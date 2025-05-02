Trim your videos effortlessly with HeyGen. Upload your clip, adjust the slider, and let AI deliver smooth transitions, sharp cuts, and consistent quality.

To get the best results:

Focus on key moments before trimming

Use AI to remove pauses or errors

Cut at natural breaks for a smooth flow

Optimise length for each platform

Once you’ve trimmed the footage, easily transform it into platform-ready formats using our Repurpose Video tool for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more.