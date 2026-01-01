Creator di video di onboarding AI per realizzare video di onboarding

Crea in pochi minuti un video di onboarding professionale partendo da un semplice script. Niente telecamere, niente software di montaggio. Incolla il testo, scegli uno stile e dai il benvenuto a nuovi dipendenti o clienti con un video chiaro e in linea con il tuo brand.

AI onboarding video maker creating an engaging onboarding video from a script.
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Milioni di persone in tutto il mondo si affidano a noi per dare vita alle loro storie.
Funzionalità principali

Funzionalità del creatore di video per l’onboarding

Speech Cleanup for slick, flawless takes

Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded onboarding video into a flawless take.

Crea video di onboarding a partire da testo

Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.

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Creating onboarding videos from text with an AI-powered video platform.

Doppiaggi AI in diverse lingue

Dai il benvenuto a ogni nuova assunzione nella sua lingua. Genera una narrazione naturale in oltre 175 lingue e accenti partendo dal tuo script, oppure allinea il tono alla tua squadra con una voce personalizzata. Il generatore vocale AI integrato utilizza il text-to-speech per garantire un’esposizione chiara e coerente, senza che tu debba registrare alcun audio.

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AI voiceovers generating onboarding narration in diverse languages.

Personalizza i sottotitoli e il testo su schermo

Rendi i contenuti di onboarding facili da seguire ovunque. I sottotitoli vengono generati automaticamente e sincronizzati con la tua narrazione, così ogni spettatore può guardare il video senza audio o in un ufficio rumoroso. Il generatore di sottotitoli formatta un testo pulito e personalizzabile che viene visualizzato in modo impeccabile su tutti i dispositivi, con un supporto linguistico completo.

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Customizing captions and on-screen text on an onboarding video.

Turn slides and templates into video

Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.

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Turning slides and templates into a narrated onboarding video.

Idee e casi d’uso per video di onboarding

Onboarding dei nuovi dipendenti

Onboarding dei nuovi dipendenti

Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.

Onboarding clienti e walkthrough

Onboarding clienti e walkthrough

Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.

Formazione sulla conformità tra i vari reparti

Formazione sulla conformità tra i vari reparti

Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.

Self-serve help and marketing content

Self-serve help and marketing content

Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.

How it works

How an onboarding video maker works

Crea un video di onboarding in quattro semplici passaggi, dal primo abbozzo a un video rifinito e pronto per essere condiviso che il tuo team può guardare già da oggi.

Passaggio 1

Pick a template

Choose a style and layout built for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colors.

Step 2

Aggiungi il tuo script

Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.

Step 3

Customize and clean up

Aggiungi narrazione, sottotitoli e branding, quindi lascia che Speech Cleanup rimuova le parole di riempimento e le pause.

Passaggio 4

Export and share

Renderizza il video di onboarding completato e scaricalo o condividilo con i nuovi assunti e i clienti.

Picking an onboarding video template with a style and layout.
Adding a script to an onboarding video and refining the pacing.
Customizing narration and captions, then cleaning up an onboarding video.
Exporting a finished onboarding video to share with new hires.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Che cos’è un creatore di video di onboarding con IA e come funziona?

È uno strumento che gestisce la creazione di video di onboarding a partire da uno script scritto, senza bisogno di riprese o montaggio. Incolli il tuo testo, scegli uno stile e HeyGen si occupa di narrazione e tempistiche. Il generatore di video AI trasforma la creazione in pochi, rapidi clic.

How do I make an onboarding video that is effective?

Keep it short and clear. Pro tip: use one idea per scene. A clean script, natural narration, and captions make an effective onboarding video that holds attention. Built on script to video, effective onboarding lifts engagement without reshoots.

Can I create engaging onboarding videos with templates?

Sì. Parti dai modelli di video di onboarding, inserisci il tuo script e personalizza l’aspetto. Ci sono modelli gratuiti di video di onboarding da cui iniziare, oltre a layout di presentazioni animate che ti aiutano a creare video di onboarding coinvolgenti in pochi minuti.

È facile creare video di onboarding anche senza esperienza?

Sì. La piattaforma rende la creazione di video estremamente semplice, così chiunque può realizzare video di onboarding partendo dai testi che ha già. Hai a disposizione un hub di contenuti con modelli predefiniti e l’opzione di video senza volto, il che rende facile creare risultati professionali senza bisogno di una troupe.

Why use an AI onboarding video maker, and is it free?

There is a free plan with no credit card so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, giving a smooth onboarding experience for every hire you onboard.

La piattaforma supporta il tracciamento LMS e la protezione dei dati?

Yes. Interactive modules add quizzes and in-video interaction, and they export to SCORM for your LMS as an educational video. Secure login, audit logs, and strict data privacy keep every onboarding video a true reflection of your brand.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your scripts and policies into engaging onboarding videos with AI.

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