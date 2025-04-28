AI Reel Generator for Viral Short-Form Videos

Turn ideas, scripts, links, or tracks into polished social reels with HeyGen’s AI reel generator. Produce audio-reactive edits, captions, platform presets, and localised variants automatically – no cameras, no editors, just ready-to-publish short-form video.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Trend-led social clips

Trend-led social clips

Capture trends fast. Paste a prompt or upload a clip and generate vertical reels that match trending formats, maximizing reach and engagement with minimal turnaround.

Product and commerce reels

Product and commerce reels

Turn product pages or catalog links into shoppable short videos. HeyGen pulls product imagery, creates highlight scenes, and outputs multiple ad variants for testing.

Music promos and lyric drops

Music promos and lyric drops

Create audio-reactive lyric reels by uploading tracks and lines with our AI tool. The engine times captions and visuals to phrasing and beat so lyric drops feel cinematic and shareable.

Educational micro-content

Educational micro-content

Convert lesson scripts, tips, and how-tos into short, captioned reels for faster learner engagement. Localize content via the video translator for global courses and L&D programs.

Creator repurposing and batch outputs

Creator repurposing and batch outputs

Transform long-form videos, live streams, or podcasts into dozens of short reels automatically using our free AI reel generator. Batch generation and API workflows let creators publish consistent content quickly with the help of our free AI reels maker.

Event highlights and performance cycles

Event highlights and performance cycles

Generate concert visuals, DJ loops, or festival promos that match live energy. Export performance-ready loops in high quality for LED screens and VJ setups.

Why HeyGen are the Leading AI Reel Generator

HeyGen combine advanced AI video generation, audio analysis, and template-driven workflows to produce attention-grabbing reels in minutes. Creators and teams get consistent quality, quick iteration, and built-in localisation so every campaign performs globally.

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Quick reel creation

Generate polished reels in minutes from a single prompt, script, or link using the free AI reel generator. HeyGen automate scene selection, pacing, and captions so creators move from idea to publish-ready content much more quickly.

Designed for creative control

Pick visual styles, adjust motion and colour, swap footage, or fine-tune captions and timing. HeyGen give you high-level control without requiring complex editing software or timelines.

Scale across platforms and languages

Export platform-optimised versions for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or paid social using our reel maker. Translate scripts with the video translator and maintain accurate lip sync and caption timing for global reach using our AI tool.

AI-powered script-to-reel production

HeyGen parses your script, prompt, or linked page and generates an editable storyboard of scenes that match tone and intent, allowing you to customise your content. The AI video generator chooses footage, camera motion, and timing to build a coherent reel that follows your narrative whilst preserving your original words.

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script to video

Audio-reactive visuals and beat-driven editing

Upload a track and HeyGen analyses tempo, beat, and energy to drive edits, transitions, and visual effects. Create reels that pulse with your music, highlight drops, and match phrasing for more engaging short-form content.

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Audio reactive visuals

Smart captions, voiceovers, and localisation

Automatically generate captions and voiceovers for your reel. The system supports voice cloning and multilingual narration, and the video translator recreates delivery in other languages so localised reels feel natural and timely.

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Voice cloning

Fast customisation and remixing tools

Swap AI-chosen b-roll with your footage, change styles, or apply fine-tune adjustments with simple prompts. Integrate image to video or face swap for character-driven reels and use lip sync for tighter performance alignment.

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motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative image-to-video platforms on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Reel Generator

Create reels from idea to publication-ready file in four clear steps.

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Step 1

Paste a prompt, link, or upload audio

Enter your concept, drop a product URL, paste a script, or upload a track to create reels effortlessly. HeyGen analyses content, metadata, and audio to prepare a storyboard for your reel, acting as a quite effective video editor.

Step 2

Choose a style and platform format

Choose visual presets or a bespoke look, then pick vertical, square, or horizontal aspect ratios optimised for TikTok, Instagram, or Shorts. HeyGen readies platform-specific cuts automatically.

Step 3

Refine visuals and timing

Edit scenes, swap footage, adjust pacing, and set caption styles. Use simple prompts or the fine tune controls to change motion, colour, or emphasis without complex timelines.

Step 4

Generate and publish

Render the final reel in MP4 and export optimised versions for each platform. Use batch mode or the API to produce multiple variants and localised copies with the video translator.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI reel generator and how does it help creators?

An AI reel generator uses AI video generation to turn ideas, scripts, links, or audio into short-form videos. HeyGen automates editing, captions, and platform presets so creators produce more reels more quickly, test variations, and maintain a consistent visual identity without hiring editors.

How do I make my reels audio-reactive with HeyGen?

Upload your track or link your audio and HeyGen analyses tempo, beat, and sections to drive cuts, transitions, and visual intensity. You can emphasise drops, align captions to phrasing, or map stems to effects for advanced audio-reactive visuals in your reels with AI.

Can I convert a product URL or blog post into a reel?

Yes. Paste a URL and HeyGen, the free AI reels maker, extracts images, copy, and key sections to generate a short-form storyboard. The AI reel generator sequences scenes, adds captions, and produces a social-ready video you can refine and export.

Do HeyGen support captions and accessibility features?

Absolutely, our video editor is designed to streamline your creative process. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and subtitle styles designed for mobile viewing. You can edit timing, style, and language, and the system will export subtitle files or burnt-in captions as needed.

Can I localise reels for other countries?

Yes. Use the built-in video translator to translate scripts and captions, generate localised voiceovers, and preserve timing and lip sync. This lets you quickly roll out culturally adapted reels with the same creative brief.

What customisation options are available for visual style?

Choose from cinematic, UGC, product showcase, animation, or branded templates. Adjust colour, motion, overlays, typography, and transitions. Swap AI assets for your own footage via image-to-video tools or uploads.

Is the AI reel generator suitable for paid social adverts?

Yes. HeyGen outputs platform-specific formats and high quality MP4s optimised for paid campaigns. Batch mode makes it simple to create multiple ad variants for A B testing and performance optimisation.

How quick are generation and rendering?

Most reels generate in minutes depending on length and complexity. Batch processing and API automation support larger workloads and quick turnaround for teams creating many variants.

Can I use my own voice or creator avatar in reels?

Yes. Upload or clone a voice for narration and use bespoke avatars or creators to front your reels. Combine face swap or avatar assets for recurring talent across a campaign using our customisable templates.

Who owns the videos I create?

You retain full ownership of the videos you export. HeyGen do not claim rights to your content, ensuring you retain ownership of your creations made with our AI tool. Ensure you have the necessary rights for any third-party media included in the reel.

Are there developer tools for automation?

Yes. HeyGen offer REST APIs, webhook notifications, and batch processing features to automate link-to-reel workflows, catalogue generation, and scheduled publishing.

How do HeyGen protect my content and data?

HeyGen follow enterprise-grade security practices including encryption, access controls, and compliance options for teams. Your creative assets and generated videos remain private and secure.

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