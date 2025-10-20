AI Caption Generator for Video

Create accurate captions for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Caption Generator turns spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use captions that improve accessibility, boost engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate captions instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress free.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Captions Generator

Auto-Generate Captions with AI

Captions help more people watch and understand your content. They improve accessibility, increase retention and make your videos perform better on social platforms. HeyGen gives you a simple way to create accurate captions without relying on complex software or manual transcription.

With AI handling the heavy work, you get clean, timed captions that match your audio right away. You can edit them quickly, adjust the style and export the file format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels or long form content. Everything happens in your browser, so you can caption a video from any device without worrying about storage or setup.

If your clip needs trimming before captioning, you can quickly clean it up using the Online Video Trimmer tool:

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AI Captions Generator

Best Practices for Better AI-Generated Captions

Good captions help people follow your message even when they can’t turn up the sound. To get the best results from HeyGen’s AI Caption Generator, a few simple steps can make a big difference.

1.Use clear audio whenever possible Clean speech helps AI capture every word accurately. Reducing background noise or echoes makes your captions more reliable.

2.Speak at a steady pace Fast or uneven speech can cause timing issues. A consistent pace helps your captions stay aligned with your video.

3. Review and refine your captions AI gets you most of the way there, but a quick read-through ensures names, technical terms or accents are captured correctly.

4.Match your caption style to the platform Short form videos often need bold, readable text. Long form content works best with simple subtitles that stay out of the way.

5.Choose the right export format SRT and VTT files work best for YouTube or training content. Burned-in captions are ideal for TikTok, Instagram and Reels.

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AI Captions Generator

Reach More Viewers with Captions That Convert

HeyGen gives you a complete set of tools to create accurate captions without slowing down your workflow. Everything is designed to help you move from upload to export quickly while keeping full control over the final result.

1.AI Powered Automatic CaptionsGenerate captions in seconds using advanced speech recognition. HeyGen captures speech clearly and delivers clean, timed subtitles that match your video.

2. Simple Editing ToolsFix minor errors, adjust timing or update punctuation directly in the editor. Make quick improvements without downloading extra software.

3. Burn In or Export Caption FilesExport SRT or VTT files for platforms like YouTube, or burn captions directly into your video for TikTok, Instagram and Reels.

4. Multilingual Caption SupportCreate captions in multiple languages to reach a global audience. Helpful for marketing, education and training videos.

5. Custom Styles and FormattingAdjust font, color, size and placement so your captions match your brand or platform style. Use clean subtitles or attention-grabbing text for short-form content.

If you want to add extra on-screen text or highlight key moments, try the Add Text to Video tool:

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How It works?

Add Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Creating captions with HeyGen takes only a few steps. You don’t need editing experience or extra software. Everything happens online, and you get clean, accurate captions in minutes.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Choose your MP4, MOV or WebM file and upload it to HeyGen.

Step 2

Let AI Generate Your Captions

HeyGen analyzes your audio and creates accurate, timestamped captions automatically.

Step 3

Review and Edit if Needed

Check for names, technical terms or timing adjustments. Edit captions directly in the editor

Step 4

Export Your Captions

Download your captions as an SRT or VTT file, or export a video with burned-in captions if you're posting to TikTok, Instagram or Reels.

AI Captions Generator FAQs

How does an AI caption generator for video work?

An AI caption generator uses speech recognition to convert audio into text, then applies timestamps so captions appear at the right moment. You can review, edit, and export captions as subtitle files or videos with captions already included.

Can I use this as an AI subtitle generator?

Yes. This tool works as both an AI caption generator and subtitle generator. You can automatically create subtitles, edit them for accuracy, and export SRT or VTT files for platforms that support subtitle uploads.

How accurate are AI-generated captions?

With clear audio, AI-generated captions are highly accurate and usually require only minor edits. Reviewing captions helps ensure names, technical terms, and brand language are correct before publishing.

Can I edit captions after they are generated?

Yes. You can adjust wording, punctuation, and timing directly in the editor. This allows you to fine-tune captions without re-uploading your video or using separate software.

What export formats are supported?

You can export captions as SRT or VTT subtitle files or download a video with captions burned in. Burned-in captions are ideal for TikTok, Instagram, Reels, and other social platforms.

Do captions help improve engagement?

Yes. Many people watch videos without sound. Captions help viewers understand your message immediately, which can improve watch time, retention, and overall engagement.

Can I combine captions with other HeyGen tools?

Yes. Many teams use captions alongside the AI Video Script Generator to create clear scripts first, then turn them into captioned videos faster with fewer revisions.

How can I share captioned videos easily?

After exporting your captioned video, you can use HeyGen’s Share Video tool to send a link directly to teammates or clients without large downloads.

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