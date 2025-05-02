Cut, shorten, and polish your videos with the free online video trimmer. This fast, browser-based tool makes editing straightforward and precise. Remove unwanted parts, refine your clips, and get professional-quality results, all without downloading software. Whether it’s for social media, product demos, or tutorials, you can create clean, engaging videos in just minutes.
Edit videos effortlessly with AI precision
Turn long or raw footage into short, engaging clips that suit any platform. With HeyGen’s AI-powered trimmer, you can refine videos straightaway, with no complex tools or editing skills needed. Ideal for social media creators, marketers, and professionals who want fast, high-quality results
Trim and refine your videos with ease
Trim your videos effortlessly with HeyGen. Upload your clip, adjust the slider, and let AI deliver smooth transitions, sharp cuts, and consistent quality.
To get the best results:
Focus on key moments before trimming
Use AI to remove pauses or errors
Cut at natural breaks for a smooth flow
Optimise length for each platform
Once you’ve trimmed the footage, easily transform it into platform-ready formats using our Repurpose Video tool for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more.
Customise your clip for every platform
Choose your aspect ratio, crop your frame, and resize your video for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or Facebook. Adjust sound, mute audio, or add finishing touches, all directly from your browser.
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Simple Steps
Create polished videos in minutes with these easy steps. Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to find and share the best parts of your content quickly with our online video translator and AI video generator tools.
Import your video from your device or add a public URL. The tool supports MP4, MOV, and AVI formats.
Use the slider to choose where your clip begins and ends for quick, precise trimming.
Crop, resize, or mute parts of your video to match your platform’s needs.
Save your polished clip or share it directly on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.
HeyGen support MP4, MOV, AVI, and most common video formats for quick uploading. If a file does not load, it may be corrupted or exceed the upload limits.
You can trim videos without creating an account, making it easy to get started straightaway. Sign up only if you want more features and cloud storage options.
Yes. You can trim several sections and remove unwanted moments in a single edit. Once finished, simply export your polished clip in seconds.
No. The tool preserves your video’s original resolution whilst delivering smooth, precise cuts. You can also resize your clip using the Resize Video tool if needed.
Yes. All videos are processed with encryption and automatically deleted shortly after completion. Your content remains private and protected at every step.
Absolutely. You can crop, resize, and export videos in formats ideal for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts. For full repurposing, try the Repurpose Video tool.
Yes. After trimming, you can enhance your video using AI tools such as avatars, voiceovers, and translations. Explore the AI Talking Head Generator for more advanced customisation.
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