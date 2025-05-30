Compress Video Size Online

You should be able to control your video quality without dealing with complex settings. HeyGen’s online video compressor lets you export in the resolution that works best for your project, whether you’re resizing HD footage or preparing a lighter file for quick sharing.

Upload your video and choose from resolutions like 4K, 1080p or 720p to manage file size whilst keeping your visuals clear. It’s an easy way to optimise content for email, mobile or web platforms without compromising on clarity.

If you want to enhance your video before compressing it, use the Add Photo to Video tool to include images, overlays, or graphics that make your content more engaging.