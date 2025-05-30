Compress Video File Size Online

Compress video size online in seconds and keep your visuals sharp. Upload any MP4, MOV, MKV or AVI file and create a smaller version that loads faster and shares easily. HeyGen make it simple, secure and fast to reduce large video files without installing software or losing quality.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Compress Video Size Online

Export Videos in the Resolution You Require

You should be able to control your video quality without dealing with complex settings. HeyGen’s online video compressor lets you export in the resolution that works best for your project, whether you’re resizing HD footage or preparing a lighter file for quick sharing.

Upload your video and choose from resolutions like 4K, 1080p or 720p to manage file size whilst keeping your visuals clear. It’s an easy way to optimise content for email, mobile or web platforms without compromising on clarity.

If you want to enhance your video before compressing it, use the Add Photo to Video tool to include images, overlays, or graphics that make your content more engaging.

Get Started For Free →
a woman is smiling in 720p 1080p and 4k
Compress Video Size Online

Best Practices for Using an Online Video Compressor to Reduce File Size

A smaller file does not have to lose visual impact. With a few simple adjustments, you can compress your videos whilst keeping them clean, smooth and ready to share. HeyGen recommend trimming extra footage before exporting to lower the overall file size and choosing 1080p or 720p for the best balance of clarity and compression.

If you’re using avatars, graphics or voiceovers, keep your scenes simple so the compressor can work efficiently. Always preview your video before downloading to make sure everything looks right. These practices help you produce videos that load quickly and remain easy to share across any device

Get Started For Free →
a screenshot of a web page that says submit and post to #generation-wonderland
Compress Video Size Online

Quicker Sharing with the Online Video Compressor

Sharing becomes easier when your video file is smaller. Compressing online helps reduce upload times, avoid email size limits and ensure smoother playback for your viewers. This is especially useful when sending updates, sharing marketing clips or preparing content for social platforms.

HeyGen helps you create a lighter version of your video without sacrificing clarity. Export your file, copy the shareable link and send it instantly across apps, emails or any platform without waiting for large uploads.

Get started for free →
a screen that says ' publish to web ' on it
How It works?

How to Compress and Share Your Video Easily

Compressing your video online takes only a few simple steps. Upload your file, choose your settings and share the optimised version without dealing with large attachments or long uploads.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Drag and drop your full-resolution video into the HeyGen workspace. The uploader supports MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI and more.

Step 2

Make Quick Edits

Trim longer sections or remove unused clips to help reduce the final file size and keep your video tidy.

Step 3

Choose Your Resolution

Select 1080p, 720p or another export size that fits your needs. The tool adjusts file size based on your choice

Step 4

Share straightaway

Download your compressed video or use a shareable link to send it via email, messages or social platforms.

Video Size Compressor FAQs

What is the HeyGen video size compressor?

The Video Size Compressor is an online tool that reduces your file size whilst keeping your visuals sharp and clear. It helps you export videos in 4K, 1080p or 720p so they’re easier to upload, share or email. Try it here: Video Size Compressor.

Does compressing a video lower its quality?

Compression may reduce quality slightly, but HeyGen optimizes your footage to stay crisp and smooth at a lower resolution. Choosing 1080p or 720p keeps your video clear while significantly reducing file size.

Which video formats can I compress?

You can upload MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, 3GP and several other popular formats. The tool automatically optimises each format for fast playback and compatibility across devices.

Can I compress large files such as 1GB or 2GB?

Yes. HeyGen handles large video files easily and converts them into smaller, share-friendly versions without freezing or requiring installations. You can compress long videos, camera footage or high-resolution clips.

How long does compression take?

Most compressions finish in seconds, depending on your file size and internet speed. After processing, you can instantly download your optimised video or share it with a link.

Can I edit my video before compressing it?

Yes. You can trim unnecessary parts to reduce size even further. For more precise editing, use the Online Video Trimmer before running the compression.

Can I add graphics or overlays before compressing?

Absolutely. If you want to insert images, logos or stickers before compression, you can enhance your footage using the avatars tool for a more polished result.

Is the Video Size Compressor free to use?

Yes. Many of the core compression features are available for free, and you can compress videos without installing any software. Simply upload, choose your resolution and download your optimised file.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorAdd Photo to VideoPPT to videoAI Video TemplateMerge VideosAI Voice ActorVideo Volume Booster

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background