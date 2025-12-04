Enterprise video, purpose-built for every team
Built on our AI-powered platform, HeyGen’s Enterprise Solutions provide specific features tailored to your department’s video creation workflow, enabling your team to create high-quality, secure, and compliant communication at scale.
One secure platform for your entire AI-powered video workflow
Create your best visual content without worry or hassle, in a safe and compliant environment designed to support your team’s creativity and confidence.
Transform your ideas into polished, lifelike videos in minutes, with the kind of quality you would expect from a professional studio.
Make every viewer feel individually seen and heard by creating authentic, personalised videos that build meaningful connections at scale.
Speak your audience’s language and genuinely resonate, effortlessly adapting your videos to engage viewers in over 170 languages and dialects.
Maintain complete control over your brand with built-in guardrails, intuitive workspace management, and precise user permissions.
Instantly download in multiple formats, seamlessly share across social media, email, and messaging apps, or easily embed videos wherever you’d like.
Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:
Enterprise foundation for scale and success
HeyGen give enterprises a secure, scalable platform with the tools, support, and community to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.
Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of video creation.
Your data security is our top priority. HeyGen are independently audited and certified for SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance, ensuring your information stays protected to the highest possible standards.
A workspace is your team's dedicated digital environment within HeyGen. Easily organise multiple workspaces, assign user roles, and securely streamline teamwork to help your enterprise create quite exceptional videos together.
With HeyGen, your team can seamlessly review, comment on, and refine videos together in real time or asynchronously on their own schedule.
Effortlessly equip your entire team to create videos that look, sound, and feel perfectly on-brand in every language.
Achieve more, faster, with unlimited creation, tailored onboarding, and dedicated experts guiding your way. With HeyGen’s Enterprise Success Suite, you’ll have all the tools, resources, and guidance to make full use of the power of AI video.
Create without limits. Produce and translate high-quality videos at scale to keep pace with your growing business needs.
Connect, collaborate, and exchange best practices with industry leaders and like-minded professionals to inspire ongoing innovation.
Quickly master HeyGen with guided tutorials, how-to guides, and expert-led content designed to speed up adoption and maximise your ROI.
Get up and running swiftly with dedicated, expert guidance tailored to your organisation’s unique needs.
Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your video creation process. Or build your team’s perfect workflow using HeyGen’s API.
Advanced capabilities for enterprise video
HeyGen give enterprises a secure, scalable platform with the tools, support, and community to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.
Forget starting from scratch or spending hours editing. Instantly turn your PDFs or text prompts into engaging, ready-to-share videos.
Say no to expensive reshoots or outdated videos. Quickly prototype, gather team feedback, and effortlessly make edits, all in one place.
Great videos start with great talent. Choose from a diverse range of lifelike human avatars, expressive animated characters, or a digital twin of yourself.
Your message deserves a global audience. Easily translate and localise your videos into over 175 languages and dialects.
The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen are built for global organisations, enabling teams to create, personalise, and localise videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen deliver enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensure your data remains protected whilst you accelerate video production worldwide.
AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalised messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcounts, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only accelerates campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.
AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing a key tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow more quickly.
An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from diverse avatars, and instantly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process eliminates long production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continuously deliver fresh business video content.
An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalised outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalisation makes sales outreach more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring video production expertise.
Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen provide quicker turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and high budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can generate and update videos instantly, localise content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency — all without relying on external suppliers.
A trusted enterprise video platform ensures full security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen are SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications knowing sensitive data are always protected.
Yes—AI video production is ideal for translation and localisation at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receive high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos worldwide.
The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalised videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.
Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when using a platform built for enterprise security and compliance. HeyGen are independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring strict data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated industries can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising compliance standards.
With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalised prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customisable templates make it straightforward to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.
Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localisation, HeyGen lower costs whilst accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalisation, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in record time.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.