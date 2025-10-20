Free AI Face Swap

Create high-quality AI face swaps in minutes. Upload media, choose a face, and get realistic results with natural lighting and expressions. No editing skills required.

Choose or upload image

Tap to browse

Select a high quality photo that shows the face you want to swap out

Upload new face

Tap to browse

Select a high quality photo of the face you want to use

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Face Swap

One-Click AI Face Replacement

HeyGen's Face Swap lets you replace a face in your media with a single upload and click, without timelines, masks, or manual keyframing. You choose the source image or clip, upload the new face, and hit Generate/Process; the AI runs entirely in the browser and handles the swap end to end for you.

Get Started For Free →
HeyGen face swap avatars with multiple female AI actors in colored cards.
AI Face Swap

Natural Facial Mapping, Motion, and Lighting

The system automatically maps facial features, skin tone, and lighting from the uploaded face so the new face looks realistically blended into the original scene. It tracks expressions and micro-movements frame by frame, helping the swapped face follow angles, movement, and reactions as if it were in the original footage.

Get started for free →
HeyGen face swap avatar June HR role with tips for AI video creation.
AI Face Swap

High-Quality Results from Simple Photos

You can get professional-looking swaps just by uploading clear, front-facing photos with no studio gear or advanced skills required. HeyGen are optimised for well-lit, 720p or higher images with unobstructed faces, and advise avoiding blurry, overexposed, side-profile, or cartoon-style shots for the most believable results.

Get started for free →
HeyGen face swap editor with demo faces and layout options in edit looks UI.
AI Face Swap

Reusable, Workflow-Ready Outputs for Rapid Iteration

Every successful swap can be saved and reused across projects instead of being a one-off render, whether as a saved result or part of your avatar library. This makes it easy to quickly test different photos, concepts, and looks (regenerating as needed) while plugging the best versions directly into future videos and broader HeyGen workflows.

Get started for free →
A language selection panel showing English highlighted, with video previews on either side for Spanish and Chinese content.

Use cases of AI face swap technology

The Right Spokesperson in Every Video

Swap a stock face with your own or a brand representative's so every training, explainer, or marketing video stays on-brand without reshooting. Keep the same script and scenes, then update who appears on camera for different regions, roles, or clients in a few clicks.

Variant Looks for Campaign

Generate multiple face swap versions of the same base content to test which persona performs best. Marketers can quickly iterate on creatives for A/B tests, personalization, or seasonal campaigns without rebuilding videos from scratch. Try a gender swap or a completely new look to see what resonates.

Memes, GIFs, and Playful Content

Enjoy the fun of face swapping by blending your face into iconic movie scenes, viral meme templates, or gif clips. Create playful, shareable content for social media in seconds. It's the easiest way to place your face into any scene and make eye-catching gifs and memes that actually get shared.

Fast Prototyping

Use Face Swap to experiment with different visual styles and character ideas before committing to full production. Drop different faces onto existing footage or avatar setups to see how a concept feels in context. Ideal for pre-viz, pitch videos, or low-risk creative exploration.

Localization and Internal Training

Localize training or onboarding content by swapping in local faces while keeping the same core script and structure. Organizations can adapt ai video content to different markets or teams, making videos feel more relatable without re-recording presenters every time.

How to Create a Face Swap in HeyGen

Become the face of your own digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements whilst enhancing engagement alongside understanding.

Step 1

Open face swap

From your HeyGen homepage, open the Apps section and select Face Swap to enter the tool.

Step 2

Choose Your Avatar

Select the avatar you want to edit. If required, choose the specific Look you would like to update.

Step 3

Upload the New Face Photo

Upload a clear, front-facing, well-lit photo of the person. The image should be at least 720p and without shadows, side angles, or anything covering the face.

Step 4

Generate and Save

Click Preview or Generate to apply the new face. Once you are happy with the result, save the avatar so you can use it in your videos.

Smiling woman in a video feed with a button labeled 'Your Avatar' and an upload icon.
Mouse pointer hovering over an "Edit Look" button, with a "FaceSwap" section below showing an upload option and several female faces.
A woman's portrait displayed in an app interface with a "Save as New" button.
Download swap face videos

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is AI face swap?

It is an AI-powered tool that replaces faces in photos or videos whilst keeping expressions, lighting and movement natural. The system tracks each frame for clean, realistic blending that works for social media, marketing and creative edits.

Can I face swap using both photos and videos?

Yes. You can upload a clear image or a video clip and HeyGen will generate a smooth, accurate face swap in minutes. The tool supports MP4, MOV and WebM for video and JPG or PNG for images.

Will the swapped face look natural and expressive?

Yes. The AI matches skin tone, lighting, angles and micro-expressions so the final result moves and reacts just like the original footage. This makes swaps look convincing even in dynamic scenes.



How long does it take to generate a face swap?

Most videos process in a few minutes depending on length and resolution. The workflow is fully browser-based so you can upload, preview and download without installing software.


Can I use face swaps for marketing or commercial projects?

Yes, you can use the results commercially as long as you have the rights to both the footage and the faces you upload. Many brands use face swapping to test concepts or create fast marketing variations.

Can I redo or adjust my face swap if needed?

Yes. You can upload new faces, refine your clip or regenerate the swap at any time. For additional editing options, you can enhance your video with the Personalized Video Platform.


Are my uploaded videos and images secure?

Yes. Files are processed privately and removed after generation. Your photos and video clips are never shared or reused.


Can I create tutorials or reactions with my face swaps?

Certainly. After creating your swapped clip, you can even turn it into step-by-step content by building talking-style videos with the AI Avatar Generator


Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync AI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorPPT to videoAI Video TemplateMerge VideosAI Voice ActorVideo Volume Booster

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background