AI video translator
Translate your videos with precision. Upload any video and automatically dub it into 175+ languages and dialects using best-in-class voice cloning, accurate lip-sync, and auto-generated subtitles.
Tap to upload a video!Upload a video!
See it in another language in just minutes.
Why HeyGen are the leading AI video translator
Powered by advanced AI translation and voice cloning technology, HeyGen deliver the most accurate video translator available today. Our solution seamlessly converts speech and synchronises lip movements in real time, helping creators and businesses break language barriers and connect with global audiences.
Why you should use AI video translator
Traditional video translation can be slow and expensive. Our online video translator makes it straightforward. Simply upload your file or paste a YouTube link, and translate a video instantly with just one click. No need for costly reshoots or manual dubbing. It’s quick, budget-friendly, and easy for creators and businesses of any size.
Whether you are a solo creator or an enterprise, AI video translation helps unlock new markets. With cultural nuance, voice accuracy, and precise lip-sync, your videos resonate internationally in ways subtitles alone cannot. More reach means more engagement and growth.
Our video language translator goes far beyond simply swapping words. Using advanced AI and voice cloning, your unique tone and delivery are preserved across 175+ languages and dialects. Even when you translate a video into English or any other language, it still sounds like your authentic and consistent self.
Add subtitles, refine tone, and adjust settings to match your brand’s style, with one-click access to 175+ languages and dialects. Videos in a collection also gain access to a multilingual player, which can be easily embedded on any page or LMS for seamless viewing in multiple languages
Forget mismatched timing. HeyGen goes beyond AI dubbing with lip-syncing that aligns translated speech perfectly with facial movements. This makes your localised content feel native, keeping audiences engaged.
Our improved brand glossary now supports forced translations, protected terms, and correct pronunciation. You can create and manage collections, add new translations easily, and modify translations to generate multiple translations from one video.
Not just your videos — your avatars speak over 175 languages as well
Two ways to go global. Translate your existing videos or YouTube links into 175+ languages with accurate voice and lip sync. Or create avatar videos in multiple languages from day one using one script for unlimited reach. Powered by advanced facial animation and voice sync technology, every video feels authentic.
Have footage you already love? Upload any video or paste a YouTube link, and HeyGen will translate it into 175+ languages, preserving the original speaker's voice, lip movements, and expressions. No reshoots needed.
Generate multilingual content from scratch. Write one script, pick your avatar, and produce videos in multiple languages simultaneously, ideal for scaling across global markets without recording a single take.
Choose from a wide range of pre-built personalities or customise your own. With Voice Director and Voice Mirroring, every avatar delivers natural tone, emotion, and pacing, so your videos never feel robotic.
How to translate a video with HeyGen
Upload your video from your device or paste a YouTube link. Select the translation engine and choose up to 10 languages to translate at the same time.
Hit translate and let HeyGen do the work. Your existing video will be translated with matched voice, lip sync, and expressions — ready to publish.
Want more control? Click Edit & Review to proofread your translated script before finalising and make sure every word lands exactly as you intend
The numbers speak for themselves
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Used by leading brands to reach global audiences
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms available.
A video translator is a tool that converts audio, voiceover, or subtitles in a video into another language, helping content reach a wider audience. This process allows content creators, businesses, and organisations to expand their reach globally by overcoming language barriers.
There are different types of video translators. These include subtitling, dubbing, voice-over, and SDH. Other types are live captioning, sign language interpreting, audio description, and AI-powered translation tools.
Yes, HeyGen can automatically translate videos into over 175 languages and dialects. It preserves your voice through cloning and synchronises lip movements, making translations look natural and authentic for global audiences.
Yes, HeyGen offer a free plan that lets you translate up to 3 videos per month, each up to 3 minutes long. This includes features such as AI-generated subtitles, AI voiceovers, and lip-syncing in over 175+ languages and dialects.
For those looking for higher accuracy, more language options, and enhanced features, our premium plans provide advanced customisation and superior voice synthesis.
HeyGen’s video translator is highly accurate, delivering natural lip-sync and voice cloning for clear audio and common languages, with enterprise proofreading available for maximum precision.
HeyGen are widely considered one of the best AI video translators. They support video localisation, voice cloning, and video translation functions across 175+ languages and dialects.
AI video translation is different from subtitles because it goes beyond simply displaying translated text on the screen. It translates your voice into another language, recreates it using voice cloning, and synchronises it seamlessly with the video.
The result is a fully immersive experience that helps your audience feel as though you are speaking their native language naturally.
AI avatars create a digital version of you that mirrors your gestures, expressions, and speech patterns. Whether you are presenting, storytelling, or teaching, your avatar makes multilingual content feel personal and engaging without the need for extra recordings, voice-overs, or dubbing.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and support growth with highly innovative AI video.