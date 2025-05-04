AI Video Script Generator

Turn your ideas into engaging video scripts in minutes with HeyGen’s powerful AI tool. Simply enter your topic or concept, and our AI video script generator crafts clear, natural, and ready-to-shoot scripts tailored to your needs. Whether you’re creating YouTube videos, marketing ads, or social media content,helps you write scripts that connect, convert, and save you time.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Script Generator

Streamline Your Video Creation with AI-Powered Script Writing

Need a compelling video script but short on time or ideas? HeyGen’s AI Video Script Generator makes it effortless to craft clear, professional, and engaging scripts tailored to your goals. Whether you’re creating content for marketing, education, or entertainment, this tool takes the stress out of writing.

Simply share your topic, audience, or key points, and HeyGen’s AI will instantly generate a polished, on-brand script ready to record. It’s never been easier to bring your ideas to life, save time, and focus on creativity.

For even more dynamic storytelling, combine your script with AI Talking Avatar technology to make your videos visually captivating and emotionally engaging.

Explore AI Lip Sync Video for Realistic Voice and Lip Movement

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AI Video Script Generator

Best Practices for AI-Generated Video Scripts

HeyGen gives you all the tools to produce natural, ready-to-record video scripts in just minutes. Whether you’re a marketer, educator, or creator, your next great video starts here.

• Fast, Ready-to-Record Output: Generate complete, camera-ready scripts in seconds. No writing experience needed, just input your topic and let the AI handle the rest.

• Custom Tone and Style: Easily adjust tone, structure, and format to match your brand and target audience perfectly.

• SEO Optimized for Visibility: Every script is written with SEO in mind, helping your content rank higher and perform better on YouTube, TikTok, and Google Search.

• Natural, Human-Sounding Flow: HeyGen’s advanced AI models are trained on real-world data, ensuring every script sounds authentic, conversational, and engaging.

• Browser-Based and Easy to Use: Create, edit, and export your scripts directly online without installing any software.

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AI Video Script Generator

Boosting Engagement with AI-Generated Scripts

To get the most out of HeyGen’s AI Video Script Generator, follow these expert tips for creating clear, compelling, and high-performing scripts.

•Start with a Strong, Focused Idea: Define your message and goals before you begin so the AI can deliver relevant and impactful content.

•Keep It Concise and Easy to Follow: Viewers engage more with simple, focused scripts that get to the point quickly.

•Match Tone and Length to Your Audience: Customize your tone and pacing for your viewers, professional for business, upbeat for social, or educational for tutorials.

•Include a Clear Call to Action: End your video with a strong CTA that drives engagement or conversions.

•Review and Personalize the Output: Add your own personality, examples, or brand voice to make the script uniquely yours.

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How It works?

Create AI video scripts in 4 simple steps

HeyGen’s AI video script generator is designed to make content creation effortless. In just a few quick steps, you can turn your ideas into professional, ready-to-record scripts. Generate Your Video Script in 4 Simple Steps

Step 1

Enter your topic or idea

Start by typing your video subject or adding a few key points. The more detail you provide, the more accurately the AI will craft your script.

Step 2

Let AI generate your script

Once you submit your idea, HeyGen’s AI analyzes your input and automatically writes a complete, well-structured script that fits your tone and intent.

Step 3

Customize and Edit

Review the generated script and adjust the tone, structure, or keywords to match your brand’s voice or audience preferences. You can make quick edits directly in your browser.

Step 4

Copy and Use

When your script is ready, copy or export it instantly. You can start recording right away or pair it with a HeyGen AI Avatar for a fully-produced video experience.

AI Video Script Generator FAQs

What is the AI Video Script Generator?

An AI video script generator uses artificial intelligence to turn your ideas or topics into complete, ready-to-record scripts. It writes natural, engaging content for YouTube, ads, tutorials, and social media.

How does HeyGen’s AI video script generator work?

ust type your topic or key points, and the AI instantly creates a structured script with a clear flow. You can refine tone, style, and keywords to match your brand or purpose in seconds.

Can I use the generated scripts for YouTube, ads, or training?

Yes. Every script is designed for real-world use, whether you're making YouTube videos, marketing ads, explainers, or training content. To bring your scripts to life visually, try the AI Talking Head Generator.

Do I need writing experience to use this tool?

No experience is required. The AI handles brainstorming, structuring, and polishing so you can focus on your ideas. You simply enter a topic, and the tool produces a ready-to-record script.

Is the AI video script generator free?

HeyGen offers both free and premium options. You can start writing scripts for free and upgrade anytime if you need higher limits or additional features.

Can I edit and customize the AI-generated scripts?

Yes. Every script is fully editable,you can adjust tone, length, voice, keywords, or structure to match your style. For presenter-style videos, you can pair your script with the AI Spokesperson Tool.

Do I need video editing experience to get started?

No editing skills are required. The interface is simple, and the AI does all the heavy lifting. You can begin creating your first video immediately through HeyGen Signup.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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