Online Video Trimmer

Cut, shorten, and polish your videos with the free online video trimmer. This fast, browser-based tool makes editing straightforward and precise. Remove unwanted parts, refine your clips, and get professional-quality results, all without downloading software. Whether it’s for social media, product demos, or tutorials, you can create clean, engaging videos in just minutes.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Online Video Trimmer

Edit videos effortlessly with AI precision

Turn long or raw footage into short, engaging clips that suit any platform. With HeyGen’s AI-powered trimmer, you can refine videos straightaway, with no complex tools or editing skills needed. Ideal for social media creators, marketers, and professionals who want fast, high-quality results

Get Started For Free →
User interface for creating a 15-second TikTok video with an avatar, displaying conversion settings and a male avatar speaking.
Online Video Trimmer

Trim and refine your videos with ease

Trim your videos effortlessly with HeyGen. Upload your clip, adjust the slider, and let AI deliver smooth transitions, sharp cuts, and consistent quality.

To get the best results:

Focus on key moments before trimming

Use AI to remove pauses or errors

Cut at natural breaks for a smooth flow

Optimise length for each platform

Once you’ve trimmed the footage, easily transform it into platform-ready formats using our Repurpose Video tool for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more.

Get started for free →
A video editing interface showing two clips of a woman, social media platform icons, and a timeline with a pink cursor dragging a video segment.
Online Video Trimmer

Customise your clip for every platform

Choose your aspect ratio, crop your frame, and resize your video for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or Facebook. Adjust sound, mute audio, or add finishing touches, all directly from your browser.

Get started for free →
A man in a video frame, with a list of social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn) next to him. A cursor highlights Instagram.
How it works

Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Simple Steps

Create polished videos in minutes with these easy steps. Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to find and share the best parts of your content quickly with our online video translator and AI video generator tools.

Step 1

Upload Your Video or Paste a Link

Import your video from your device or add a public URL. The tool supports MP4, MOV, and AVI formats.

Step 2

Set Start and End Points

Use the slider to choose where your clip begins and ends for quick, precise trimming.

Step 3

Refine Your Clip

Crop, resize, or mute parts of your video to match your platform’s needs.

Step 4

Download or Share

Save your polished clip or share it directly on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.

Online Video Trimmer FAQs

Which file formats are supported?

HeyGen support MP4, MOV, AVI, and most common video formats for quick uploading. If a file does not load, it may be corrupted or exceed the upload limits.

Do I need to register?

You can trim videos without creating an account, making it easy to get started straightaway. Sign up only if you want more features and cloud storage options.

Can I cut multiple parts from the same video?

Yes. You can trim several sections and remove unwanted moments in a single edit. Once finished, simply export your polished clip in seconds.

Will trimming affect my video quality?

No. The tool preserves your video’s original resolution whilst delivering smooth, precise cuts. You can also resize your clip using the Resize Video tool if needed.

Are my files secure whilst being processed?

Yes. All videos are processed with encryption and automatically deleted shortly after completion. Your content remains private and protected at every step.

Can I prepare videos for social platforms after trimming them?

Absolutely. You can crop, resize, and export videos in formats ideal for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts. For full repurposing, try the Repurpose Video tool.

Can I combine trimming with other AI features?

Yes. After trimming, you can enhance your video using AI tools such as avatars, voiceovers, and translations. Explore the AI Talking Head Generator for more advanced customisation.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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