Create an AI talking photo online

Talking photo AI lets you create realistic AI talking photos that speak over 175 languages and dialects. Instantly generate unlimited AI photo avatars of yourself for LinkedIn headshots, holiday content, travel scenes, or even fantasy worlds, all in one click.

  • No credit card
  • AI Voice Clone
  • 175+ languages and dialects
125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Introducing talking photo AI

Create an AI talking photo avatar that works as hard as you do. Take your photo and reimagine yourself in any scenario. HeyGen’s AI photo avatars fit your vision, whether it’s in a professional office, a luxury holiday, or a creative fantasy world. With natural motion, lifelike gestures, and bespoke styles, your avatar becomes the industry leader.

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Generate AI photo avatars with prompts

Use text-based instructions to define your AI photo avatar’s look. This realistic avatar creator crafts images tailored to your needs, whether it’s a corporate headshot, a casual portrait, or a cinematic composition. Discussing ethical aspects of personalisation and how we balance privacy in our creations, our offerings are quite distinctive.

Generate AI photo avatars with prompts
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Create new looks for your AI avatar

Take your AI avatar character further by generating fresh appearances. Change clothing, adjust expressions, or shift backgrounds to match any theme or occasion with our avatar creator app.

Create new looks for your AI avatar
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Style for every story with preset look packs

Speed up customisation with look packs. Instantly apply professional, lifestyle, holiday, or fantasy styles to your AI photo avatar with a single click. Explore our enhanced avatar generator from photo options that make creating your photo avatar easy.

Style for every story with preset look packs

Features and benefits of talking photo AI

HeyGen’s talking photo AI gives you complete control to create realistic avatars from any image. Whether you want to experiment with different looks, generate avatars using prompts, or customise styles in one click, our platform makes it easy to produce expressive, animated AI avatars that adapt to any scene, theme, or audience.

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Transform a single image into a complete video with natural voice sync, expressive facial dynamics, and authentic hand gestures.

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Effortless customisation in one click

Forget fiddling with details. With one click, your photo avatar transforms into the ideal look for any scene, purpose, or mood. You can instantly swap between styles or settings to keep your content fresh and aligned with your creative goals.

Generate talking photo

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Generating video

Upload photo

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Enter script

Type your script here...

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Generate AI avatars with prompts

Describe your desired scene, outfit, or pose with simple text prompts. HeyGen's AI changes your photo into realistic AI images of yourself effortlessly. You can choose any set-up, whether it's business, casual, themed, or more. Discover the value of computer vision in avatar transformation.

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Realistic motions and expressions

Bring your talking photo AI to life with natural blinks, eye movement, and nuanced micro-expressions. HeyGen capture pauses and emphasis so delivery feels human, not robotic. Add emotion presets or fine-tune intensity to match the tone of your script across languages, scenes, and styles.

Turn photos into vibrant animated AI avatars

Convert a static image into a dynamic AI-generated avatar with motion and voice. Engage your audience with an AI-powered video that feels natural and expressive, creating a quite impactful photo avatar experience.

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Talking photo avatar

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Generate talking video
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Start with your avatar

Upload a photo for the best accuracy, or skip it and let your imagination take over by generating an avatar from picture ideas.

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Generate with text prompts

When your imagination outpaces the presets, use text prompts to craft something uniquely yours. Describe the outfit, environment, or atmosphere you’re dreaming up, and HeyGen will manage the rest as your AI avatar creator, blending realism and personalisation.

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Browse look collections

Tap into a curated library of preset styles, from bold business attire to mythical adventurers. Look packs give you instant access to polished looks tailored to specific themes and occasions, enhancing your avatar from picture transformations.

Create your talking photo AI in 4 simple steps

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements whilst enhancing user engagement.

Step 1: Upload your photo

Got a clear photo? Perfect. Simply upload it and, for best results, add a few more shots of yourself. This helps our AI learn and capture every detail of your digital twin.

Step 1: Upload your photo

Step 2: Generate AI photos with prompts

Type in a few words to describe your vision, and watch it come to life. From polished headshots to imaginative scenarios, your avatar is ready to match your vibe through our AI avatar maker.

Step 2: Generate AI photos with prompts

Step 3: Add movement and voice

Bring your avatar to life with natural movements and flawless lip-sync. Whether it’s a subtle nod or a bold statement, it’ll look and sound just like you, unlocking the full potential of your AI avatar creator.

Step 3: Add movement and voice

Step 4: Create and share

HeyGen’s AI learns your facial expressions, gestures, and unique features to create a highly realistic digital version of you. Download or share it everywhere on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or wherever you want to stand out with your new avatar.

Step 4: Create and share
Trivago save 50% on post-production time
Trivago have leveraged HeyGen to localise their TV adverts across 30 markets, halving post-production time and saving 3–4 months per campaign.

Photos that talk back

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements whilst enhancing user engagement.

Get started for free
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Have questions? We have answers for you

What is a Talking Photo AI?

Talking Photo AI is a digital representation using AI to create a realistic image or video of a person. It brings your photo to life by making it talk, move, and show emotion, making it well suited for content creation, virtual communication, or simply having fun.

How can I create an AI talking photo avatar with HeyGen?

Upload your photo, use text prompts to describe your vision, and HeyGen will generate a realistic AI avatar for you.

What types of avatars can I generate using HeyGen?

HeyGen enable users to create photo avatars, video avatars, and interactive avatars for various scenarios and platforms. You can explore distinctive features by getting started for free here.

Is it possible to animate my AI-generated avatar?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to add motion and voice to your avatar, making it dynamic and lifelike. Find out more about these features here.

Can I customise the appearance of my AI avatar?

With HeyGen, you can change clothing, expressions, and backgrounds using text prompts and Look Packs, offering you a tailored experience here.

What are Look Packs in HeyGen, and how do they work?

Look Packs provide instant customisation with predefined styles such as professional, lifestyle, and fantasy looks. Explore how they can enhance your avatars here.

What are AI Avatars used for?

AI avatars are used for creating videos, social media profile pictures, and branding purposes. Find out how you can start here.

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