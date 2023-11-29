Everyone has a story to tell. HeyGen enables you to tell it.
Why we’re building HeyGen: from idea to innovation
HeyGen started with a simple idea — making video creation effortless. Today, we’re transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limits.
We live in a video-first world
Over 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on YouTube, and the average person watches 17 hours of video each week. So if a business wants customers, it needs videos. And videos need cameras — and actors, locations, editing software, reshoots… with all of that, finished videos can cost $1,000 per minute. At least.
And then AI came along
People love video. But most people hate being on camera. That’s what founder Joshua Xu discovered when he was an engineer at Snap, building features for SnapChat Ads and the AI camera. But with AI video generation, everyone can unleash their inner storyteller — removing the camera actually unlocks creativity and freedom in visual storytelling. And so HeyGen were born.
Now you only need a script
With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 100,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re only just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re looking forward to seeing where this story goes.
Built for the best, backed by the best
HeyGen are proud to be backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Conviction, Thrive Capital, and Bond, who share our vision of transforming storytelling through AI-powered video.
AI Video Startup HeyGen Valued at $500 Million in Funding Round
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
HeyGen ride the AI video boom rocket
Forbes
06 Nov 2025
Forbes
06 Nov 2025
44 of the most promising AI start-ups of 2024, according to top VCs
Business Insider
Sep 9, 2024
Business Insider
Sep 9, 2024
AI Video Startup HeyGen Valued at $500 Million in Funding Round
Forbes
Nov 29, 2023
Forbes
Nov 29, 2023
Our offices
Our global offices bring together some of the brightest minds to shape the future of AI-powered video creation.
Los Angeles
12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90094
San Francisco
180 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94104
Palo Alto
3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306
Toronto
1 University Ave Toronto, ON M5J 1T1
We’re committed to doing things right
Trust & Safety are paramount in our operations. Our advanced user verification protocols and robust content moderation efforts continually enhance the safety, responsibility, and ethical standards of our products.
SOC 2 TYPE II
GDPR
CCPA
DPF
AI ACT
Let’s work together
This could be the start of something special. Learn more about careers at HeyGen.
Have questions? We have answers for you
Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?
Yes. HeyGen are built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.
What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool do?
HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers whilst preserving tone, style, and lip sync. It allows creators to instantly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or costly dubbing teams.
Can HeyGen manage multiple languages effectively?
Yes. HeyGen support multilingual dubbing in over 175 languages and dialects, enabling a single video to be quickly adapted into multiple languages. This makes global content distribution straightforward for enterprises and content creators seeking consistent quality across international markets.
How does the AI maintain lip-sync accuracy during dubbing?
HeyGen align voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip motions naturally, helping viewers focus on the message rather than noticing distracting synchronisation issues.
Does the voice dubbing sound natural or robotic?
HeyGen’s AI voices sound lifelike, expressive, and tailored for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, they deliver warm and natural audio, making videos feel authentic for learning, marketing, or storytelling.
Can I choose different voices or accents when dubbing?
Yes. HeyGen provide a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.
Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?
No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.
Will HeyGen make language dubbing straightforward for film and TV?
HeyGen make language dubbing easier for film and TV. They offer smooth voice adaptation in over 175 languages and dialects. This helps with global distribution whilst keeping the original feel and emotional impact.
Start creating videos with AI
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