Join your clips into one smooth video in just a few clicks. Upload your files, arrange them, and download a clean MP4 without watermarks or sign-ups. Everything works right in your browser, fast and secure. Perfect for social posts, mobile clips, school projects or quick edits. Keep it simple, merge your videos, and get a ready-to-use file in seconds
Combine Two Videos into a Seamless Story
This tool gives you a straightforward way to join videos without installing anything. Upload your clips, reorder them, trim what you do not need and choose the layout that suits your project. You can add music, fix mixed orientations and blend horizontal or vertical videos into one tidy file. It supports MP4, MOV, AVI and more, and works on any device. Everything processes securely in your browser, so you can merge your videos quickly and download your finished file with no hassle. You can also explore tools such as creating content from scratch using the image to Video generator.
Best Practices for Combining Videos with HeyGen
A few quick adjustments can make your merged video look smoother. Try to keep your clips close in resolution to avoid noticeable quality shifts. If your videos were shot in different orientations, use cropping or layout tools to keep the subject centred and easy to watch. Check your audio levels so transitions feel natural, and trim the moments you do not need. Pick an aspect ratio that fits your platform and preview your video before exporting to make sure everything flows well.
Why Combine Videos with HeyGen’s AI Studio?
his online video combiner lets you join clips without accounts, downloads or watermarks. It works on any device and handles popular formats like MP4 and MOV, so you can upload and merge videos with ease. You can combine several clips, keep the quality sharp and save your finished video in just a few seconds. Your files stay secure during processing and are deleted after download. It’s a straightforward way to create a clean, ready-to-share video for work, school or social platforms. If you want to bring more personality into your videos, try our Create Your Own Avatar tool.
How to Combine Two Videos in HeyGen
Combining two videos is as easy as uploading, arranging scenes, and exporting within HeyGen’s AI Studio. Just upload, arrange, edit, and export your final MP4 in minutes.
Upload your video files in MP4, MOV, AVI, or any other supported format. Make sure all the clips you want to merge are ready.
Place your clips in the order you prefer. Trim the edges, adjust the layout, and position each scene so everything aligns smoothly.
Enhance your video by adding or replacing audio, adjusting timing, and ensuring the transitions flow naturally. Preview your sequence to confirm everything looks correct.
Once satisfied, combine your clips into one seamless video. Export your final MP4 and download it straightaway. The entire process is quick, straightforward, and fully online.
Upload your clips, arrange them in the editor and export a single MP4 in minutes. If you want to trim or tidy up your clips before merging, try the Online Video Trimmer
Yes. You can combine two or more clips at no cost and export a watermark-free MP4 that is ready for social media, presentations or school projects.
No. Your final merged video stays sharp in HD and optimised for smooth playback. HeyGen automatically keeps clarity, colour and resolution intact during processing.
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM files. The tool also supports mixed orientations, allowing you to blend vertical and horizontal footage into one tidy video.
Yes. The tool works directly in your mobile browser on iPhone, Android and tablets, as well as on Mac, Windows and Chromebook.
Yes. You can upload a new audio track or keep the original sound. If you need to adjust playback speed, use the Audio Speed Changer
Yes. Your videos are processed securely in the browser and automatically deleted after download. Only you have access to your content throughout the process.
Absolutely. You can merge clips for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more. To create narrated videos or add AI voices, explore the Text to Speech Video Tool
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