Discover how much time and budget your team can save with HeyGen’s AI video platform. Our AI video ROI calculator reveals how much budget you can save, whether you're producing personalized marketing videos or speeding up e-learning content. With this calculator, you can measure cost reductions, production efficiency, and revenue potential.

With HeyGen, video creation is dramatically faster, directly leading to cost savings. Instead of relying on slow editing processes or back-and-forth discussions with production teams, users can generate videos in minutes using templates and intuitive tools. Updates are quick and easy—changing a script, switching languages, or updating branding doesn’t mean starting from scratch with our AI video maker. This efficiency cuts down on billable hours and minimizes delays, helping teams remain agile and budget-conscious.

Replace the need for expensive filming setups by producing videos entirely through AI. Say goodbye to costs for cameras, studios, lighting, and on-site crews. HeyGen's realistic AI avatars and voices also save companies money on actor and voiceover expenses. Without having to worry about physical sets or locations, businesses can significantly reduce production overhead while still delivering high-quality AI generated videos.

HeyGen allows internal teams of all experience levels to create high-quality videos without outsourcing to pricey agencies or freelancers. Our user-friendly interface and automation tools let you produce content at scale, including multilingual videos through AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning. By consolidating everything into one platform, companies also save on costs for software licensing for editing, animation, and localization tools. Explore the benefits of multilingual video creation.

Sibelco cuts training video costs by €1,000 per minute

Using HeyGen, Sibelco’s Learning & Development team creates more training content, faster—eliminating the complexity of traditional video production.

Video ROI Calculator FAQ

HeyGen enables faster video creation by allowing users to utilize templates and intuitive tools, significantly reducing the time required compared to traditional methods. Sign up now and start experiencing the swift efficiency of HeyGen yourself!

HeyGen replaces costly traditional setups with AI-driven solutions, saving on equipment, actor, and crew costs while delivering high-quality videos. Use our ROI Calculator to see your potential savings!

Yes, HeyGen's AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning enable the creation of multilingual videos without additional resources. Learn more about the benefits of multilingual video creation.

Marketing teams can efficiently scale personalized videos, while e-learning teams can easily update content without needing physical production environments. Get started for free and see how HeyGen can streamline your projects!

Yes, HeyGen offers a ROI Calculator to quantify potential savings in production costs, time, and resources for your business.

HeyGen’s ROI Calculator helps you quantify potential savings on production costs, time, and resources—so you can make informed, data-driven decisions for your business.

No hidden fees. HeyGen operates on a subscription model, so you’ll have predictable, scalable pricing without unexpected production costs.

