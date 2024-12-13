Create videos at scale

HeyGen allows internal teams of all experience levels to create high-quality videos without outsourcing to pricey agencies or freelancers. Our user-friendly interface and automation tools let you produce content at scale, including multilingual videos through AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning. By consolidating everything into one platform, companies also save on costs for software licensing for editing, animation, and localization tools. Explore the benefits of multilingual video creation.