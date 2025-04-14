Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's url to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voiceover, and animations.
Why brands choose HeyGen
Instant Webpage-to-Video Conversion
Paste any link and the tool reads the page, extracts key content, images, and metadata, then builds a scene-by-scene storyboard automatically. No copying and pasting required. You get a ready-to-review video outline with narration, visuals, and timing already set in seconds. For teams converting product pages and articles at scale, this replaces hours of editing with a single step. The AI video generator is the starting point for scripts, prompts, and slide-based content alongside URL input.
AI-Generated Script You Can Edit Freely
After the page is analysed, the tool drafts a narration script built around the key messages, headlines, and product details found on the page. You review this in a clean editor before generating, with full freedom to rewrite, cut, or expand anything. This gives you narrative control without starting from a blank page. For content that starts entirely from written text, text to video skips the URL step and builds from a script directly.
Built-In Narration, Captions, and Music
Every generated video includes a clear AI voiceover synced to the on-screen content, automatic captions, and background music matched to the pacing of the page content. No separate recording or subtitle software is needed. The narration reads naturally and can be swapped for a different voice style, language, or tone within the editor. For an advanced audio-sync workflow that also handles uploaded footage, AI Lip Sync matches new audio to any existing video frame by frame.
Multilingual video in over 175 languages
Any video generated from a URL can be translated into 175+ languages with natural narration and accurate lip-sync, without rebuilding or re-recording anything. Global teams use this to produce one base video and distribute localised versions across every target market in the same workflow. The AI Video Translator handles localisation end to end, including voice matching and captioning, across all supported languages.
Batch Processing and API Automation
Submit a list of URLs and receive finished videos without needing to touch the editor for each one. The API lets teams define templates, voice styles, and aspect ratios once and apply them across hundreds of links automatically. Marketing teams schedule submissions to trigger when new pages go live. For teams also converting documents alongside URLs, PDF to video processes static files through the same pipeline.
Use cases for a URL to video generator
A blog post stops working the moment readers close the tab. Converting the URL into a short video immediately extends the content to social platforms without additional writing. The headline, key argument, and supporting points become a clip ready for LinkedIn, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. For full scene-by-scene treatment of long articles, article to video handles extended written content.
Product pages are built to convert, but most buyers skip text and want to see the product in action. Paste the URL and get a narrated walkthrough covering key features, differentiators, and outcomes in under two minutes. This is faster than a screen recording and more polished for sales emails or demo embeds. Sales teams that need a structured, purpose-built format can use the product demo video generator.
Landing pages are filled with conversion-optimized copy and proof points that translate directly into video. Pull the URL and generate a short clip carrying the same message in motion. Use it as a paid ad, social embed, or email creative without writing a separate brief. Teams scaling this into full campaigns can build on that foundation with marketing videos templates.
Internal knowledge base pages and HR wikis contain content employees rarely engage with in text form. Converting those URLs into narrated clips makes it more accessible and memorable. An entire onboarding library can be built from existing documentation without writing new scripts. For instructional video with SCORM and LMS support, training video covers the full L&D workflow.
Agencies managing multiple client accounts need to produce video without expanding production hours. A URL-based workflow allows one person to process an entire website, blog section, or press archive into a video library within a single working session. Branded and localized variants can be rendered through the same pipeline with minor template adjustments. Teams producing high-volume paid content can pair url to video with the AI ad maker for direct delivery in paid ad dimensions.
A webpage in English does not reach an international audience on its own. Convert the URL into a video, then translate it into any of 175+ languages with matching narration and captions in one additional step. What once required separate production runs for each market now happens from a single source URL. The AI dubbing tool covers audio localization, voice matching, and dialect selection across all supported languages.
How a URL-to-video generator works
Go from webpage link to shareable video in four steps, with no editing software or experience required.
Enter the link to any web page. The tool reads the page and extracts the core content automatically.
Select a template, aspect ratio, and tone that match your content type, channel, and brand.
Read through the auto-generated script, adjust the narrative, and refine the emphasis before generating.
Render the final video and download it in your preferred format, ready to share, embed, or schedule.
A URL-to-video converter reads the content, images, and metadata from any web page and generates a narrated video automatically. Paste the URL, and the system writes a script, picks visuals, and adds voiceover with no manual production work required. For workflows that start from a written script rather than a URL, script to video produces the same quality output starting from a blank document.
Blog posts, product pages, landing pages, news articles, and About pages all convert well. Pages with clear headings and structured paragraphs produce the most accurate scripts. Pages that are primarily image-heavy with minimal text may need more script editing before generating. For converting slide files alongside URLs, PPT to video handles deck-based content through the same automated pipeline.
Highly customisable. Change pacing, templates, background music, voiceover style, captions, visuals, and online video elements. Use text-to-video edits to alter messaging, apply image-to-video for richer visuals, or fine-tune timing and transitions for a more cinematic result.
Yes. Use the video translator to create localised versions with translated captions and voiceovers. HeyGen preserve timing and pacing whilst recreating natural narration in target languages to maintain consistency across markets.
Export options include MP4 optimised for web and social, vertical cuts for Reels/TikTok, looped assets for Canvas, and high bitrate files for broadcast. Choose platform presets to ensure the correct aspect ratio, resolution, and file size for each destination.
Yes. HeyGen provide REST endpoints for creating, monitoring, and retrieving recordings of your video files. Batch processing, webhook notifications, and storage integrations allow automated workflows for large catalogues and frequent updates.
Marketers, product teams, e-commerce managers, educators, publishers, and creators benefit. Anyone needing fast, scalable video production from existing web content will find quite significant time and cost savings compared with traditional production.
You retain full rights to the videos you export. HeyGen do not claim ownership. Ensure you have legal rights for any third party media or copyrighted content included on converted pages; you remain responsible for those assets.
Yes. HeyGen outputs platform-ready creatives optimised for social and programme-based advertising. Use batch generation to create many ad variations for A/B testing and performance campaigns.
Uploads and generated videos are encrypted in transit and at rest. HeyGen adhere to industry-grade security practices and offer configurable storage and access controls. For sensitive content, use private storage integrations and access restrictions to secure your video files.
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