AI Video Templates

Want your videos to look natural, with voices and lip movement in sync, without spending hours in an editor? HeyGen’s AI-powered lip sync aligns speech with mouth movement automatically, whether you are using AI avatars or real footage.

You can start from any AI video template, add your script or audio, choose a voice and let HeyGen handle the timing for you. It works across multiple languages so you can create localised versions of the same video without recording again. This helps creators, trainers and marketing teams produce polished videos that feel authentic and easy to watch