with his YouTube videos to provide valuable, free content, resulting in a large, loyal fanbase for launching his cookbook.

Lifelike AI video avatars with unsurpassed realism

Create high-quality videos effortlessly with AI-powered avatars that look, move, and speak like real people. Choose from hundreds of stock avatars or generate your own using an image-to-video AI workflow. Whether for marketing, training, or social media, our free AI avatar video generator brings your message to life without a camera.

Get started for free →

Have questions? We have got answers

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms available today.

What is an AI avatar generator, and how does it work?

An AI avatar generator creates digital avatars that replicate human expressions and voices, using a script and animation to produce engaging video content.

How can I create a bespoke AI avatar for videos?

HeyGen allows you to create a bespoke AI avatar by uploading a script, which the avatar can animate, incorporating your unique style and voice.

What are the benefits of using an AI video avatar for content creation?

Using AI video avatars enables high-quality content creation without the need for filming, making it cost-effective and efficient for creators.

How do AI avatars enhance AI video translation?

AI avatars can translate and lip-sync in multiple languages, ensuring natural speech and accuracy, and enhancing global content reach.

Can AI avatars mimic my voice and expressions accurately?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can accurately mimic voices and expressions, delivering realistic and engaging video content. See the accuracy for yourself on the HeyGen platform.

Is there a free AI avatar video generator I can try out?

Yes, HeyGen offer a free AI avatar video generator so you can create short videos and test the platform before upgrading. It’s an easy way to explore the features and see results quickly.

Can I turn images into videos with AI avatars?

Absolutely. With HeyGen’s image-to-video AI, you can upload a photo and generate a talking avatar that delivers your script with realistic movements and synchronised speech.

What makes HeyGen the best AI avatar video generator?

HeyGen combine lifelike avatars, voice cloning, and advanced editing tools in one platform, making it one of the best AI avatar video generators for businesses, educators, and creators.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.

Book a meeting
CTA background