Turn your written content into realistic, lifelike voiceovers in minutes with HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool. Whether you need voiceovers for videos, e-learning, podcasts, or virtual assistants, our tool helps you create professional-quality voiceovers quickly and easily. No need for voice actors or recording studios, just advanced AI technology delivering fast, cost-effective results.
AI Voice Actors for Any Script, Style or Scene
HeyGen’s AI voice actor tool lets you generate expressive voiceovers without a mic or recording studio. Simply paste your script, pick a language or emotion, and generate high-quality audio. Whether you're voicing explainer videos, anime-style characters, or product tutorials, the voices adapt to your context.
Best Practices for Producing Natural AI Voiceovers
1. Keep It Simple Use clear and concise text to ensure your message is easy to understand. Avoid overloading your video or audio with too much information.
2. Choose the Right Voice Select a voice that matches your video’s tone. Whether casual, professional, or educational, make sure it aligns with your content.
3. Use Subtle Animations Text animations can add a dynamic element to your video, but do not overdo it. Use simple animations that enhance the message, rather than distract from it.
4. Perfect the Timing Ensure your text stays on screen long enough for easy reading, but not so long it becomes distracting.
5. Preview and Refine Always preview your video or voiceover before finalising. Adjust text size, placement, and animations for a polished result.
Features and Benefits of HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool
1. Multiple Voice Options Choose from a wide range of voices and accents in different languages to match your content. Adjust pitch, speed, and tone to create the perfect voiceover.
2. Fast and Easy Creation Create and download your voiceovers in minutes, without the need for complex editing software.
3. Customisable Voice Settings Fine-tune pitch, speed, and tone for a natural, human-like voice that fits your specific needs.
4. Seamless Integration Easily integrate your AI-generated voiceovers into websites, social media, e-learning platforms, and more.
5. Cost-Effective Save money on voice actors and recording studios. Our AI-powered voiceovers provide high-quality results at an affordable price.
If you’re also interested in creating dynamic short-form videos, consider using our AI TikTok Video Generator to complement your AI voiceover projects
Dub Your Video in 4 Simple Steps
Create multilingual, lip-synchronised videos with AI in minutes.
Start by typing or pasting your script into the editor. Whether it’s a short message or a detailed script, HeyGen will turn it into a lifelike voiceover in minutes.
Select from a variety of AI-generated voices. Customize the tone, accent, and style to fit your content and audience.
Fine-tune pitch, speed and tone to ensure the voice matches your desired effect. Get the ideal delivery for your script in minutes.
Once you're happy with your voiceover, click 'Generate'. Your AI voiceover will be ready to download straightaway, suitable for websites, adverts, e-learning, or any other project
AI voice acting converts your written text into natural, realistic voiceovers using advanced AI technology. It removes the need for human voice actors or recording studios and lets you create professional audio in minutes. You can pair your audio with visuals using the AI Video Generator for quicker production.
You type or paste your script, choose a voice, adjust tone or speed, and generate your audio straightaway. The platform handles all speech rendering automatically and works entirely in your browser. You can also turn your voiceover into a full avatar video with the Text to Speech Avatar Tool.
Yes. You can select from multiple voices, languages, and accents, then adjust pitch, pace, and tone to match the style you want. This flexibility helps you create voiceovers tailored to your brand, e-learning content, marketing campaigns, or digital assistants.
Most voiceovers are ready within a few minutes. Once your script and settings are set, HeyGen’s engine automatically processes and produces high-quality audio that is ready for download and integration.
Yes. You are free to use your AI voiceovers for marketing, training, podcasts, YouTube videos, or client projects. Many teams combine voiceovers with AI Video Templates to scale content creation across departments.
No. Everything works online in your browser with straightforward controls. You do not need audio tools, plug-ins, or studio equipment. Just input your text, choose a voice, and download your finished file.
AI voiceovers work well for websites, e-learning lessons, explainer videos, marketing ads, onboarding content, podcasts, and virtual assistants. If you want to convert your script into a full video, you can also use the AI Video Generator for streamlined creation.
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