Crea in pochi minuti un video di onboarding professionale partendo da un semplice script. Niente telecamere, niente software di montaggio. Incolla il testo, scegli uno stile e dai il benvenuto a nuovi dipendenti o clienti con un video chiaro e in linea con il tuo brand.
Funzionalità del creatore di video per l’onboarding
Speech Cleanup for slick, flawless takes
Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.
Crea video di onboarding a partire da testo
Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.
Doppiaggi AI in diverse lingue
Dai il benvenuto a ogni nuova assunzione nella sua lingua. Genera una narrazione naturale in oltre 175 lingue e accenti partendo dal tuo script, oppure allinea il tono alla tua squadra con una voce personalizzata. Il generatore vocale AI integrato utilizza il text-to-speech per garantire un’esposizione chiara e coerente, senza che tu debba registrare alcun audio.
Personalizza i sottotitoli e il testo su schermo
Rendi i contenuti di onboarding facili da seguire ovunque. I sottotitoli vengono generati automaticamente e sincronizzati con la tua narrazione, così ogni spettatore può guardare il video senza audio o in un ufficio rumoroso. Il generatore di sottotitoli formatta un testo pulito e personalizzabile che viene visualizzato in modo impeccabile su tutti i dispositivi, con un supporto linguistico completo.
Turn slides and templates into video
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.
Idee e casi d’uso per video di onboarding
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
How an onboarding video maker works
Crea un video di onboarding in quattro semplici passaggi, dal primo abbozzo a un video rifinito e pronto per essere condiviso che il tuo team può guardare già da oggi.
Choose a style and layout built for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colors.
Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.
Aggiungi narrazione, sottotitoli e branding, quindi lascia che Speech Cleanup rimuova le parole di riempimento e le pause.
Renderizza il video di onboarding completato e scaricalo o condividilo con i nuovi assunti e i clienti.
È uno strumento che gestisce la creazione di video di onboarding a partire da uno script scritto, senza bisogno di riprese o montaggio. Incolli il tuo testo, scegli uno stile e HeyGen si occupa di narrazione e tempistiche. Il generatore di video AI trasforma la creazione in pochi, rapidi clic.
Keep it short and clear. Pro tip: use one idea per scene. A clean script, natural narration, and captions make an effective onboarding video that holds attention. Built on script to video, effective onboarding lifts engagement without reshoots.
Sì. Parti dai modelli di video di onboarding, inserisci il tuo script e personalizza l’aspetto. Ci sono modelli gratuiti di video di onboarding da cui iniziare, oltre a layout di presentazioni animate che ti aiutano a creare video di onboarding coinvolgenti in pochi minuti.
Sì. La piattaforma rende la creazione di video estremamente semplice, così chiunque può realizzare video di onboarding partendo dai testi che ha già. Hai a disposizione un hub di contenuti con modelli predefiniti e l’opzione di video senza volto, il che rende facile creare risultati professionali senza bisogno di una troupe.
There is a free plan with no credit card so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, giving a smooth onboarding experience for every hire you onboard.
Yes. Interactive modules add quizzes and in-video interaction, and they export to SCORM for your LMS as an educational video. Secure login, audit logs, and strict data privacy keep every onboarding video a true reflection of your brand.
Esplora altri strumenti basati sull'IA
Dai vita a qualsiasi foto con voce e movimenti iper‑realistici grazie ad Avatar IV.
Transform your scripts and policies into engaging onboarding videos with AI.