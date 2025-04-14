Add clear, engaging text overlays and subtitles to your videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered tools. Make your content accessible, boost viewer engagement, and improve search discoverability without complex editing.
Easily Add Text and Subtitles to Your Videos
With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, straightforward, and affordable. This AI video maker allows you to create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can make your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.
By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensure videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by those with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in various languages, you can go global without hefty production costs, ideal for diverse audiences and regions.
Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you enhance your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.
Best Practices for Adding Text to Videos
To maximise the effectiveness of your text overlays, follow these best practices:
Boosting Engagement with Text-Enhanced Videos
Using our AI text to video generator, adding text can significantly boost engagement. When viewers can read whilst they watch, they connect better with the material. This leads to higher interaction rates and improved viewer retention. Engaging videos that feature multilingual subtitles create inclusive experiences for various cultural groups, enhancing their accessibility and enjoyment.
HeyGen lead the way in AI-powered video creation and are trusted by businesses globally to enhance their communication through personalised video solutions. Whether for media, education, or corporate communication, our AI video creator enables you to craft engaging content that resonates widely.
Add Text and Captions to Your Video in 4 Simple Steps
Enhance your videos with styled text overlays, captions, and subtitles powered by AI.
Start by pasting your content, such as a blog post or announcement, into the editor to begin your journey with our free text-to-video AI generator.
From our extensive library, select from over 300 avatars and voices to align with your tone and audience. This AI video maker removes the need for actors or studios.
Overlay text or subtitles on your video. Choose from a variety of fonts, sizes, colours, and caption designs that perfectly match your message and visual style. Our video AI generator enables you to create professional-quality videos effortlessly.
Allow HeyGen to process your video with seamless text enhancements. Downloading and publishing your content takes only minutes—ready to increase your video's accessibility and engagement.
HeyGen’s Add Text to Video tool allows you to insert text, captions, and titles into your videos directly in your browser. It’s designed to be simple and quite effective, even if you have no video editing experience.
Upload your video to the HeyGen platform, choose the text option, and then customise the font, colour, size, and placement. You can add multiple text elements, adjust their timing, and preview changes instantly.
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of fonts, colours, and text styles. You can also animate your text, adjust alignment, and place it anywhere on the screen.
HeyGen offer both free and premium plans. Basic text editing features may be available in the free version, whilst more advanced tools and export options are included in paid plans.
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to preview text placement and style in real time so you can make adjustments before finalising your video.
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