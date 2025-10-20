AI Caption Generator for Video

Captions help more people watch and understand your content. They improve accessibility, increase retention and make your videos perform better on social platforms. HeyGen gives you a simple way to create accurate captions without relying on complex software or manual transcription.

With AI handling the heavy work, you get clean, timed captions that match your audio right away. You can edit them quickly, adjust the style and export the file format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels or long form content. Everything happens in your browser, so you can caption a video from any device without worrying about storage or setup.

If your clip needs trimming before captioning, you can quickly clean it up using the Online Video Trimmer tool: