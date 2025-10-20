Create high-quality AI face swaps in minutes. Upload media, choose a face, and get realistic results with natural lighting and expressions. No editing skills required.
Tap to browseUpload photo or drag and drop here
Select a high quality photo that shows the face you want to swap out
Tap to browseUpload photo or drag and drop here
Select a high quality photo of the face you want to use
One-Click AI Face Replacement
HeyGen's Face Swap lets you replace a face in your media with a single upload and click, without timelines, masks, or manual keyframing. You choose the source image or clip, upload the new face, and hit Generate/Process; the AI runs entirely in the browser and handles the swap end to end for you.
Natural Facial Mapping, Motion, and Lighting
The system automatically maps facial features, skin tone, and lighting from the uploaded face so the new face looks realistically blended into the original scene. It tracks expressions and micro-movements frame by frame, helping the swapped face follow angles, movement, and reactions as if it were in the original footage.
High-Quality Results from Simple Photos
You can get professional-looking swaps just by uploading clear, front-facing photos with no studio gear or advanced skills required. HeyGen are optimised for well-lit, 720p or higher images with unobstructed faces, and advise avoiding blurry, overexposed, side-profile, or cartoon-style shots for the most believable results.
Reusable, Workflow-Ready Outputs for Rapid Iteration
Every successful swap can be saved and reused across projects instead of being a one-off render, whether as a saved result or part of your avatar library. This makes it easy to quickly test different photos, concepts, and looks (regenerating as needed) while plugging the best versions directly into future videos and broader HeyGen workflows.
Use cases of AI face swap technology
Swap a stock face with your own or a brand representative's so every training, explainer, or marketing video stays on-brand without reshooting. Keep the same script and scenes, then update who appears on camera for different regions, roles, or clients in a few clicks.
Generate multiple face swap versions of the same base content to test which persona performs best. Marketers can quickly iterate on creatives for A/B tests, personalization, or seasonal campaigns without rebuilding videos from scratch. Try a gender swap or a completely new look to see what resonates.
Enjoy the fun of face swapping by blending your face into iconic movie scenes, viral meme templates, or gif clips. Create playful, shareable content for social media in seconds. It's the easiest way to place your face into any scene and make eye-catching gifs and memes that actually get shared.
Use Face Swap to experiment with different visual styles and character ideas before committing to full production. Drop different faces onto existing footage or avatar setups to see how a concept feels in context. Ideal for pre-viz, pitch videos, or low-risk creative exploration.
Localize training or onboarding content by swapping in local faces while keeping the same core script and structure. Organizations can adapt ai video content to different markets or teams, making videos feel more relatable without re-recording presenters every time.
How to Create a Face Swap in HeyGen
Become the face of your own digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements whilst enhancing engagement alongside understanding.
From your HeyGen homepage, open the Apps section and select Face Swap to enter the tool.
Select the avatar you want to edit. If required, choose the specific Look you would like to update.
Upload a clear, front-facing, well-lit photo of the person. The image should be at least 720p and without shadows, side angles, or anything covering the face.
Click Preview or Generate to apply the new face. Once you are happy with the result, save the avatar so you can use it in your videos.
It is an AI-powered tool that replaces faces in photos or videos whilst keeping expressions, lighting and movement natural. The system tracks each frame for clean, realistic blending that works for social media, marketing and creative edits.
Yes. You can upload a clear image or a video clip and HeyGen will generate a smooth, accurate face swap in minutes. The tool supports MP4, MOV and WebM for video and JPG or PNG for images.
Yes. The AI matches skin tone, lighting, angles and micro-expressions so the final result moves and reacts just like the original footage. This makes swaps look convincing even in dynamic scenes.
Most videos process in a few minutes depending on length and resolution. The workflow is fully browser-based so you can upload, preview and download without installing software.
Yes, you can use the results commercially as long as you have the rights to both the footage and the faces you upload. Many brands use face swapping to test concepts or create fast marketing variations.
Yes. You can upload new faces, refine your clip or regenerate the swap at any time. For additional editing options, you can enhance your video with the Personalized Video Platform.
Yes. Files are processed privately and removed after generation. Your photos and video clips are never shared or reused.
Certainly. After creating your swapped clip, you can even turn it into step-by-step content by building talking-style videos with the AI Avatar Generator
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