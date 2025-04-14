Create impressive videos in minutes using HeyGen’s library of more than 700 AI video templates. Each template gives you a fast way to produce high-quality, scroll-stopping content without any editing experience. More than 85,000 creators and teams already trust HeyGen to simplify and speed up their video creation process.
Achieve Flawless Audio to Video Synchronisation
Want your videos to look natural, with voices and lip movement in sync, without spending hours in an editor? HeyGen’s AI-powered lip sync aligns speech with mouth movement automatically, whether you are using AI avatars or real footage.
You can start from any AI video template, add your script or audio, choose a voice and let HeyGen handle the timing for you. It works across multiple languages so you can create localised versions of the same video without recording again. This helps creators, trainers and marketing teams produce polished videos that feel authentic and easy to watch
Best Practices for AI Lip-Syncing
Getting smooth and natural lip syncing starts with a few simple steps. These guidelines help you get the best results when creating videos with AI avatars or syncing audio to real footage.
• Choose a Quality Voice: Pick a clear, natural-sounding AI voice that matches your message. The platform offers more than 300 voices across 175 languages.
• Use Clean Audio: If you upload your own audio, choose a noise-free recording. Clean audio helps the AI produce more accurate mouth movement.
• Match Tone and Expression: Choose an avatar with expressions that fit your script. This creates more believable videos and keeps viewers engaged.
• Translate and Sync in One Step: Use the built-in AI translation when you need multilingual lip sync. The system adapts timing and mouth shapes for each language automatically.
Engage Your Audience with Realistic AI Lip-Sync
Realistic lip sync makes your videos easier to watch and helps your message feel more authentic. Instead of adjusting frames manually, the AI aligns every word with accurate mouth movement in seconds. This works for bespoke avatars or real footage, giving you a quick way to produce clear, polished content.
If you're creating training videos, marketing clips, explainers or multilingual videos, the AI handles all timing and expressions for you. With integrations like Zapier, you can automate the process across multiple projects and keep your workflow running smoothly.
If you need help writing your script, try the HeyGen AI Video Script Generator to create ready-to-use scripts in seconds.
Create Perfectly Synced Videos in 4 Simple Steps
Bring your videos to life with accurate, multilingual lip sync. Follow these steps to turn any script or audio into a finished video.
Start by writing your script or uploading clear audio. Use text to speech, recorded audio or translated text, depending on your project.
Choose from a wide range of AI avatars or use your own footage. Each one is designed to match natural expressions and clear mouth movements.
Choose from more than 300 voices in 175 languages. Match tone and style or upload real video for AI syncing.
The AI synchronises lips, voice and expressions automatically. Export your finished video in seconds and share it anywhere.
HeyGen’s AI Video Templates are prebuilt layouts designed to help you create polished videos in minutes without manual editing. Each template includes ready-made scenes, transitions, and pacing so you can focus on your message instead of building everything from scratch. Explore templates here: AI Video Templates
Yes. You can change text, upload images, replace clips, adjust colours, and add your logo to match your brand identity. Every template is fully customisable, making it easy to create consistent, on-brand videos for marketing, training, and social content.
Yes. You can add HeyGen’s AI avatars to any template and use precise AI lip sync for natural speech delivery. Avatars support multiple languages, making it easy to create localised or multilingual versions of the same video without re-recording anything.
No experience is needed. The editor is drag-and-drop and works directly in your browser, so beginners and teams can create high-quality videos quickly. AI tools handle timing, scene structure, and layout adjustments automatically.
Yes. You can start with text, upload audio, or add images and clips. The AI adapts your media to the chosen template and aligns visuals, pacing, and voice to create a professional result. For scriptwriting help, try the AI Video Script Generator.
You can produce social media videos, explainers, UGC-style adverts, corporate presentations, real estate walkthroughs, tutorials, and marketing content. With over 700 templates, you can build videos for nearly any niche, audience, or platform.
You can export your finished video in HD or 4K depending on your plan. Videos download in MP4 format for easy sharing on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or business platforms. For resizing across platforms, use the Repurpose Video Tool.
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