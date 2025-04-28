Turn any photo into a striking video with straightforward AI tools. Add motion, clean text, and music to instantly enhance your visuals. Ideal for social posts, adverts, and creative storytelling.
Bring Any Image to Life, No Camera Needed
Turn static photos into engaging video content at speed. Simply upload your image, a portrait, historical photo, or AI-generated character, add your script or audio, and generate studio-quality AI voiceovers with perfectly synced facial movements.
Eliminate the friction of 3D rigging, hiring actors, and expensive studio set-ups. Whether used as an all-in-one image-to-video AI generator to convert still images into dynamic video, or to animate bespoke characters for your favourite editor.
Animate photos with zero animation skills. No complex rigging or video editing skills required. Simply upload an image, type your script or upload audio, and the Photo Avatar AI instantly maps natural facial movements and authentic lip-sync to your static portrait in minutes.
Streamline Your Creative Workflow. Transform any image using AI tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI, stock photos, or professional headshots into dynamic talking avatars straightaway. The AI pairs your image with fluid facial dynamics, getting you 80% of the way to a finished product in one click.
Dynamic Expressions & Complete Creative Control. Move beyond flat, static images. Direct your photo avatar with bespoke motion prompts to add transitions, subtle head movements, emotional cues, and lifelike expressions, ensuring the delivery feels uniquely tailored and visually relevant to your message.
Studio-quality results at a fraction of the cost. Produce engaging e-learning modules, training videos, immersive historical explorations, or high-volume social media content from a single picture. Scale your output infinitely without hiring on-screen talent, renting studios, or setting up lighting. Ideal for commercial use and client work.
Best Practices for Converting Images into Video
To get the best results out of HeyGen, combine the simplicity of the Photo Avatar tool with the precision of AI Studio. Use a single static portrait as your foundation, map dynamic audio and motion to it, and then refine the output for a lifelike, professional-quality finish.
Skip the complex 3D rigging or camera set-ups. Upload a photo or graphic, a high-resolution professional portrait, historical photograph, or AI-generated character from tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI. For the most natural facial movements and to avoid issues like overly 'gummy' teeth during animation, ensure your starting image features a neutral, closed-mouth expression. High-quality images produce the best results.
Give your still image a voice and personality. Pair your photo with a realistic AI voice from the library, or upload your own bespoke audio file for perfectly matched lip-syncing. You can also utilise Custom Motion prompts to direct the photo avatar's specific facial expressions, emotional cues, and subtle head movements.
Open your animated photo in the video editor, AI Studio, for granular control. Utilise the background remover tool to seamlessly extract your character and place them into bespoke environments, dynamic B-roll, or branded scenes. Here, you can also adjust audio pacing, add shapes, and drop in text overlays to enhance your video until it perfectly matches your vision.
Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final animated photo video into dozens of languages whilst perfectly preserving your avatar's original voice tone, pacing, and authentic lip-sync.
Turn Text Scripts into Production-Ready Professional Videos Straightaway
HeyGen's AI video generator from images automates the visual production process, turning your reference photos into high-quality, dynamic video clips and cinematic scenes. No camera or crew required.
Ultra-Realistic AI Video Models
Access industry-leading generative AI video engines directly inside AI Studio. Choose from integrated AI models like Veo 3.1, Sora, and Runway to transform static images into striking AI-generated videos with fluid, highly realistic motion and environments.
Consistent Content at Scale
Maintain visual and brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Upload your bespoke graphics, product photos, or AI-generated art (like Midjourney) as reference images to generate daily social media content, training modules, or marketing scenes in minutes, not days.
Generate B-Roll & Visuals
Stop searching for generic stock footage. The image-to-video AI allows you to upload an image and automatically generate highly relevant, moving B-roll and animations that perfectly match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.
Multi-Platform Export (4K)
Export videos in MP4 at up to impressive 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximise reach across all channels.
Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video AI platform.
Create eye-catching viral short video clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn static product photos into cinematic video ads and generate dozens of dynamic variations from a single reference image. The ultimate image-to-video ai generator built for modern marketers.
Upload static diagrams or office photos, choose your animation style, and create engaging B-roll to enhance training videos across every module. Bring flat presentation slides to life for global teams and update visual aids without buying expensive stock footage.
Convert AI images (from Midjourney or ComfyUI) to video for faceless channels, music videos, and content for social media. Export in the right format for every platform, add custom motion prompts, and build cinematic scenes from a single picture.
Transform static product photography into dynamic video shorts. Generate cinematic ai video scenes from basic product photos, showcase features in fluid motion, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No complex 3D animation experience needed. All output is commercially safe for product listings and ads.
Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos by animating textbook graphics, diagrams, and historical photos. Create ai videos that bring ideas to life for any LMS platform, and scale your visual storytelling without ever hiring a production crew. This image-to-video ai generator is built for educators.
Upload a prospect's website screenshot or company logo, add motion, and generate highly personalized outreach clips at scale. A single reference image can produce eye-catching, custom moving backgrounds, helping sales teams stand out in crowded inboxes and close deals faster.
How to Create a Video from an Image with HeyGen
Use your photos to bring your ideas to life and let the AI image-to-video generator turn your pictures into a polished, professional cinematic result.
Start by uploading your reference photo or bespoke graphic. The AI uses your static picture as the visual foundation for your video. Simply upload your image to get started.
Select from top-tier AI video generation models like Veo 3.1 or Sora inside AI Studio. Type a bespoke text prompt to describe the dynamic motion, or guide the AI generator for cinematic delivery.
Add generated B-roll, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, add transitions between scenes, and use the customisable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills. Using our AI video editor, you can turn images into polished scenes in just a few clicks.
Export your MP4 and share it straightaway across your website, social platforms, or learning systems. Choose vertical for TikTok or Instagram reels, or landscape for YouTube.
Image to video AI turns static visuals into short, AI-generated videos. Upload an image, enter a script, and HeyGen animates facial expressions and adds voice, ideal for creating a video from a single photo.
Yes, this AI video generator is ideal for creating short videos, explainers, and product showcase videos for social platforms. It’s designed for quick, engaging videos that tell your story clearly.
HeyGen support MP4 and WebM formats. The platform automatically adjusts resolution and video quality to fit your export settings.
Yes. Using HeyGen’s photo-to-video AI and facial mapping engine, you can turn old or static images into talking AI videos with AI-generated movement and synchronised voice.
HeyGen offer a free-to-use image-to-video AI tier so you can explore features and generate your first video without paying. Whilst not completely unlimited, it is one of the best free starting points.
This tool lets you create striking video content from photos, product images, and avatars. Ideal for marketing campaigns, personal reels, and videos with AI-based animation.
Yes, you can easily convert images into dynamic videos using HeyGen. Whether you're creating a slideshow or a promotional reel, our tool makes it straightforward to transform images into engaging visuals.
HeyGen use advanced AI to offer video generator features such as animation, dubbing, motion control, and auto-captioning. They act like a complete video AI generator built into one streamlined interface.
Absolutely. You can choose background tracks from HeyGen’s built-in library or upload your own. You can also layer on AI-generated voice-overs using HeyGen’s voice dubbing tools.
You can use clear, high-quality JPG, PNG, HEIC, WebP, or simple SVG images under 200MB. Make sure the image is at least 300 pixels wide, well lit, and not blurry. Avoid copyrighted or unsafe content. The better the image, the smoother the animation.
Yes, HeyGen's photo-to-video feature allows you to upload old or static photos and transform them into lifelike AI-generated videos. You can animate faces, generate speech, and bring your memories or historical images to life with just a few clicks.
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