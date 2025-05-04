Increase Volume of Video

Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, raise the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound straightaway. No editing software or experience required.

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125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Increase Video Volume

Struggling with low audio in your videos?

HeyGen boosts your video’s audio evenly and prevents distortion, giving you a clean, balanced result. You don’t need editing experience or complicated tools. Just upload your video, adjust the volume slider, and preview your changes. The tool works online, supports multiple formats, and preserves your original video quality.

• Works in your browser with no installation
• Beginner-friendly and fast
• Boosts sound without lowering video quality
• Helps fix quiet voice recordings
• Supports MP4, MOV, and WebM
• Ready for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more

Get Started For Free →
A smiling man with a microphone, overlaid with a volume slider showing 50% and a cartoon hand icon adjusting it.
Increase Video Volume

Best practices for increasing video volume

Get the clearest sound possible with a few quick tips:

• Start with a moderate boost to avoid distortion
• Use the preview to check loudness before downloading
• Lower background noise if the original audio is very quiet
• Test your video through headphones and speakers
• Keep dialogue balanced with background music or effects

Want to fine-tune your video length before boosting audio? Try our Online Video Trimmer to cut unwanted sections and achieve better volume results.

Get started for free →
A digital interface for editing voice and audio settings, featuring controls for voice selection, speed, volume, fade in/out, and a background music track.
Increase Video Volume

Enhance Your Content with Improved Audio

Better audio instantly improves how your content feels. Louder, cleaner sound keeps viewers engaged and helps your message land. Whether you're creating tutorials, marketing videos, or short social clips, enhanced audio makes your video more effective. With HeyGen, you can upgrade your sound in seconds, without learning editing software.

Get Started For Free →
A smiling woman in a digital interface with a custom voice playback option and a volume slider set to 82%.
How it works

Enhance Your Video Audio with Custom AI Voice in 4 Simple Steps

Enhancing your video’s sound is quick and beginner-friendly with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, boost the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1

Upload your video

Upload any MP4, MOV, or WebM file.

Step 2

Adjust the volume level

Raise the audio using the built-in slider.

Step 3

Preview your video

Listen to your improved sound before exporting.

Step 4

Download your louder video

Save and share your enhanced video anywhere

Increase Volume of Video FAQs

What does the video volume booster do?

The tool increases your video's audio levels and improves clarity without affecting visual quality. It enhances quiet recordings so your content is easier to hear on any device.

Will boosting the audio distort the sound quality?

Not if adjustments are made gradually. The built-in preview lets you test loudness before exporting, helping you find the right balance without distortion.

Can I use the tool directly in my browser?

Yes. The volume booster works entirely online, with no software downloads or editing experience needed. Just upload your video, adjust the slider, and export straightaway.

Is the volume booster free to use?

Yes. You can enhance your video's audio for free with the basic version. To create more polished content from scratch, try the AI Video Script Generator.

Which video formats are supported?

The tool supports MP4, MOV, and WebM files. Your original video quality is preserved whilst only the audio is enhanced.

Can I prepare my video before enhancing the audio?

Absolutely. If you need to trim unnecessary sections or tidy up your clip first, use the Online Video Trimmer for smoother results.

Do I need an account to start increasing video volume?

No account is required to use the tool, but creating one unlocks more features and quicker workflow options. You can sign up at any time via HeyGen Signup

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