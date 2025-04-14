Skip the filming and lengthy edits. HeyGen let you turn any script into a high-quality YouTube video using AI avatars, natural voices, and ready-made templates. You can create full videos or Shorts in minutes, without a camera or editing software. It’s quick, straightforward, and designed to help you publish more content with less effort
AI-Generated YouTube Videos, Made Straightforward
Building a YouTube channel does not have to take hours. With HeyGen, you can turn a script or blog post into a polished video in just a few clicks. Choose a talking avatar or stay faceless; HeyGen adds subtitles, branding and a voiceover automatically.
It works for long-form videos, tutorials, product reviews, and YouTube Shorts. You get clean, consistent videos that are ready to upload straightaway.
Best Practices for Creating AI YouTube Videos
To get the most out of HeyGen’s YouTube video generator, follow these straightforward tips:
• Start with a short intro to hook viewers quickly.
• Use the right format: 16:9 for full videos, 9:16 for Shorts.
• Add keyword-rich titles, descriptions, and subtitles to improve visibility.
• Pick avatars and voices that match your niche and style.
• Repurpose blog posts, outlines, or transcripts to create videos more quickly.
Reach and Grow on YouTube with AI Video Tools
HeyGen help creators and marketers scale their YouTube presence with AI-powered videos. No editing software, no camera crew, just fast, polished content ready to upload.
Compared with tools like Pictory, Lumen5, or Vidyo.ai, HeyGen offers distinctive advantages such as:
Create explainers, Shorts, intros, reviews, tutorials, and more, all from text.
How to Use HeyGen’s AI YouTube Video Generator
Turn ideas into YouTube-ready videos using avatars, voiceovers and templates.
Use your script, article, outline, or transcript. HeyGen can turn any text into a video.
Choose from more than 300 avatars and voices. No filming, actors, or recording required.
Add subtitles, backgrounds, animations and transitions to match your channel.
Render your video in minutes and export it as an MP4. Upload directly to YouTube, without a watermark.
This tool turns any script, outline, or article into a complete YouTube video using AI avatars, natural voices, and ready-made templates. You can create talking-head or faceless videos in minutes with no filming or editing required. Try it here: AI YouTube Video Generator
Yes. You can choose faceless layouts designed for automated channels, listicles, tutorials, and viral narration videos. The editor works completely online, making it ideal for creators who prefer not to appear on camera.
Yes. You can export videos in a 9:16 vertical layout optimised for YouTube Shorts. For short-form videos across multiple platforms, you can also use the AI TikTok Video Generator for fast vertical content.
You can upload logos, apply brand colours, insert intros and outros, and customise templates to match your channel style. Every video supports subtitles, transitions, and animations for a high-quality, on-brand look.
You can generate explainers, reviews, tutorials, listicles, product breakdowns, news updates, channel intros, and full long-form videos. It is also ideal for repurposing blogs or scripts into ready-to-publish YouTube content.
Yes. You can use templates for reviews, listicles, tutorials, news updates, explainers, and YouTube Shorts to save time.
No experience is needed. The tool runs in your browser and builds your video automatically from your script. If you need help writing scripts, you can use the AI Video Script Generator before creating your video.
Yes. HeyGen offer over 300 avatars with natural expressions and more than 175 voices. They work well for educational videos, marketing content, commentary, business topics, and faceless channels that want a human-like presenter.
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