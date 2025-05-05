Become a HeyGen Partner

Join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme and earn 35% recurring commission for 3 months on every new customer you refer:

• 35% commission on Creator & Team plans
• 30-day last-click window
• Unlimited earnings
• Monthly pay-outs

Start earning
125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How It Works

1. Apply

Submit a quick application to join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme.

Apply now

2. Share

Promote HeyGen using your referral link in YouTube videos, social video content, blog posts, newsletters, or communities.

3. Earn

Earn 35% commission for the first 3 months whenever someone signs up through your link for a new Creator or Teams subscription.

The minimum payout amount is $30, paid via PayPal.

How Much Could You Earn?

$300+

10 Customers Referred

$1,500+

50 Customers Referred

$3,000+

100 Customers Referred

Why Affiliates Enjoy Promoting HeyGen

Explosive category

Explosive category
AI video is one of the fastest growing creator tool categories. Businesses, marketers, and creators all need video content. Used by a community of over 30 million users and 85% of the Fortune 100, HeyGen make it easy to create and share videos seamlessly.

Simple Product to Explain

Simple Product to Explain
HeyGen are an AI video platform that help people turn ideas into professional video in minutes. We enable video creation from scripts, images, and presentations, or through Video Agent, an AI-powered chat interface that guides users from idea to finished video.

Broad Audience Fit

Broad Audience Fit
HeyGen resonate with a wide range of creators and professionals, including AI and tech creators, marketing educators, YouTubers, TikTok creators, agencies, consultants, course creators, and L&D teams.
icon
icon
icon
icon
icon

Start earning with HeyGen

Join creators and affiliates promoting one of the fastest-growing AI video platforms.

Apply to the HeyGen Affiliate Programme
icon
icon
icon
icon

Have questions? We have answers

How much can I earn?

There are no earning caps. Your earnings increase in line with the number of users you refer.

When do payouts take place?

Commissions become eligible after 60 days, then are paid in the next monthly payout cycle.

How do I get paid?

Commissions go through a 60-day verification period to account for refunds, chargebacks and subscription validation.

Once verified, commissions are included in the next monthly payout, which is issued within the first five working days of each month.

Commissions are calculated based on actual payments received by HeyGen.

The minimum payout threshold is $30, and payouts are made via PayPal only.

What is the commission structure?

Affiliates earn 35% commission for the first 3 months of each new paid subscription they refer.

What is the attribution window?

HeyGen use 30-day last-click, meaning the most recent referral link clicked before signup receives credit.

What are the Terms and Conditions?

Affiliates may not run search ads or use their own affiliate links to purchase. Full affiliate terms can be found here. If you have any questions about the programme or need clarification on the rules, reach out to our affiliate support team at [email protected]

HeyGen Brand Kits - Logo

The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format—such as in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays—where the full logo still needs to be clearly visible.

Download SVG logos
Heygen
Heygen
Heygen
Heygen

The fastest-growing product on G2

From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
G2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badge