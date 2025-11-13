AI avatar generator

Create your own AI avatar in minutes with HeyGen’s easy-to-use platform. Whether you need a business presenter, influencer-style talking avatar, or a bespoke character, our free AI avatar generator gives you the power to design, edit, and animate avatars with studio quality. No design skills required. Just type, upload, and generate. It’s that straightforward.

Pick an avatar
Type your script
Type in any language
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0/200 characters
125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Why HeyGen are the leading AI avatar generator

Powered by advanced facial animation and voice-sync technology, HeyGen deliver the best AI avatar generator available today. Our lifelike avatars match expressions, gestures, and speech in real time, making them quite effective for engaging audiences across social media, training, marketing, and customer support.

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Stock Avatar
Avatar IV Model
Digital Twin

Build your own bespoke AI avatars

Create bespoke AI avatars that are uniquely tailored to your brand, from lifelike Avatar IV models to photo avatars generated from a single image or video avatars built from your own recording. Each bespoke avatar can be styled with different looks, outfits, and backgrounds, giving you a consistent and scalable way to represent your creative needs.

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Avatar IV

Transform a single image into a complete video with natural voice sync, expressive facial dynamics, and authentic hand gestures.

Avatar IV image

Create avatar

Video Avatar image

Video Avatar

Film yourself to generate a lifelike avatar that looks and sounds like you, so you never have to be in front of a camera again.

Photo Avatar

Instantly generate unlimited AI photo avatars of yourself from a single image and text-based instructions.

UGC Avatars

Produce scroll-stopping user-generated content (UGC) creator-style videos for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube without hiring talent.

Choose from 1,000+ stock AI avatar models

From professional presenters to influencer-style avatars and multicultural models, HeyGen offer a full range of AI-generated stock avatars. Easily adapt them for business meetings, product tutorials, adverts, or customer service videos. Our avatars help you connect with audiences anywhere, in any language.

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How to create an AI avatar digital twin

Turn yourself into a fully animated AI avatar with HeyGen’s digital twin technology. Capture your likeness once and use it to generate videos on demand so you never have to get in front of a camera again.

Step 1

Upload a clear photo of yourself to the HeyGen platform

Step 1

Step 2

Train your personal AI avatar model to capture your unique appearance

Step 2

Step 3

Customise your avatar's style, clothing, and background

Step 3

Step 4

Select a voice or use voice cloning to capture your own

Step 4

Step 5

Generate videos with your AI digital twin avatar for any purpose

Step 5
Ogilvy turn feelings into songs with AI magic
Ogilvy and Milka launched ‘Let Snelle Sing It for You’, an AI-powered campaign where Gen Z can turn their emotions into bespoke rap songs and videos by scanning a Milka bar.

Why HeyGen are the best AI avatar generator

HeyGen combine speed, quality, and flexibility in one all-in-one platform. Generate avatars from text prompts, convert photos into avatars, or choose from our stock library. With powerful editing tools, HeyGen provide a highly effective AI avatar video generator for creators, brands, and educators.

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Fastest generation

Create video in just minutes, delivering high-quality results more quickly than traditional video production.

Easy to use

Effortless video creation with an intuitive interface that anyone can use without any editing or technical skills.

All-in-one editor

Make video creation as easy as writing a document with a text-based editor, from first draft through to the final video.

Bring your AI avatar to life with voice and sound

Choose from over 100 realistic AI voices across more than 175 languages and accents. Clone your own voice, design unique tones, or integrate HeyGen avatars with third-party text-to-speech providers. Whether it’s for professional narration or casual influencer content, HeyGen ensure your avatar sounds as real as it looks.

Get started for free
Choose from over 100 stock voices

How to create an AI avatar digital twin

Turn yourself into a fully animated AI avatar with HeyGen’s digital twin technology. Capture your likeness once and use it to generate videos on demand so you never have to get in front of a camera again.

Step 1

Select Avatar IV from the creation panel.

Step 1

Step 3

HeyGen’s AI avatar video generator transforms it into a lifelike avatar.

Step 3

Step 2

Upload a single photo of your face.

Step 2

Step 4

Add speech, gestures, and lip-sync for realism

Step 4

Step 5

Export your AI-generated avatar video for any need (YouTube, social media, etc.).

Step 5

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform available.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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Have questions? We have got answers.

What is an AI avatar?

An AI avatar is a highly realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars are capable of delivering human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures, making them suitable for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining advanced generative AI with responsible content creation.

What is an AI avatar generator?

An AI avatar generator is a quite effective tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software.

Is there a free AI avatar generator?

Yes, HeyGen offer a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customisation, and commercial use.


Can I create a bespoke avatar of myself or a teammate?

Absolutely. HeyGen make it easy to create your own personalised AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen.


Which is the best AI avatar generator in 2025?

HeyGen are one of the most effective AI avatar generators because they are very straightforward to use and create realistic talking avatars quickly. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos within minutes. It supports over 40 languages, so it is well suited to marketing, training, or simply creating content that stands out.

How do I create an AI avatar video with HeyGen?

Getting started with HeyGen is quick and straightforward: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own bespoke avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with precise lip-sync, customise your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.


Do HeyGen AI Avatars support multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen avatars speak more than 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training and customer engagement.


How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars?

HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging and lifelike videos. Experience realism as never before with HeyGen.

Can HeyGen avatars display emotions and gestures?

Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match your script’s tone. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.

What customisation options are available for HeyGen avatars?

HeyGen offer extensive customisation. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to fit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.

Do HeyGen offer pre-made or industry-specific avatars?

Yes. You can choose from over 100 ready-to-use stock avatars designed for business, education, marketing, and more. There are also industry-specific avatars tailored for healthcare, sales, and corporate training, giving you a professional option straightaway.

How does HeyGen save time compared with traditional video production?

With HeyGen, you can skip cameras, studios, and editing. Simply type your script, select an avatar, and generate your video in minutes. This allows teams to scale video creation quickly and cost-effectively for adverts, training, and content marketing.

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.

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