Create Viral TikToks with AI, Quickly and Easily

Generate TikTok-ready content in minutes. Use AI avatars, voices, and templates to produce high-performing videos that stand out in your niche.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Creation

Turn Your Script into TikTok Content with AI

HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator is your shortcut to creating scroll-stopping videos without filming or editing. Just type your message, pick an avatar, and select a vertical template. Whether you're promoting products, sharing how-tos, or launching a viral campaign, our tools help you generate TikTok videos with AI voices, faceless avatar options, and instant captioning.

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A smiling woman holds a small bottle of skincare product next to a user interface showing a script and voice selection for a skincare testimonial.
AI Video Creation

Best practices for AI TikTok video creation

Maximise reach and engagement on TikTok by following these quick tips:

  • Keep your script under 60 seconds for short-form impact
  • Choose vertical video templates designed for mobile viewing
  • Use captions and emojis to improve viewing time and accessibility
  • Try faceless avatar modes if you prefer privacy
  • Export in HD and test different formats for product videos, explainers, and trends
Get started for free →
A stack of vertical cards featuring a smiling woman with "Hi everyone," text and a heart-eyes emoji.
AI Video Creation

Create High-Performing TikTok Videos With AI

From product showcases to trend-led stories, HeyGen help creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs produce TikTok videos that get seen. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and auto-captioning, you can generate unlimited TikTok videos quickly—no editing software required.

Tried tools like CapCut, Simplified, or InVideo? HeyGen makes things even more straightforward with AI automation and faceless video generation designed for TikTok.

Get started for free →
Video creation interface with three portrait video clips of smiling people, an 'Avatar' reference, and a text prompt.
How it works

How to Use HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator

Turn any script into a viral TikTok video using AI avatars and voice.

Step 1

Write your TikTok script

Short, engaging and trend-friendly — just drop it into the editor.

Step 2

Choose your avatar and voice

Select from over 700 avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio required.

Step 3

Customise visuals and style

Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds and transitions to bring your message to life.

Step 4

Export and share to TikTok

Download your final video or share it directly with a link — without any watermark.

AI TikTok Video Generator FAQs

What is the AI TikTok Video Generator by HeyGen?

HeyGen’s AI TikTok Video Generator turns your script, URL, or idea into a fully edited TikTok video using AI avatars, voices, captions, and visuals. It creates polished 9:16 videos without filming or editing. Try the tool here: AI TikTok Video Generator

Recognised as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen are reshaping how videos are created for marketing, sales, and training.

How does the AI create TikTok-ready videos so quickly?

The AI analyses your script, applies TikTok-style pacing, adds automatic captions, selects visuals, and syncs a realistic avatar or voice. This produces short-form content that feels native to TikTok in just a few minutes.

Can I create vertical 9:16 videos for TikTok, Reels and Shorts?

Yes. Every video is automatically created in a vertical 9:16 format that performs quite well across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and other mobile platforms. Export options include clean, HD versions ready to upload.

Can I create faceless TikTok videos using AI avatars?

Yes. You can choose from hundreds of avatars or use voice-only templates to make faceless TikTok videos. This is ideal for creators who prefer privacy or want an automated content pipeline.

Does the generator include captions, transitions and music?

Yes. HeyGen automatically adds captions, animations, transitions, AI artwork, and copyright-free music. These enhancements help increase retention, clarity, and overall performance on TikTok.

Can I turn a script or URL into a TikTok video straightaway?

Yes. Simply paste your script or a URL and the AI extracts key points, writes a short-form script, and builds your video. For stronger scripting, use the AI Video Script Generator before creating your video.

Can I repurpose my TikTok videos for Reels and YouTube Shorts?

Yes. After exporting your TikTok video, you can resize and optimise it for other platforms using the Repurpose Video Tool. This helps you extend your reach across multiple short-form channels.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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