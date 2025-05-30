This tool gives you a straightforward way to join videos without installing anything. Upload your clips, reorder them, trim what you do not need and choose the layout that suits your project. You can add music, fix mixed orientations and blend horizontal or vertical videos into one tidy file. It supports MP4, MOV, AVI and more, and works on any device. Everything processes securely in your browser, so you can merge your videos quickly and download your finished file with no hassle. You can also explore tools such as creating content from scratch using the image to Video generator.