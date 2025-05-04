Increase Video Volume

Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, raise the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound straightaway. No editing software or experience required.
Struggling with low audio in your videos?
HeyGen boosts your video’s audio evenly and prevents distortion, giving you a clean, balanced result. You don’t need editing experience or complicated tools. Just upload your video, adjust the volume slider, and preview your changes. The tool works online, supports multiple formats, and preserves your original video quality.
• Works in your browser with no installation
• Beginner-friendly and fast
• Boosts sound without lowering video quality
• Helps fix quiet voice recordings
• Supports MP4, MOV, and WebM
• Ready for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more
Best practices for increasing video volume
Get the clearest sound possible with a few quick tips:
• Start with a moderate boost to avoid distortion
• Use the preview to check loudness before downloading
• Lower background noise if the original audio is very quiet
• Test your video through headphones and speakers
• Keep dialogue balanced with background music or effects
Want to fine-tune your video length before boosting audio? Try our Online Video Trimmer to cut unwanted sections and achieve better volume results.
Enhance Your Content with Improved Audio
Better audio instantly improves how your content feels. Louder, cleaner sound keeps viewers engaged and helps your message land. Whether you're creating tutorials, marketing videos, or short social clips, enhanced audio makes your video more effective. With HeyGen, you can upgrade your sound in seconds, without learning editing software.
Enhance Your Video Audio with Custom AI Voice in 4 Simple Steps
Enhancing your video’s sound is quick and beginner-friendly with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, boost the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:
Upload any MP4, MOV, or WebM file.
Raise the audio using the built-in slider.
Listen to your improved sound before exporting.
Save and share your enhanced video anywhere
The tool increases your video's audio levels and improves clarity without affecting visual quality. It enhances quiet recordings so your content is easier to hear on any device.
Not if adjustments are made gradually. The built-in preview lets you test loudness before exporting, helping you find the right balance without distortion.
Yes. The volume booster works entirely online, with no software downloads or editing experience needed. Just upload your video, adjust the slider, and export straightaway.
Yes. You can enhance your video's audio for free with the basic version. To create more polished content from scratch, try the AI Video Script Generator.
The tool supports MP4, MOV, and WebM files. Your original video quality is preserved whilst only the audio is enhanced.
Absolutely. If you need to trim unnecessary sections or tidy up your clip first, use the Online Video Trimmer for smoother results.
No account is required to use the tool, but creating one unlocks more features and quicker workflow options. You can sign up at any time via HeyGen Signup
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