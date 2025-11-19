Turn your ideas into videos in minutes
Go from script, image, presentation, or PDF to finished video. No cameras, no crew, no editing skills required. Create full-length videos and hours of content, not just short clips.
Video Agent
Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video more quickly than you might expect. No camera, editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, or share it straightaway.
Hyper-Realistic Avatars
Instantly bring portraits to life with realistic lip-syncing and natural facial expressions. Transform any character, historical figure, or your own headshot into an engaging spokesperson — ideal for social media, courses, and storytelling.
Video and Audio Dubbing
Translate your videos with precision. Upload any video and automatically dub it into over 175 languages and dialects using best-in-class voice cloning, accurate lip-sync, and auto-generated subtitles.
AI Studio
The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as easy as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion all in one seamless platform. It’s all about AI-generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. No more needing to choose between speed and quality.
Miro
Tenfold increase in video production speed
AI video creation has just become your speciality
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Turn text into video with AI
Create complete AI videos from a script using text to video AI. Our AI video generator handles the entire video creation process end to end and produces high-quality 1080p or 4K cinematic videos with voiceovers, visuals, and AI avatars so you can create explainers, sales, onboarding, or YouTube content faster in multiple voices, languages, and styles. Just describe the video you want, and generate high-quality videos with minimal effort.
Transform Photos into Videos
Turn any image into a video in seconds. Upload an image and add a script to transform it into a dynamic AI-generated video with realistic AI lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices. Improve your video with text overlays, background music, and smooth transitions, no manual editing required. Create AI videos in 175+ languages and dialects with multiple AI voices and accents.
Product placement
Simply upload your product image and script, and our Ad Generator handles the rest, placing your product in the hand of your avatar, and you can edit by adding music, captions, and voiceovers. Ideal for scaling TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon content without shipping samples or hiring a crew.
Create Viral Reaction Videos & Authentic UGC Straightaway
Produce scroll-stopping social content without a camera or studio. From product reviews and news updates to story-style videos where your avatar responds to trending clips, HeyGen helps you create and scale ‘faceless’ channels and personal brands on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.
Create with the World's Most Capable AI Models
Access the latest generative technology directly inside HeyGen. Use AI video generation models like Sora, Veo, and Kling to create cinematic video B-roll, Flux for high-fidelity images, and ElevenLabs for ultra-realistic speech. Produce professional video assets straightaway; from cinematic scenes to lifelike voiceovers, without ever leaving the platform.
Create AI video with lifelike avatars
Our AI avatar generator creates lifelike digital avatars from photos, videos, or bespoke prompts. Use stock avatars or create your own, then customise expressions, gestures, clothing, backgrounds, and movement to match any visual style, including realistic face swap AI capabilities.
Photo Avatar
Instantly transform a single static image into a dynamic, full-motion video. Bring any portrait to life with natural voice synchronisation, expressive facial dynamics, and authentic hand gestures using our advanced talking photo AI.
Public avatar
Choose from our diverse library of high-quality, pre-made AI avatars. Instantly generate professional, engaging videos for your business, training courses, or social media without ever needing to set up a camera, lighting, or studio yourself.
Digital Twin
Film a short video of yourself to generate a highly realistic digital clone that looks, moves, and sounds just like you. Scale your personal brand and content creation seamlessly so you never have to record in front of a camera again.
AI video translator for any language
Speak 175+ languages and dialects with a click. Upload a video and HeyGen's AI video translator will translate into another language with natural lip-sync and subtitles that maintain the voice, tone, and pacing of the original speaker. No need to re-record, hire voice actors, or manually sync audio. Just speed, accuracy, and content consistency across any market, in any language.
175+ languages & dialects
Culturally accurate translations that preserve tone, delivery and personality.
Auto-translate videos
Upload videos or use our API to instantly localise AI videos for global audiences at scale.
Voice cloning and lip-sync
Keep your voice consistent across languages with voice cloning and AI lip-syncing.
Create and edit AI videos effortlessly with AI Studio
Creating an AI video should be as simple as writing a document; AI Studio, our text-based video editor, keeps everything streamlined from the first draft to the final video. It is built for a human-first storytelling experience, so you never have to compromise between speed, quality, and authenticity.
User-friendly interface lets you direct, refine, and personalise AI videos with ease, from beginners to experienced creators to enterprises.
Featured customer story
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning Media Designer at Miro
10x
increase in video production speed
5x
increase in video creation
Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video makers.
Learning & development
Create tailored training experiences from compliance to employee development and ongoing upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale quite effective learning without sacrificing quality or speed.
Marketing
Produce professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into engaging, on-brand video content at any time, without exceeding your budget.
Sales
Deliver personalised outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. HeyGen help reps stand out in crowded inboxes, accelerate deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.
Use the HeyGen API to seamlessly integrate AI video generation into your workflows
Pay-as-you-go API to generate videos using the Video Agent, translate videos with Video Translation, create speech with Text-to-Speech models, and speed up your workflow by creating avatars, generating videos via the Studio API, and building templates
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
FAQs
What are AI video generators?
AI video generators are AI-powered tools that generate videos from a text prompt, text and images, or scripts. These AI tools act like a smart video editor, turning prompts into polished, impactful, and realistic AI videos or video clips without needing advanced video editing skills.
What is the best AI video generator?
HeyGen are a leading online AI video generator built for professionals and marketers who want a straightforward, efficient way to create content. It allows you to produce engaging marketing videos using ready-made templates or text prompts, making it easy to generate videos in any format for social media or business needs.
How do you create an AI video of yourself?
Upload a short clip or reference image, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform will generate a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can animate, adjust the format, and make explainer videos or social clips with AI-powered editing tools.
Is HeyGen a free AI video generator?
Yes. HeyGen offer a free plan that supports text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced AI-powered video creation, video editor options, and support for multiple formats, depending on the AI product and model you choose.
What types of input can I use to create AI videos in HeyGen?
You can generate AI videos using text and images, stock images, or audio. HeyGen can transform text into explainer videos with templates that make it straightforward to create and publish quite effective content in multiple formats and styles.
Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?
Yes, you can convert audio to video with HeyGen.
Upload your audio and HeyGen’s AI-powered system will generate videos automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic AI avatars and video clips, ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content that need visual context.
Can I use text to video for business presentations on HeyGen?
Yes. With HeyGen’s text-to-video feature, you can create engaging explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. The AI image generator and video templates help you create and publish videos straightaway in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.
Can AI videos replace traditional video production?
Yes. AI videos made with HeyGen can readily replace traditional production for most business, marketing, and training needs.
You can animate scenes, add motion, and generate a video that looks polished. It helps creators publish videos more quickly, keeping all edits within one video workflow that is simple, scalable, and cost-effective.
How can I create AI videos without any editing experience?
You can create AI videos without any video editing skills using HeyGen’s simple interface. Upload text and images, choose a video template, and let the AI build your AI-powered video automatically. Its ease of use helps anyone make quite effective videos quickly.
How do I create AI videos using HeyGen?
To make an AI video in HeyGen, pick an avatar, paste in what you want it to say (or upload a deck), and choose a voice and language. Then tweak the visuals and branding to match your style, hit generate, and export the finished video.
Can I create AI videos using a reference image with HeyGen?
Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and generate AI videos that look natural. You can use the AI to animate avatars or adjust expressions, creating personalised explainer videos or branded clips with realistic AI motion and audio sync.
What types of videos can I create with the AI Video Generator?
HeyGen’s AI Video Generator lets you create explainer videos, marketing and sales promos, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalised outreach videos, and social media clips, using realistic AI avatars, natural AI voices, and multilingual translation to produce videos quickly at scale.
How long does it take to generate an AI video?
HeyGen are really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still typically finishes in just a few minutes.
Can I create AI videos for TikTok or social media using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen’s online AI video generator lets you create AI videos without editing experience. Choose a video template, add AI voiceovers, and customise your video for engaging marketing videos on TikTok or other platforms. It’s easy to create and publish content straightaway.
Are HeyGen’s AI video generator and practices secure and ethical?
Yes. HeyGen keep your data safe and create avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, allowing you to publish content for marketing or training with confidence, knowing your materials are produced ethically and securely.
Start creating videos with AI
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