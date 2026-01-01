How the world’s leading brands create with HeyGen
See why over 100,000 of the world’s leading brands are using HeyGen to create videos in minutes, reducing production time, cutting costs, and scaling output without sacrificing quality.
Explore customer stories from every industry
See how Miro achieved a 10x increase in video production speed with HeyGen, enabling faster, scalable, and localised learning content for its 90 million users.
How the team behind Yang Mun created a viral AI character that reaches millions using nothing but HeyGen.
Learn how getitAI and HeyGen partner to bring creators to life as storyselling agents, unlocking an interface shift from passive pages to persuasive presence.
Find out how Attention Grabbing Media used HeyGen AI-driven solutions to create compelling video content and engage their audience quite effectively.
Discover how Malecare and Cancer Academy use HeyGen to deliver scalable, empathetic cancer education that helps patients feel informed, supported, and confident.
Join the brands creating ten times more video content whilst reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
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HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies cut production time, scale content globally, and boost creativity. Teams finish videos in hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing cost whilst enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalised, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands have doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving HeyGen empower marketers to scale personalisation, cut costs, and maximise impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies boost learning outcomes. Avatars power role-play for skills practice, enterprises modernise compliance training, healthcare teams speed medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, cut costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. They reduced translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, boosted knowledge retention, and cut production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen demonstrates that AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By leveraging HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago halved post-production time (saving 3–4 months), localised TV ads across 30 markets rapidly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, and high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, such as a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised, localised content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving emotional tone, and increasing engagement across markets.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.