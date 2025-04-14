Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video from text more quickly than you might expect. No camera, video editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, or share it straightaway.
Scale Professional Video Production with Text to Video, No Camera Required
Turn text into engaging video content at speed. Simply input your script, select a lifelike avatar (or your own digital twin), and generate studio-quality AI voice-overs in multiple languages.
Eliminate the friction of filming, actors, and expensive reshoots. Whether used as an all-in-one tool to convert text to video or to generate A-roll for your favourite editor.
Create Full Videos from a Single Prompt. No video editing experience required. Simply paste your idea or topic, type a prompt, and the Video Agent acts as your personal director, scripting, storyboarding, and animating a complete video in minutes.
Automate Scene Creation & B-Roll. Transform blog posts, PDFs, or URLs into engaging text to video narratives instantly. The ai turns your text into scenes, selects relevant B-roll and layouts, and syncs the avatar, getting you 80% of the way to a finished product in one click.
AI-Curated Visuals & Dynamic Storytelling. Move beyond static video templates. The Video Agent intelligently selects stock footage, generates AI images, and creates infographics tailored to your specific script, ensuring every short clip feels distinctive and visually relevant to your message.
Your always-on production assistant. Produce high-volume social media shorts, marketing assets, and training videos at a fraction of the cost. Scale your output from one video a week to publishing every day without hiring a production crew or spending hours in an editor.
How to Get the Best Results with Text-to-Video AI
To get the most out of HeyGen, combine the speed of the Video Agent with the precision of AI Studio. Use the AI to generate your 'first draft' (scenes, B-roll, and script), then refine the output for a professional finish.
Skip the blank page. Use the Video Agent to instantly turn a simple prompt or URL into a complete draft with an auto-generated script and B-roll, getting you 80% of the way there.
Choose a stock Avatar or use your own Digital Twin to establish authority. Pair them with a realistic voice from the library, or upload your own audio for a truly authentic delivery.
Open your draft in AI Studio for granular control. Swap generic B-roll for your own brand assets, adjust script pacing, and polish the layout until it perfectly matches your vision.
Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final video into 175+ languages while perfectly preserving your avatar's original voice tone and lip-sync.
Turn Scripts into Pro Videos using Text to Video
HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the production process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. No camera or crew required.
Ultra-Realistic AI Voice & Translation
Generate voiceovers that capture emotional nuance, or clone your own voice for authentic narration. Automatically translate and dub content into 175+ languages to reach global markets without re-recording.
Consistent Content at Scale
Maintain brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Save bespoke avatars and ready-made templates to generate daily social media content, training modules, or personalised outreach messages in minutes, not days.
Generate B-Roll & Visuals
Stop searching for stock footage. The AI analyzes your text to automatically generate or select relevant B-roll, images, and animations that match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.
Multi-Platform Export (4K)
Export videos in MP4 up to 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximise reach across all channels.
Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-video AI platform.
Create viral short clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn product descriptions into video ads and generate dozens of personalized variations from a single script. The free text to video ai tool built for modern marketers.
Paste your script or internal guide, choose a professional avatar, and create training videos with consistent tone across every module. Localize content into multiple languages for global teams and edit updates without reshooting.
Convert text to video for tutorials, explainers, and social media content. Export in the right format for every platform, use voice cloning to keep your signature sound, and animate scenes with AI-generated visuals.
Transform static product descriptions into dynamic video shorts. Generate video from text listings, showcase features with AI avatars, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No video editing experience needed.
Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos from existing lesson plans. Select an avatar, create polished explainer content for any LMS platform, and scale creating videos without ever stepping in front of a camera. This text-to-video ai tool is built for educators.
Clone your voice and avatar, input your script with prospect details, and generate high-quality outreach clips at scale. A single prompt can produce dozens of customizable videos, helping sales teams streamline prospecting and close deals faster.
How to Convert Text to Video
Use your words to bring your text to life and let the ai text to video generator turn your content into a stunning, professional result.
Start by entering your text or uploading a document. The AI organises your ideas into scenes.
Select from diverse, lifelike avatars or create your own Digital Twin. Pick an ai voice that matches your tone and brand, or clone your voice using voice cloning for authentic delivery.
Add images, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, edit each scene, and use the customizable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills.
Export your mp4 and share it instantly across your website, social platforms, or learning systems. Choose vertical for TikTok or Instagram reels, or landscape for YouTube.
HeyGen are an AI video generator and text-to-video AI tool that allow users to create videos from text using AI technology. They are powered by generative AI and advanced AI models that deliver professional results.
No. The platform is built so anyone can create videos. The AI handles timing, pacing, visuals, and rendering. If you prefer more control, you can edit scenes manually in AI Studio.
Yes. You can upload your voice for AI voice cloning or create a custom avatar for a branded or personal presence.
Most videos are ready in a few minutes depending on length and customization.
HeyGen is the best free text-to-video AI generator because it turns any script into a polished video in minutes, and the platform handles voice, visuals, and editing automatically. You get high-quality results without cameras or editing skills required.
Yes. You can generate content in over 175 languages and translate existing videos straightaway.
Yes. You can use your videos for marketing, training, social media, advertising, and client projects.
Yes. HeyGen enables you to create professional-quality AI-generated videos directly from text. Whether you're producing training materials, marketing content, or explainer videos, HeyGen's AI ensures smooth production and polished results every time.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes creating training videos and video content straightforward. Simply describe your idea with a prompt, choose your avatar, and let the AI do the rest.
Yes. Export options include HD (1080p) and 4K resolution, ensuring your videos are suitable for professional and public use across platforms.
Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio to video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.
You can export MP4 in HD or 4K and choose vertical, square, or landscape layouts.
HeyGen prioritises security, ensuring that avatars and generated content comply with ethical guidelines. Transparency, user consent, and responsible AI development are key factors in maintaining ethical AI video generation.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.