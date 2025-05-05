Become a HeyGen Partner
Join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme and earn 35% recurring commission for 3 months on every new customer you refer:
• 35% commission on Creator & Team plans
• 30-day last-click window
• Unlimited earnings
• Monthly pay-outs
How It Works
1. Apply
Submit a quick application to join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme.
2. Share
Promote HeyGen using your referral link in YouTube videos, social video content, blog posts, newsletters, or communities.
3. Earn
Earn 35% commission for the first 3 months whenever someone signs up through your link for a new Creator or Teams subscription.
The minimum payout amount is $30, paid via PayPal.
How Much Could You Earn?
$300+
10 Customers Referred
$1,500+
50 Customers Referred
$3,000+
100 Customers Referred
Why Affiliates Enjoy Promoting HeyGen
Explosive category
Simple Product to Explain
Broad Audience Fit
Start earning with HeyGen
Join creators and affiliates promoting one of the fastest-growing AI video platforms.
Have questions? We have answers
How much can I earn?
There are no earning caps. Your earnings increase in line with the number of users you refer.
When do payouts take place?
Commissions become eligible after 60 days, then are paid in the next monthly payout cycle.
How do I get paid?
Commissions go through a 60-day verification period to account for refunds, chargebacks and subscription validation.
Once verified, commissions are included in the next monthly payout, which is issued within the first five working days of each month.
Commissions are calculated based on actual payments received by HeyGen.
The minimum payout threshold is $30, and payouts are made via PayPal only.
What is the commission structure?
Affiliates earn 35% commission for the first 3 months of each new paid subscription they refer.
What is the attribution window?
HeyGen use 30-day last-click, meaning the most recent referral link clicked before signup receives credit.
What are the Terms and Conditions?
Affiliates may not run search ads or use their own affiliate links to purchase. Full affiliate terms can be found here. If you have any questions about the programme or need clarification on the rules, reach out to our affiliate support team at [email protected]
HeyGen Brand Kits - Logo
The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format—such as in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays—where the full logo still needs to be clearly visible.
The fastest-growing product on G2
From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most: